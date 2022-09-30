

Complete list of all 149 MKULTRA subprojects. Who, When, What, Where, Why, and How, and links to FOIA documents available for each subproject.

I’ve included the MORI ID to official documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. Readers are encouraged to verify given information for themselves.

MORI – Management of Officially Released Information is an electronic imaging system developed by the CIA.

MKULTRA Subproject 1:

Isolate and characterize the alkaloids of ipomoea sidalia choisy (Rivea Corymbosa)

MORI ID: 17354

Contractor: BLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Princeton University

Years: 1953 ― 1954

CIA Monitor: Robert V. Lashbrook

MKULTRA Subproject 2: (See Subprojects 124 and 140)

Miscellaneous research and testing services in behavioral modification. 1. Study the possible synergistic action of drugs which may be appropriate for use in abolishing consciousness through animal experimentation. 2. Survey of methods to enable the administration of drugs to patients without their knowledge.

MORI ID: 17415

Contractor: James Hamilton

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: Stanford University

Years: 1953 ― 1958

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Robert V. Lashbrook

MKULTRA Subproject 3: (See Subprojects 16, 42, 132, and 149)

Realistic field testing of R&D items of interest to Technical Services Staff. This is the infamous safehouses known as Operation Midnight Climax.

MORI ID: 17426

Contractor: George White (alias Morgan Hall, “a seaman”)

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: New York City and San Francisco

Years: 1953 ― 1956

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 4:

Subprojects 4, 15, and 19 are to fund the contractor, a magician, to write a manual on the various aspects of the magicians’ art which could be useful in covert operations. The result was Mulholland’s Manual, declassified and published in 2009 as The Official CIA Manual of Trickery and Deception.

MORI ID: 17437

Contractor: John Mulholland

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1953 ― 1954

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 5:

Successful demonstration of “potentialities of hypnosis as a tool of the clandestine services”. Research in hypnosis was to determine if: hypnosis could be used as a memory enhancer, a learning aid, a polygraph deceiver, etc. Also,research into susceptibility of certain personality types to hypnosis.

MORI ID: 17448

Contractor: Alden Sears

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, University of Minnesota, University of Denver

Years: 1953 ― 1956

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 6:

Develop reliable source of LSD within the United States and assist in the search for additional natural hypnotic products. Previously supplier, Sandoz, based in Switzerland.

MORI ID: 17459

Contractor: Eli Lilly Company

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Years: 1953 ― 1955

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert V. Lashbrook

MKULTRA Subproject 7: (See Subprojects 27 and 40)

LSD basic research. The studies included the use of LSD in therapy. As far as is known, subjects in this experimentation were witting. Funds are included for the payment of subjects.

MORI ID: 17470

Contractor: Harold Abramson

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1952 ― 1956

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research

MKULTRA Subproject 8: (See subprojects 10, 63 and 66)

Study of the biochemical, neurophysiological, sociological, and clinical psychiatric aspects of LSD, and also a study of LSD antagonists and drugs related to LSD, such as L.A.E. (Lysergic Acid Ethylamide). Testing upon human volunteers.

MORI ID: 17481

Contractor: Robert Hyde

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Worcester Foundation for Biomedical Research, Massachusetts

Years: 1953 ― 1955

CIA Monitor: Robert V. Lashbrook

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research

MKULTRA Subproject 9:

Study various depressant drugs which may more adequately control the maniacal psychotic patient, and test drugs that may help alcoholics and schizophrenics.

MORI ID: 17492

Contractor: Carl Pfeiffer

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Emory University and University of Illinois

Years: 1954 ― 1955

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 10: (See 8, 63 and 66)

Study tested and evaluated the effect of LSD and alcohol when administered to individuals falling under various personality categories.

MORI ID: 17355

Contractor: Robert Hyde

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1952 ― 1957

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and Louis deFlorez

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research

MKULTRA Subproject 11:

Developing and stockpiling toxins. Identify and produce in sufficient quantity for experimentation the active ingredients n certain seeds and plants. Preparation of a supply of the toxic protein, Abrin.

MORI ID: 17366

Contractor: ?

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1953 ― 1955

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 12:

Isolate and investigate the chemicals responsible for the biological activities of materia1spresent in the bark of Piscidia Erythrina.

MORI ID: 17377

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1953 ― 1954

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 13: (See subproject 30)

Funding of Agency activity at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Petty cash fund for use where proper channels for a given activity will require an undesirable amount of written or oral justification. Expedient purchase of materials.

MORI ID: 17388

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Fort Detrick

Years: 1953 ― 1955

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 14:

OPERATION BLACK Payment to the Federal Bureau of Narcotics for the services of George White. Harry Anslinger, Commissioner of Narcotics.

MORI ID: 17399

Contractors: George H. White, Bureau of Narcotics

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: New York City

Years: July to November 1953

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb

MKULTRA Subproject 15:

Subprojects 4, 15, and 19 are to fund the contractor, a magician, to write a manual on the various aspects of the magicians’ art which could be useful in covert operations. The result was Mulholland’s Manual, declassified and published in 2009 as The Official CIA Manual of Trickery and Deception.

MORI ID: 17410

Contractor: John Mulholland

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1953 ― 1954

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 16: (See 3, 42, and 149)

A continuation of Subproject No. 3 for realistic testing of R&D items of interest to Technical Services Staff.

MORI ID: 17411

Contractor: George White (alias Morgan Hall, “a seaman”)

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: New York City

Years: 1953 ― 1954

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 17:

Synthesis of LSD and related compounds by chemical means; and learning the metabolism, site of action, etc., of LSD and related compounds.

MORI ID: 17412

Contractor: Harold Hodge

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: University of Denver and University of Minnesota.

Years: 1953 ― 1955

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Robert V. Lashbrook

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fundation

MKULTRA Subproject 18:

Technical Services Division authorized to spend $400,000 for the purchase of LSD from Eli Lilly. ($400,000 obligated of which only $l,337.45 expended)

MORI ID: 17413

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Years: December 1953

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb

MKULTRA Subproject 19:

Subprojects 4, 15, and 19 are to fund the contractor, a magician, to write a manual on the various aspects of the magicians’ art which could be useful in covert operations. The result was Mulholland’s Manual, declassified and published in 2009 as The Official CIA Manual of Trickery and Deception.

MORI ID: 17414

Contractor: John Mulholland

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1953 ― 1954

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 20:

Prepare a supp1y of the dimannich derivative of Yohimbine hydrochloride for use in other approved projects.

MORI ID: 17416

Contractor: Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, Inc

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Years: 1953

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and Robert V. Lashbrook

MKULTRA Subproject 21:

The original concept was to test the pharmacalogical activity of various materials (provided by Dr. Geschickter, acting as a cut-out)of interest to the Agency.

MORI ID: 17417

Contractor: ?

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: ?

Years: 1953

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 22:

Isolate compounds from natural products which have psychogenic properties. Initially research was done en seeds from the plant Ipomoea sidaefolia Choisy, a Mexican and Cuban trailing vine. Rivea Corymbosa and, the fungus Amanita Muscaria, a mushroom.

MORI ID: 17418

Contractor: William Boyd Cook

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Montana State College

Years: 1954 ― 1963

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 23: (See 45)

Synthesize new drugs and modify old ones to determine their effectiveness in modifying behavior and the function of the central nervous system.

MORI ID: 17419

Contractor: Charles Geschickter

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Richmond

Years: 1954

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 24:

Fund meetings at sterile locations for brain-stroming sessions by MKULTRA contractors.

MORI ID: 17420

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1954

MKULTRA Subproject 25:

To determine the applicability of hypnosis techniques for Agency operational usage.

MORI ID: 17421

Contractor: Alden Sears

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Minnesota

Years: 1954 ― 1955

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 26: (see 9)

Sub-Project No. 26 is a follow-on from No. 9. Human testing on volunteers of drugs which may aid in the treatment of the schizophrenic patient by either altering his metabolism or producing sedation.

MORI ID: 17422

Contractor: Carl Pfeiffer

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Illinois

Years: 1955 ― 1955

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 27: (See Subprojects 7, 33, and 40)

LSD basic research. The studies included the use of LSD in therapy. As far as is known, subjects in this experimentation were witting. Funds are included for the payment of subjects.

MORI ID: 17423

Contractor: Harold Abramson

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1952 ― 1956

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research

MKULTRA Subproject 28:

Study in animals and man drugs, essentially depressents, which affect the central

nervous system.

MORI ID: 17424

Contractor: Carl Pfeiffer

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Emory University

Years: 1954 ― 1955

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 29:

To fund work on hypnosis. The scope was increased to acquiring extensive psychological profiles of all subjects in an effort to develop significant keys to hypnotic susceptibility which may be adaptable to field use.

MORI ID: 17425

Contractor: Alden Sears

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Denver

Years: 1954 ― 1955

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 30: (See 13)

To add money to a petty cash fund to support an Agency activity at Fort Detrick.

MORI ID: 17427

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Ft. Detrick, Maryland

Years: 1958 ― 1960

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 31: (See 4 and 20)

To supply TSD/CB (Technical Service Division/Chemical Branch) 2 kilograms of a rare organic chemical that is not commercially available.

MORI ID: 17428

Contractor: Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, Inc

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Years: 1954

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 32: (See 12)

To study medicinally active plants which have ingredients of interest to the Agency. This is a continuation of Sub-Project No. 12.

MORI ID: 17429

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1954 ― 1955

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 33: (See 27)

Provide funds to correct an error amounting to $400 which arose in calculating the service project on Project 27.

MORI ID: 17430

Contractor: Harold Abramson

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1954

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 34: (See 4, 15, and 19)

The application of the magicians’ art to covert activities.

MORI ID: 17431

Contractor: John Mulholland

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1955 ― 1958

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 35:

To further Technical Services Division’s chemical and biological requirements, a single, non-recurring grant ($375,000)was made to Georgetown Hospital for a new Research Wing (the Gorman building). The arrangement would permit Agency-sponsored research projects, using Agency personnel, to be carried out in the new wing without being aware of CIA interest.

MORI ID: 17432

Contractor: Charles Geschickter

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Georgetown Hospital

Years: 1955

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 36:

To provide funds for a symposium on behavior modification, where MKULTRA principals may exchange ideas in their particular fields.

MORI ID: 17433

Location: ?

Years: 1954 ― 1955

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 37:

To produce, grow, test and evaluate certain botanicals of interest to CIA.

MORI ID: 17434

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1954

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Ray Treichler, and and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 38:

To investigate the psychological effects of the drugs chlorpromazine, meratron, serpentine, and bulbocapnine upon human beings.

MORI ID: 17435

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1954 ― 1955

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 39:

To exploit the research potential represented by a group of 142 criminal-sexual psychopaths confined at the Ionic State Hospital. The Agency believed that patients had the same kind of motivation for withholding certain information that is comparable to operational interrogation situations in the field.

MORI ID: 17436

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Ionic State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, Michigan

Years: 1954 ― 1959

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 40: (See Subprojects 7 and 27)

LSD basic research. The studies included the use of LSD in therapy. As far as is known, subjects in this experimentation were witting. Funds are included for the payment of subjects.

MORI ID: 17438

Contractor: Harold Abramson

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1952 ― 1956

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research

MKULTRA Subproject 41: (See 20 and 31)

To fund the synthesis of rare organic chemicals that were not commercially available. (Encloxy-3-Methyl-Hexahydrophthalic Anhydride and N,N-Dimethyl-p-phenylenediamine)

MORI ID: 17439

Contractor: Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, Inc

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Years: 1955

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Robert Lashbrook

MKULTRA Subproject 42:

Support and realistically field test certain R&D items of interest to Technical Services Division and to maintain physical facilities required for these trials – also for the covert administration of physiologically active materials to unwitting subjects. The files indicate that Sub-Project No. 42 is a continuation of No. 16, with Morgan Hall’s facilities moved from New York City to San Francisco.

MORI ID: 17440 (BlackVault)

Contractor: Morgan Hall (alias for George H. White, Bureau of Narcotics)

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: San Francisco

Years: 1955 ― 1964

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 43:

Study to perform research in the field of psychology of the dissociated states and of hypnosis.

MORI ID: 17441

Contractor: Louis J. West

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Oklahoma

Years: 1955 ― 1956

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert Lashbrook, James H. Drum, and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 44:

The objective of this research was to develop screening and bio-assay techniques for psychotomimetic (capable of producing a psychotic-like state) agents which do not involve human testing. The work was not classified.

MORI ID: 17442

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Illinois, College of Medicine, Chicago

Years: 1956 ― 1958

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 45:

This project involved the search for, and preliminary testing of, materials (not mentioned) which might alter consciousness and have other physiologic effects (alteration of blood pressure, cardiovascular responses, body temperature or anti-cancer properties).

MORI ID: 17443

Contractor: Charles Geschickter

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Richmond

Years: 1955 ― 1963

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 46:

Research into the mechanics and effects of LSD: (l) Develop a specific antidote; (2) a sensitive method for assaying it in urine and in blood; (3) a screening system for psychochemicals; (4) determine the relationship between chemical structures and biological activity in this type material; (5) study the structural relationship between LSD-25 and other similar materials now available. Sponsors: Eli Lilly Company and Public Health Service.

MORI ID: 17444

Contractor: Harold Hodge

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1955 ― 1963

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 47:

Study drugs affecting the central nervous system, looking towards an anti-interrogation drug. Also, to screen and evaluate hallucinogenic materials of interest to Technical Services Division. Testing on human volunteers at Atlanta Federal Penitentiary.

MORI ID: 17445

Contractor: Carl Pfeiffer

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Emory University, New Jersey Neuropsychiatric Institute, Atlanta Federal Penitentiary

Years: 1955 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler, Sidney Gottlieb, Robert Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 48:

(1) Chinese Project which uses BLACKEBLACKEDOUT volunteer students in motivational research studies with the objective of determining the best way to recruit and motivate neutral agents.

(2) Psychological study of defectors

(3) Studied Communist indoctrination techniques and stress psychology in general.

*This project also created the Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology as a cut-out mechanism.

MORI ID: 17446

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Cornell University Medical School

Years: 1955

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb

MKULTRA Subproject 49: (See 5, 25 and 29)

Research into the nature of hypnosis and possible operational uses including the use of hypnosis as a learning aid; use in interrogation and counter-interrogation. Uses and limitations of hypnosis.

MORI ID: 17447

Contractor: Aldan Sears

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Psychology Department at the University of Denver, Colorado

Years: 1956

CIA Monitors: Or. Sidney Gottlieb and Willis A. Gibbons

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 50: (See 30 and 13)

To supplement a petty cash at Ft. Detrick. (cancelled by Technical Services Division who did not want the accountings to go outside MKULTRA procedures)

MORI ID: 17449

Location: Fort Detrick, Maryland

Years: 1955

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Willis A. Gibbons, and C.V.S. Roosevelt

MKULTRA Subproject 51:

Isolate, characterize and identify naturally occurring compounds with psychogenic properties. Much of this work was done with mushrooms.

MORI ID: 17450

Contractor: James Monroe

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Delaware

Years: 1955 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Ray Treichler, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 52:

Provided consulting services on procurement and preparation of chemicals for Technical Services Division. Procured botanical specimens, primarily

mushrooms, on field trips.

MORI ID: 17451

Contractor: James Monroe

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Delaware

Years: 1958

CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 53:

Review overt Russian and American pharmacological literature with respect to the problems of Technical Services Division.

MORI ID: 17452

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1955 ― 1956

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Dr. Raymond Treichler

MKULTRA Subproject 54:

To study the mechanism of brain concussion.

MORI ID: 17453

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Office of Naval Research

Contractor’s Clearance: Cleared (unspecified level)

Location: ?

Years: 1955

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 55:

Discover the pharmacological effects of certain groups of compounds prepared by and associates of the Department of Pathology. Animal tests were conducted.

MORI ID: 17454

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT Professor of Pharmacology,

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: ?

Years: 1956

CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 56:

Alcohol Research – Determining effectiveness of food in delaying alcohol absorption; effectiveness of sympathominetic drugs in delaying absorption; develop a test of alcohol tolerance.

MORI ID: 17455

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Stanford University or Medicine

Years: 1956 ― 1960

CIA Monitors: Robert Lashbrook, Sidney Gottlieb, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 57:

Perform research on sleep and on insomnia – with emphasis on narcosis induced sleep.

MORI ID: 17456

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: George Washington University

Years: 1956 ― 1957

CIA Monitors: Robert Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 58:

Finance an expedition,headed by Gordon Wasson for the purpose of studying and collecting hallucinogenic species of mushrooms of interest to TSS/CD. Sponsor J . P. Morgan & Co. of New York unwitting of Agency sponsorship.

MORI ID: 17457

Contractor: Gordon Wasson

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: South America

Years: 1956

CIA Monitor: Robert Lashbrook

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 59:

Pharmacological testing and evaluation of certain checmical compounds that might have properties of interest to Technical Services Division.

MORI ID: 17458

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: University of Maryland

Years: 1956 ― 1957

CIA Monitor: Robert Lashbrook

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 60:

This project established a covert funding mechanism, the Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology, Inc., (SIHE), for the support of sociological and psychological studies. Prior to SIHE, this activity was part of the Human Ecology Study Program of Cornell University, which sponsored, with Agency financial assistance, studies primarily at Cornell.

Many projects of little or no direct value to CIA were funded, primarily to develop the cover of SIHE as a legitimate Foundation.

MORI ID: 17460 (BlackVault)

Location: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology, Inc., New York City.

Years: 1956 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 61:

Study the role of the human brain in overall adaptive behavior. Specifically, the relationship of changes in behavior due to stress to changes in behavior brought about by loss of cerebral tissues.

MORI ID: 17461

Contractor: Harold Wolff, Cornell University Medical School

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: Ithaca, New York

Years: 1956 ― 1960

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation and Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 62:

Finance studies on the effect of physical and chemical agents on the central nervous system of anthropoids (man-like animals) at National Institute of Health and unspecified involvement with “an LSD Project”.

MORI ID: 17462 (BlackVault)

Contractor: Maitland Balwin, National Institute of Health

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: Bethesda, Maryland

Years: 1956 ― 1963

CIA Monitors: Robert V. Lashbrook, Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 63: (See 8, 10 and 66)

The purpose of this project is to maintain the professional services of Robert Hyde to the technical Services Division. Field work observation in taverns and private parties relating to psychopharmaceuticals and alcohol.

MORI ID: 17463

Contractor: Robert Hyde

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1956 ― 1961

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, C.V.S. Roosevelt, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 64:

To compensate Dr. Geschickter for personal services rendered but not charged against the funding mechanism account. These services were said to include consultations in personnel and facilities for research programs, covert procurement of drugs and other material, time spent on cover activities with the fund, and personal time spent in covert testing of materials and gadgetry not connected with Geschickter’s Fund projects.

MORI ID: 17464

Contractor: Charles F. Geschickter, M.D.

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Washington, D.C.

Years: 1955 ― 1956

CIA Monitor: Robert V. Lashbrook

MKULTRA Subproject 65:

study on Hungarian defectors of factors which influence human behavior that could be used for achieving intelligence objectives. There were three efforts : (1) To better understand factors which cause an individual to defect, commit treason or change loyalties; (2) To develop skills by which potential defectors can be detected; and (3) To develop methods for increasing the chances of defection of various target individuals.

MORI ID: 17465

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Cornell University

Years: 1957 ― 1958

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 66: (See 8, 10 and 63)

test a number of techniques for predicting a given individual’s reactions to LSD-25, other psychochemicals and alcohol.

MORI ID: 17466

Contractor: Robert Hyde

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Butler Hospital and Health Center

Years: 1956 ― 1960

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

C.V.S. Roosevelt, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 67:

Library searches, consultation assessment and evaluation of data submitted by Technical Services Division. Translation and transcription services.

MORI ID: 17467

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Institute 0f Sex Research

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: University of Indiana

Years: 1957

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 68:

To study the effect upon human behavior of the repetition of verbal signals. Patients were treated with LSD-25 and other similar agents to break down patterns of behavior. The plan included intensive repetition of prearranged verbal signals. Patient were kept in sensory isolation then continuous sleep for seven to ten days. Dr. Cameron completed over 100 cases.

MORI ID: 17468

Contractor: Ewen Cameron

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: Allan Memorial Institute of Psychiatry at McGill University, Montreal, Canada

Years: 1957 ― 1959 (?)

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Sidney Gottlieb, and Robert V. Lashbrook

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 69:

To interview Hungarian refugees regarding Sociology of the Communist system in the throes of revolution

MORI ID: 17469

Contractor: Ray Stephenson and Jay Schulman

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: Rutgers University

Years: 1957

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Robert V. Lashbrook

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 70: (See 57, 71, 72)

Develop a temporary incapacitatant drug (“Knockout drug”) and to define mechanisms involved in producing involuntary sleep and related unconscious states. Testing was conducted en animals.

MORI ID: 17471

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Stanford University

Years: 1957 ― 1961

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Ray Treichler

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 71: (See 70,72)

The purpose of this project was to continue the utilization of Dr. Dr. Wallace Chan who during this period was located at the department of Medicine, Neurology Division, Stanford University School of Medicine. He did clinical testing and evaluation of anti-interrogation drugs, monitored other projects being performed at Stanford, attempted to develop miniatured polygraph, reviewed literature, attended and reported on meetings, and acted as a consultant.

MORI ID: 17472

Contractor: Dr. Wallace Chan

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Stanford University

Years: 1957 ― 1961

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb

MKULTRA Subproject 72: (See 70,71)

Perform research on the neurophysiological and pharmacological effects of central nervous system antagonists and synergists at Stanford University School of Medicine.

MORI ID: 17473

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Stanford University

Years: 1956 ― 1957

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 73:

Establish whether susceptibility to hypnosis can be increased by use of drugs, such as alcohol, mescaline, scopolamine, LSD, etc. Also, to determine the extent to which various drugs possess specific “hypnosis-like” effects.

MORI ID: 17474

Contractor: Harris Isbell

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Kentucky, Lexington Kentucky Narcotics Farms

Years: 1957

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 74:

As the Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology (SIHE) became better known in the scientific community and its reputation grew, the CIA decided that in order for to maintain its bona fides with the scientific community, the Society should fund selected smaller research proposals as a “cover”, even though there was little, if any, interest in or prospects for a product of value to CIA from these proposals. Consisted of many (in excess of 25) grantees, both individuals and institutions, in various parts of the United States and the world.

MORI ID: 17475

Contractor: Carl Rogers

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Wisconsin

Years: 1958 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 75:

Studies of the effects of psychotomimetic substances utilizing psychological and physiological observations. Funds were also expended under this sub-project to assist in the publication costs of the proceedings of the symposium on “Specific and Non-specific Factors in Psychopharmacology” of the third World Congress of Psychiatry, Montreal.

MORI ID: 17476

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1960 ― 1961

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 76:

To perform a one-year study on anti-authoritarian behavior as an extension of earlier Technical Services Division work on Communist prison methods as they affect U.S. Prisoners of War.

MORI ID: 17477

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1958 ― 1959

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 77:

Explored the basic elements of two personality theories of David Saunders and attempt to integrate them.

MORI ID: 17478

Contractor: David Saunders, Educational Testing Services

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Educational Testing Service, Princeton, Mew Jersey

Years: 1957 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology, Human Ecology Fund

Subproject 78: To provide complete micro-biological support ranging from research establishing production capabilities to meet Technical Services Division special requirements. Provides cover and acts as a cut-out for special

jobs.

MORI ID: 17479

This is a huge 999-page document. Both Archive’s and Black Vault’s copy show “image not available”

Contractor: Bacterial and Pharmaceutical Consultants, Inc.

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1957 ― 1964

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 79:

The H. J. Rand Foundation of Cleveland, Ohio agreed to act in the capacity of a “cut-out” for the purpose of funding organizations engaged in very sensitive research.

MORI ID: 17480

Contractor: H.J. Rand Foundation

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Years: 1957 ― 1962

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Willis Gibbons

MKULTRA Subproject 80:

To provide services of a very sensitive nature to conduct extraction and identification techniques of drugs, toxins and biological entities from human tissues.

MORI ID: 17482

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: ?

Years: 1958 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Ray Treichler

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 81:

Study of the adjustment of Hungarian refugees including tne psychological testing and examining of some refugees.

MORI ID: 17483

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: Cornell

Years: 1958

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 82:

Problems of adaptation to life in Netherlands of Hungarian refugees of the 1956 uprising.

MORI ID: 17484

Contractor: H.A.M. Struik

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: University of Nijmegen, Netherlands

Years: 1958 ― 1960

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 83:

To support an editorial and technical survey of graphology, ESP, subliminal perception, hypnosis, truth serums, expressive movements and magic. Graphology Journal and Cover

MORI ID: 17485

Contractor: Employee of Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: ?

Years: 1958 ― 1960

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 84:

Study of the induction of high motivation in individuals by means of specific interpersonal relationships. Further to establish the limits of usefulness of hypnosis. Ultimate aim was improvement of agent assessment techniques.

MORI ID: 17486

Contractor: Marton Orne

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Harvard University

Years: 1960

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 85:

Establishing and substantiating “true identity” of individuals, either staff or agent, through the medium of blood groupings.

MORI ID: 17487

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Stanford University School of Medicine

Years: 1958 ― 1959

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 86:

design and build miniature polygraph machines and to study the feasibility of developing a polygraph for use on unwitting subjects.

MORI ID: 17488

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Stanford University

Years: 1958 ― 1959

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Willis A. Gibbons

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 87:

Further research on harassment techniques. This project was to investigate HyperAllergic (allergy-inducing) substances and to provide Technical Services Division with small quantities cf these substances. It was to support Technical Services Division’s “requirement to establish an offensive chemical toxicants capability.”

MORI ID: 17489

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: John Hopkins University

Years: 1956 ― 1966

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Ray Treichler

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Service Research Foundation, Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 88:

To develop a training package which would assist case officer to understand his and other cultures in order to enhance his agent-handling capabilities. – Cultural Appraisal

MORI ID: 17490

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: Princeton University

Years: 1958 ― 1959

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 89:

To determine the factors leading to the critical decision of certain Hungarian refugees in the United States to return to Hungary.

MORI ID: 17491

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, an experienced psychiatric case work.

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Years: 1958 ― 1959

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 90:

To study the scientist in BLACKEBLACKEDOUT to produce a descriptive model of the type likely to come in contact with Americans — and develop strategies for evaluating and influencing such scientists.

MORI ID: 17493

Contractor: A. J. Wiener (?)

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Years: 1958 ― 1959

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 91:

To perform pre-clinical pha~acology studies required to develop nevi psychochemicals and to test the promising drugs on animals.

MKULTRA MORI ID: 17494

Contractor: Bio-Research Inc.,Harris Isbell, Charles Geschickter, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT…

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: ?

Years: 1959 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Ray Treichler

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 92:

Research into the feasibility of adapting teaching machines to foreign language training.

MORI ID: 17495

Contractor: John Carol

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Harvard University

Years: 1959 ― 1960

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 93:

Study of bacterial and fungal toxins Study (Used in Cuba)

MORI ID: 17496

Contractor: Bio-Research Inc and Panoramic Research, Inc,

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: Unknown

Years: 1962

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 94:

“Investigations of the remote directional control of activities of selected species of animals.” Ultimate purpose was operational use of animals in delivery systems. Systems unspecified – could have included audio and/or photo devices (See 142 for assassination applications). (Implantation of miniaturized stimulating electrodes in specific brain center areas of animals – rats, donkeys, dogs.)

MORI ID: 17497

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Bio-Resedarch, Inc. and Panoramic Research Inc

Years: 1959 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation and Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 95:

Research in field of cross-cultural meaning systems (emphasis on semantics and communications) in support of agent handling problems and in technical supported political activities. Osgood-Western Psychological Assessment

MORI ID: 17498

Contractor: Charles Osgood

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Illinois

Years: 1959 ― 1962

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 96:

To secure data on European research attitudes and personality information on researchers. The problem of understanding human behavior. Decision Making-Group Interview Methods

MORI ID: 17499

Contractor: George Kelley

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Ohio State University

Years: 1959

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 97:

Process of personality change during psychotherapy. Focus upon schizophrenics with control composed of normal individuals. To provide certain techniques of influencing human behavior that might have significance to the Agency.

MORI ID: 17500

Contractor: Carl Rogers

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Wisconsin

Years: 1959

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 98:

Research on some Aspects of mass Conversion. A study into the mass psychology involved in brainwashing, mass defection, etc .

MORI ID: 17501

Contractor: Kurt Lang

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: Queen’s College

Years: 1959 ― 1960

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 99:

Services related to certain physical studies which are required to develop effective materials which will influence the central nervous system. Project also supported studies on the optical rotatory power of solid and liquid crystals.

MORI ID: 17502

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Pennsylvania State University

Years: 1959 ― 1961

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 100:

Investigations into soil microorganisms and methods by which maximum information could be obtained from samples of soil. Purpose- detection of BLACKEBLACKEDOUTBLACKEDOUT BLACKEDOUT (CBW?)

MORI ID: 17356

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Pennsylvania State University

Years: 1959 ― 1964

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation, Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 101:

For consultative services on the biophysics of the central nervous system; probably on the storage and transfer of energy in organic systems.

MORI ID: 17357

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Ohio State University

Years: 1959

CIA Monitors: Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and C.V.S. Roosevelt

MKULTRA Subproject 102:

Behavior of naturally formed groups of adolescent boys in Texas and Oklahoma as a function of group membership and environment.

MORI ID: 17358

Contractor: Muzafer Sherif

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: University of Oklahoma

Years: 1959 ― 1960

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 103:

Study in non-verbal communication to assess communications between 16-year old children at a reunion of those who had attended a Children’s International Summer Village at age 11.

MORI ID: 17359

Contractors: Robert Cornack and A.B. Kristofferson

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: Children’s International Summer Villages, Inc.

Years: 1959

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 104:

The study of the relationships between the twO principal classes of micro-organisms involved in the deterioration of petroleum products for possible use in petroleum sabotage.

MORI ID: 17360

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: SECRET

Location: University of Houston

Years: 1960 ― 1961

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 105:

To study virulent and non-virulent staphylococci, the varieties of toxins produced by the various staphylococci as well as the intensity will be determined as sub areas in this study. It is expected that the eventual goal of this investigation will be biochemical tests which will identify the organisms of interest. (CBW)

MORI ID: 17361

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUTProfessor of Bacteriology, University of Wisconsin

Contractor’s Clearance: SECRET

Location: University of Wisconsin

Years: 1960 ― 1961

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 106:

To study biological systems with particular reference to quantifying the relationships between a stimulus (e.g.Electrodes) and the biological response to that stimulus.

MORI ID: 17362

Contractor: Resources Research, Inc.BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Years: 1959 ― 1960

CIA Monitors: Raymond Treichler and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 107:

Grant to American Psychological Association to support travel of selected psychologists to the BLACKEBLACKEDOUTBLACKEBLACKEDOUT. Establish contact with BLACK psychologists and learn state of the art of BLACK research.

MORI ID: 17363

Contractor: American Psychological Association

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Years: 1960

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 108:

Recruitment of BLAC as source on BLACKEBLACKEDOUT by using his study of behavioral characteristics of BLACKE Grant awarded to get BLACto become actively interested in establishing sources of information BLACBLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MORI ID: 17364

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: ?

Years: 1959 ― 1961

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 109:

Study of potential psychopharmacological agents directed to the evaluation of interrelationships between molecular constitution and biological response. Purpose is to obtain data on biochemical ~characteristics of certain substance of interest to Technical Services Division. (CBW)

MORI ID: 17365

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: LOCATION

Years: 1960 ― 1965

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Ray Treichler

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund for Medical Research

MKULTRA Subproject 110:

To provide a source of exotic pathogens and a capability to incorporate them in effective delivery systems. Establish a production capability and a sufficient supply of material to be maintained in a ready state to meet anticipated requirements. (CBW)

MORI ID: 17367

Contractor: Bacteriological and Pharmaceutical Consultants, Inc.

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: ?

Years: 1960 ― 1964

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Ray Treichler, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: ?

MKULTRA Subproject 111:

To study levels of motivation as related to certain personality characteristics and contribute to Technical Services Division’s long term interest in indirect assessment. One of the factors in making this grant was “to lend prestige to the Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology, Inc., as a worldwide funding organization.”

MORI ID: 17368

Contractor: H.J. Eysenek

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: University of London, UK

Years: 1960 ― 1961

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 112:

Children’s Conceptions of Occupational Roles and Status. Grant awarded to support Society for Investigation of Human Ecology’s cover. CIA interest was in its application to selection of technical and scientific careers. – Vocational Studies in Children

MORI ID: 17369

Contractor: Melvin DeFleur

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: University of Indiana

Years: NONE

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 113:

Experimentation related to design, manufacture and formulation of devices and systems utilizing gas propelled sprays and aerosols.

MORI ID: 17370

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: ?

Years: 1960 ― 1963

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Raymond Treichler

MKULTRA Subproject 114:

Continue Dr. York’s study on predictability of behavior during social alcohol (and possibly LSD) drinking and to develop behavioral rating scales which relate directly to the underlying motivation in human behavior.

MORI ID: 17371

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: COVERT

Location: Butler Hospital and Health Center

Years: 1960 ― 1961

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society to Investigate Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 115:

Study of the interaction between the mentally disturbed and their environment. To gain further insight into additional factors which may influence human behavior and to achieve further development of the world-wide activities of the Human Ecology fund.

MORI ID: 17372

Contractor: Eric Allardt and Juhani Mirvas

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: University of Helsinki, Finland

Years: 1960

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Society to Investigate Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 116:

To utilize the services of BLACKEBLACKEDOUT for Covert procurement of special biologically active chemicals and other products. Further to arrange for the covert production of special sensitive organic compounds.

MORI ID: 17373

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1960 ― 1964

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Raymond Treichler

MKULTRA Subproject 117:

Cross-cultural studies of family structure and personality development.

MORI ID: 17374

Contractor: National Institute of Health

BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Cornell University

Years: 1960

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 118:

To provide the consulting services of a microbiologist for the Biological Warfare/Chemical Warfare detection program.

MORI ID: 17375

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: COVERT

Location: Pennsylvania State University

Years: 1960

CIA Monitor: Raymond Treichler and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 119:

Activation of human behavior by remote means. A review of literature and scientific developments related to the recording, analysis and interpretation of bioelectric signal from the human organism.

MORI ID: 17376

Contractor: Saul Sells

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: Texas Christian University

Years: 1960

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

Subproject 120:

Establish laboratory procedures for testing the effects of drugs on the central nervous systems of animals .

MORI ID: 17378

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Years: 1960 ― 1966

CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 121:

Yoruba witchcraft study – African Witch Doctor study. Probably a cover for recruitment of promising young Nigerians.

MORI ID: 17379

Contractor:Raymond Prince

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: McGill University, Montreal, Canada

Years: 1960 ― 1963

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 122:

To prepare and characterize highly purified NEUROKININ. Neurokinin is presumed to be a major medicator in the stress re~ction. Further to study the physiological and pathological significance of neurokinin.

MORI ID: 17380

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Years: 1960

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 123:

Investigation of Emerging BLACKEDOUT images. Study expected to add to our knowledge of how BLACK in different social strata are reacting to various stages of independence. (African Attitude Study)

MORI ID: 17381

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: Columbia University

Years: 1960 ― 1961

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 124: (See 2 and 140)

Investigate the possibility of inducing a drug-like state through the simple expedient of carbon

dioxide inhalation.

MORI ID: 17382

Contractor: James Hamilton

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: St. Francis Memorial Hospital, San Francisco

Years: 1960 ― 1965

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 125:

Study at the Veterans Administration Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, studying differential effects of drugs on behavior. The drug was d-amphetamine and the dose level was 10 mg.

MORI ID: 17383

Contractor: American Psychological Association, National Institute of Health, Veterans Adminsitration CenterBLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Veterans Administration Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia

Years: 1960 ― 1963

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 126:

Human adaptation to disaster: response to stress and crisis. Results could increase sophistication of CIA’s BLACKEBLACKEDOUT mission.

MORI ID: 17384

Contractor: Charles Fritz

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: University of Florida, National Research Council

Years: 1960

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 127:

A study of the open voting records of a selected group of BLACK voters over a 50 year period.

Anticipated results could contribute BLACKEBLACKEDOUTBLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MORI ID: 17385

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: ?

Years: 1950 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 128:

To test a method of rapid hypnotic induction in simulated and real operational settings.

MORI ID: 17386

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: ?

Years: 1960 ― 1961

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 129:

Computer analysis of bioelectric response pattern significance for polygraph.

MORI ID: 17387

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: George Washington University, Leler University of Georgia

Years: 1960 ― 1961

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 130:

Investigation of Personality Theory on patients with different symptoms: indirect

assessment.

MORI ID: 17389

Contractor: William Thetford

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Columbia University

Years: 1961 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 131:

Pay salaries, travel and other expenses of deep cover staff agent in BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MORI ID: 17390

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1961

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 132:

“Realistic tests of certain R&D items of interest to TSD/CB (Technical Services Division/Chemical Branch), including a facility and personnel for the operational testing with complete non-attributability of sponsors.”

MORI ID: 17391

Contractor: Bureau of Narcotics

BLACKEBLACKEDOUT NOT George White (Morgan Hall)

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: New York and Chicago

Years: 1961 ― 1964

CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: ?

MKULTRA Subproject 133:

(1) Information on the microbiological participation in mineral transformation: mineral transforming microorganisms. (2) Grant renewed to research for new and unique approaches to energy production and transformation (bio-batteries).

MORI ID: 17392

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1961 ― 1963

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 134:

Study of relationships between body type and temperament (personality characteristics) for the purpose clandestine indirect assessment.

MORI ID: 17393

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Years: 1961 ― 1963

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Fund ·

MKULTRA Subproject 135:

Research program involving the clinical testing of biologically active materials, which could be administered transdermally (through the skin) using human volunteer subjects. This project was cancelled before it got underway and monies authorized were transferred to Sub-Project 91.

MORI ID: 17394

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1961

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 136:

ESP Research – Experimental analysis of extrasensory perception. To evaluate the possibility of using extrasensory perception in the intelligence field.

MORI ID: 17395

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1961

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 137: Handwriting Analysis – Complete an illustrated psycho-lexicon of writing and the written word. (This study on graphology was then 80% complete, and was later published with acknowledgement of the Society for Investigation of Human Ecology support. Possibly Dr. Klare G Toman – HEF-Handwriting Psycholexicon-Graphology (?)

MORI ID: 17396

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1961 ― 1963

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology

MKULTRA Subproject 138:

Research on biomedical instrumentation To develop a capability for remote testing (Polygraph,

EKG, etc.) for use in indirect psychological and medical assessments.

MORI ID: 17397

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting

Location: University of Texas at Austin

Years: 1961 ― 1962

CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund, Medical Science Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 139:

Role of avian (Bird Disease) vectors in transmission of disease. Purpose: Support facility for BLACKEBLACKEDOUTBLACKEDOUT. (BW/CW)

MORI ID: 17398

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: Cleared (not specified)

Location: Pennsylvania State University

Years: 1961 ― 1965

CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Ray Treichler, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund, Medical Science Research Foundation

MKULTRA Subproject 140: (See 2 and 124)

Under cover of “Thyroid Research” the project was to design and conduct controlled experiments involving pharmacological and clinical tests on human volunteers.

MORI ID: 17400

Contractor: James Hamilton

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: St. Francis Memorial Hospital, San Francisco

Years: 1962 ― 1965

CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 141:

Not specified.

MORI ID: 17401

Contractor:Dr. Geschickter

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: Washington, D.C.

Years: 1962

CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler

Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 142:

Biological studies involving electrical brain stimulation of cold-blooded animals. “Some of the uses proposed for these particular animals would involve possible delivery systems for BW/CW agents or for direct executive action-type operations as distinguished from the eavesdropping application.

NOTE: BW = BioweaponCW = Chemical weaponExecutive Action = Assassination

MORI ID: 17402

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1963 ― 1965

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 143:

To determine if the growth of microorganisms in petroleum products can be markedly increased by the addition of substatic concentrations of anti-microbial agents. May have wide application to all areas of biological sabotage.

MORI ID: 17403

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: University of Houston

Years: 1963 ― 1964

CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb

Cover/Cut-out: Geshickter Fund

MKULTRA Subproject 144:

Unknown

MORI ID: 17404

Contractor: Unknown

Contractor’s Clearance: Unknown

Location: Unknown

Years: 1963

CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler

Cover/Cut-out: Unknown

MKULTRA Subproject 145:

Unknown

MORI ID: 17405

Contractor: Unknown

Contractor’s Clearance: Unknown

Location: Unknown

Years: 1963

CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler

Cover/Cut-out: Unknown

MKULTRA Subproject 146:

Provide the services of a plant pathologist to assist in developing a philosophy of limited anticrop warfare. A study was made of sugar cane crop vulnerabilities, on a world-wide basis.

MORI ID: 17406

Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1963 ― 1954

CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Sidney Gottlieb, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

MKULTRA Subproject 147:

Cross-tolerance between psychomimetic drug.

MORI ID: 17407

Contractor: Harris Isbell and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Contractor’s Clearance: ?

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1963 ― 1964

CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler

MKULTRA Subproject 148:

To provide a mechanism to utilize the services of BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, a recognized authority in the field of toxicology and pharmacology in support of Technical Services Division activity concerned with influencing animal and human behavior.

MORI ID: 17408

Contractors: Harold Hodge

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

Years: 1963 ― 1964

CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler

MKULTRA Subproject 149: (See 3, 16, and 42)

Support covert and realistic field tests on certain R&D items of interest to Technical Services Division/Biological Branch.

MORI ID: 17409

Contractor: George White

Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET

Location: New York City

Years: 1964 ― 1966

CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT

