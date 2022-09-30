Complete list of all 149 MKULTRA subprojects. Who, When, What, Where, Why, and How, and links to FOIA documents available for each subproject.
I’ve included the MORI ID to official documents obtained via the Freedom of Information Act. Readers are encouraged to verify given information for themselves.
MORI – Management of Officially Released Information is an electronic imaging system developed by the CIA.
MKULTRA Subproject 1:
Isolate and characterize the alkaloids of ipomoea sidalia choisy (Rivea Corymbosa)
MORI ID: 17354
Contractor: BLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Princeton University
Years: 1953 ― 1954
CIA Monitor: Robert V. Lashbrook
MKULTRA Subproject 2: (See Subprojects 124 and 140)
Miscellaneous research and testing services in behavioral modification. 1. Study the possible synergistic action of drugs which may be appropriate for use in abolishing consciousness through animal experimentation. 2. Survey of methods to enable the administration of drugs to patients without their knowledge.
MORI ID: 17415
Contractor: James Hamilton
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: Stanford University
Years: 1953 ― 1958
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Robert V. Lashbrook
MKULTRA Subproject 3: (See Subprojects 16, 42, 132, and 149)
Realistic field testing of R&D items of interest to Technical Services Staff. This is the infamous safehouses known as Operation Midnight Climax.
MORI ID: 17426
Contractor: George White (alias Morgan Hall, “a seaman”)
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: New York City and San Francisco
Years: 1953 ― 1956
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 4:
Subprojects 4, 15, and 19 are to fund the contractor, a magician, to write a manual on the various aspects of the magicians’ art which could be useful in covert operations. The result was Mulholland’s Manual, declassified and published in 2009 as The Official CIA Manual of Trickery and Deception.
MORI ID: 17437
Contractor: John Mulholland
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1953 ― 1954
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 5:
Successful demonstration of “potentialities of hypnosis as a tool of the clandestine services”. Research in hypnosis was to determine if: hypnosis could be used as a memory enhancer, a learning aid, a polygraph deceiver, etc. Also,research into susceptibility of certain personality types to hypnosis.
MORI ID: 17448
Contractor: Alden Sears
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, University of Minnesota, University of Denver
Years: 1953 ― 1956
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 6:
Develop reliable source of LSD within the United States and assist in the search for additional natural hypnotic products. Previously supplier, Sandoz, based in Switzerland.
MORI ID: 17459
Contractor: Eli Lilly Company
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Years: 1953 ― 1955
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert V. Lashbrook
MKULTRA Subproject 7: (See Subprojects 27 and 40)
LSD basic research. The studies included the use of LSD in therapy. As far as is known, subjects in this experimentation were witting. Funds are included for the payment of subjects.
MORI ID: 17470
Contractor: Harold Abramson
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1952 ― 1956
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research
MKULTRA Subproject 8: (See subprojects 10, 63 and 66)
Study of the biochemical, neurophysiological, sociological, and clinical psychiatric aspects of LSD, and also a study of LSD antagonists and drugs related to LSD, such as L.A.E. (Lysergic Acid Ethylamide). Testing upon human volunteers.
MORI ID: 17481
Contractor: Robert Hyde
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Worcester Foundation for Biomedical Research, Massachusetts
Years: 1953 ― 1955
CIA Monitor: Robert V. Lashbrook
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research
MKULTRA Subproject 9:
Study various depressant drugs which may more adequately control the maniacal psychotic patient, and test drugs that may help alcoholics and schizophrenics.
MORI ID: 17492
Contractor: Carl Pfeiffer
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Emory University and University of Illinois
Years: 1954 ― 1955
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 10: (See 8, 63 and 66)
Study tested and evaluated the effect of LSD and alcohol when administered to individuals falling under various personality categories.
MORI ID: 17355
Contractor: Robert Hyde
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1952 ― 1957
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and Louis deFlorez
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research
MKULTRA Subproject 11:
Developing and stockpiling toxins. Identify and produce in sufficient quantity for experimentation the active ingredients n certain seeds and plants. Preparation of a supply of the toxic protein, Abrin.
MORI ID: 17366
Contractor: ?
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1953 ― 1955
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 12:
Isolate and investigate the chemicals responsible for the biological activities of materia1spresent in the bark of Piscidia Erythrina.
MORI ID: 17377
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1953 ― 1954
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 13: (See subproject 30)
Funding of Agency activity at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Petty cash fund for use where proper channels for a given activity will require an undesirable amount of written or oral justification. Expedient purchase of materials.
MORI ID: 17388
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Fort Detrick
Years: 1953 ― 1955
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 14:
OPERATION BLACK Payment to the Federal Bureau of Narcotics for the services of George White. Harry Anslinger, Commissioner of Narcotics.
MORI ID: 17399
Contractors: George H. White, Bureau of Narcotics
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: New York City
Years: July to November 1953
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb
MKULTRA Subproject 15:
Subprojects 4, 15, and 19 are to fund the contractor, a magician, to write a manual on the various aspects of the magicians’ art which could be useful in covert operations. The result was Mulholland’s Manual, declassified and published in 2009 as The Official CIA Manual of Trickery and Deception.
MORI ID: 17410
Contractor: John Mulholland
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1953 ― 1954
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 16: (See 3, 42, and 149)
A continuation of Subproject No. 3 for realistic testing of R&D items of interest to Technical Services Staff.
MORI ID: 17411
Contractor: George White (alias Morgan Hall, “a seaman”)
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: New York City
Years: 1953 ― 1954
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 17:
Synthesis of LSD and related compounds by chemical means; and learning the metabolism, site of action, etc., of LSD and related compounds.
MORI ID: 17412
Contractor: Harold Hodge
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: University of Denver and University of Minnesota.
Years: 1953 ― 1955
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Robert V. Lashbrook
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fundation
MKULTRA Subproject 18:
Technical Services Division authorized to spend $400,000 for the purchase of LSD from Eli Lilly. ($400,000 obligated of which only $l,337.45 expended)
MORI ID: 17413
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Years: December 1953
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb
MKULTRA Subproject 19:
Subprojects 4, 15, and 19 are to fund the contractor, a magician, to write a manual on the various aspects of the magicians’ art which could be useful in covert operations. The result was Mulholland’s Manual, declassified and published in 2009 as The Official CIA Manual of Trickery and Deception.
MORI ID: 17414
Contractor: John Mulholland
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1953 ― 1954
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 20:
Prepare a supp1y of the dimannich derivative of Yohimbine hydrochloride for use in other approved projects.
MORI ID: 17416
Contractor: Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, Inc
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania
Years: 1953
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and Robert V. Lashbrook
MKULTRA Subproject 21:
The original concept was to test the pharmacalogical activity of various materials (provided by Dr. Geschickter, acting as a cut-out)of interest to the Agency.
MORI ID: 17417
Contractor: ?
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: ?
Years: 1953
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 22:
Isolate compounds from natural products which have psychogenic properties. Initially research was done en seeds from the plant Ipomoea sidaefolia Choisy, a Mexican and Cuban trailing vine. Rivea Corymbosa and, the fungus Amanita Muscaria, a mushroom.
MORI ID: 17418
Contractor: William Boyd Cook
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Montana State College
Years: 1954 ― 1963
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 23: (See 45)
Synthesize new drugs and modify old ones to determine their effectiveness in modifying behavior and the function of the central nervous system.
MORI ID: 17419
Contractor: Charles Geschickter
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Richmond
Years: 1954
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 24:
Fund meetings at sterile locations for brain-stroming sessions by MKULTRA contractors.
MORI ID: 17420
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1954
MKULTRA Subproject 25:
To determine the applicability of hypnosis techniques for Agency operational usage.
MORI ID: 17421
Contractor: Alden Sears
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Minnesota
Years: 1954 ― 1955
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 26: (see 9)
Sub-Project No. 26 is a follow-on from No. 9. Human testing on volunteers of drugs which may aid in the treatment of the schizophrenic patient by either altering his metabolism or producing sedation.
MORI ID: 17422
Contractor: Carl Pfeiffer
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Illinois
Years: 1955 ― 1955
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 27: (See Subprojects 7, 33, and 40)
LSD basic research. The studies included the use of LSD in therapy. As far as is known, subjects in this experimentation were witting. Funds are included for the payment of subjects.
MORI ID: 17423
Contractor: Harold Abramson
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1952 ― 1956
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research
MKULTRA Subproject 28:
Study in animals and man drugs, essentially depressents, which affect the central
nervous system.
MORI ID: 17424
Contractor: Carl Pfeiffer
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Emory University
Years: 1954 ― 1955
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 29:
To fund work on hypnosis. The scope was increased to acquiring extensive psychological profiles of all subjects in an effort to develop significant keys to hypnotic susceptibility which may be adaptable to field use.
MORI ID: 17425
Contractor: Alden Sears
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Denver
Years: 1954 ― 1955
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 30: (See 13)
To add money to a petty cash fund to support an Agency activity at Fort Detrick.
MORI ID: 17427
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Ft. Detrick, Maryland
Years: 1958 ― 1960
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 31: (See 4 and 20)
To supply TSD/CB (Technical Service Division/Chemical Branch) 2 kilograms of a rare organic chemical that is not commercially available.
MORI ID: 17428
Contractor: Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, Inc
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania
Years: 1954
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 32: (See 12)
To study medicinally active plants which have ingredients of interest to the Agency. This is a continuation of Sub-Project No. 12.
MORI ID: 17429
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1954 ― 1955
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 33: (See 27)
Provide funds to correct an error amounting to $400 which arose in calculating the service project on Project 27.
MORI ID: 17430
Contractor: Harold Abramson
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1954
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 34: (See 4, 15, and 19)
The application of the magicians’ art to covert activities.
MORI ID: 17431
Contractor: John Mulholland
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1955 ― 1958
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 35:
To further Technical Services Division’s chemical and biological requirements, a single, non-recurring grant ($375,000)was made to Georgetown Hospital for a new Research Wing (the Gorman building). The arrangement would permit Agency-sponsored research projects, using Agency personnel, to be carried out in the new wing without being aware of CIA interest.
MORI ID: 17432
Contractor: Charles Geschickter
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Georgetown Hospital
Years: 1955
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 36:
To provide funds for a symposium on behavior modification, where MKULTRA principals may exchange ideas in their particular fields.
MORI ID: 17433
Location: ?
Years: 1954 ― 1955
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 37:
To produce, grow, test and evaluate certain botanicals of interest to CIA.
MORI ID: 17434
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1954
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Ray Treichler, and and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 38:
To investigate the psychological effects of the drugs chlorpromazine, meratron, serpentine, and bulbocapnine upon human beings.
MORI ID: 17435
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1954 ― 1955
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 39:
To exploit the research potential represented by a group of 142 criminal-sexual psychopaths confined at the Ionic State Hospital. The Agency believed that patients had the same kind of motivation for withholding certain information that is comparable to operational interrogation situations in the field.
MORI ID: 17436
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Ionic State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, Michigan
Years: 1954 ― 1959
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 40: (See Subprojects 7 and 27)
LSD basic research. The studies included the use of LSD in therapy. As far as is known, subjects in this experimentation were witting. Funds are included for the payment of subjects.
MORI ID: 17438
Contractor: Harold Abramson
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Locations: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1952 ― 1956
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation for Medical Research
MKULTRA Subproject 41: (See 20 and 31)
To fund the synthesis of rare organic chemicals that were not commercially available. (Encloxy-3-Methyl-Hexahydrophthalic Anhydride and N,N-Dimethyl-p-phenylenediamine)
MORI ID: 17439
Contractor: Pedlow Nease Chemical Company, Inc
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Lock Haven, Pennsylvania
Years: 1955
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Robert Lashbrook
MKULTRA Subproject 42:
Support and realistically field test certain R&D items of interest to Technical Services Division and to maintain physical facilities required for these trials – also for the covert administration of physiologically active materials to unwitting subjects. The files indicate that Sub-Project No. 42 is a continuation of No. 16, with Morgan Hall’s facilities moved from New York City to San Francisco.
MORI ID: 17440 (BlackVault)
Contractor: Morgan Hall (alias for George H. White, Bureau of Narcotics)
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: San Francisco
Years: 1955 ― 1964
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 43:
Study to perform research in the field of psychology of the dissociated states and of hypnosis.
MORI ID: 17441
Contractor: Louis J. West
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Oklahoma
Years: 1955 ― 1956
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert Lashbrook, James H. Drum, and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 44:
The objective of this research was to develop screening and bio-assay techniques for psychotomimetic (capable of producing a psychotic-like state) agents which do not involve human testing. The work was not classified.
MORI ID: 17442
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Illinois, College of Medicine, Chicago
Years: 1956 ― 1958
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 45:
This project involved the search for, and preliminary testing of, materials (not mentioned) which might alter consciousness and have other physiologic effects (alteration of blood pressure, cardiovascular responses, body temperature or anti-cancer properties).
MORI ID: 17443
Contractor: Charles Geschickter
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Richmond
Years: 1955 ― 1963
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 46:
Research into the mechanics and effects of LSD: (l) Develop a specific antidote; (2) a sensitive method for assaying it in urine and in blood; (3) a screening system for psychochemicals; (4) determine the relationship between chemical structures and biological activity in this type material; (5) study the structural relationship between LSD-25 and other similar materials now available. Sponsors: Eli Lilly Company and Public Health Service.
MORI ID: 17444
Contractor: Harold Hodge
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1955 ― 1963
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 47:
Study drugs affecting the central nervous system, looking towards an anti-interrogation drug. Also, to screen and evaluate hallucinogenic materials of interest to Technical Services Division. Testing on human volunteers at Atlanta Federal Penitentiary.
MORI ID: 17445
Contractor: Carl Pfeiffer
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Emory University, New Jersey Neuropsychiatric Institute, Atlanta Federal Penitentiary
Years: 1955 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler, Sidney Gottlieb, Robert Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 48:
(1) Chinese Project which uses BLACKEBLACKEDOUT volunteer students in motivational research studies with the objective of determining the best way to recruit and motivate neutral agents.
(2) Psychological study of defectors
(3) Studied Communist indoctrination techniques and stress psychology in general.
*This project also created the Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology as a cut-out mechanism.
MORI ID: 17446
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Cornell University Medical School
Years: 1955
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb
MKULTRA Subproject 49: (See 5, 25 and 29)
Research into the nature of hypnosis and possible operational uses including the use of hypnosis as a learning aid; use in interrogation and counter-interrogation. Uses and limitations of hypnosis.
MORI ID: 17447
Contractor: Aldan Sears
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Psychology Department at the University of Denver, Colorado
Years: 1956
CIA Monitors: Or. Sidney Gottlieb and Willis A. Gibbons
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 50: (See 30 and 13)
To supplement a petty cash at Ft. Detrick. (cancelled by Technical Services Division who did not want the accountings to go outside MKULTRA procedures)
MORI ID: 17449
Location: Fort Detrick, Maryland
Years: 1955
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Willis A. Gibbons, and C.V.S. Roosevelt
MKULTRA Subproject 51:
Isolate, characterize and identify naturally occurring compounds with psychogenic properties. Much of this work was done with mushrooms.
MORI ID: 17450
Contractor: James Monroe
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Delaware
Years: 1955 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Ray Treichler, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 52:
Provided consulting services on procurement and preparation of chemicals for Technical Services Division. Procured botanical specimens, primarily
mushrooms, on field trips.
MORI ID: 17451
Contractor: James Monroe
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Delaware
Years: 1958
CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 53:
Review overt Russian and American pharmacological literature with respect to the problems of Technical Services Division.
MORI ID: 17452
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1955 ― 1956
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Dr. Raymond Treichler
MKULTRA Subproject 54:
To study the mechanism of brain concussion.
MORI ID: 17453
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Office of Naval Research
Contractor’s Clearance: Cleared (unspecified level)
Location: ?
Years: 1955
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 55:
Discover the pharmacological effects of certain groups of compounds prepared by and associates of the Department of Pathology. Animal tests were conducted.
MORI ID: 17454
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT Professor of Pharmacology,
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: ?
Years: 1956
CIA Monitor: Sidney Gottlieb, Robert Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 56:
Alcohol Research – Determining effectiveness of food in delaying alcohol absorption; effectiveness of sympathominetic drugs in delaying absorption; develop a test of alcohol tolerance.
MORI ID: 17455
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Stanford University or Medicine
Years: 1956 ― 1960
CIA Monitors: Robert Lashbrook, Sidney Gottlieb, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 57:
Perform research on sleep and on insomnia – with emphasis on narcosis induced sleep.
MORI ID: 17456
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: George Washington University
Years: 1956 ― 1957
CIA Monitors: Robert Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 58:
Finance an expedition,headed by Gordon Wasson for the purpose of studying and collecting hallucinogenic species of mushrooms of interest to TSS/CD. Sponsor J . P. Morgan & Co. of New York unwitting of Agency sponsorship.
MORI ID: 17457
Contractor: Gordon Wasson
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: South America
Years: 1956
CIA Monitor: Robert Lashbrook
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 59:
Pharmacological testing and evaluation of certain checmical compounds that might have properties of interest to Technical Services Division.
MORI ID: 17458
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: University of Maryland
Years: 1956 ― 1957
CIA Monitor: Robert Lashbrook
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 60:
This project established a covert funding mechanism, the Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology, Inc., (SIHE), for the support of sociological and psychological studies. Prior to SIHE, this activity was part of the Human Ecology Study Program of Cornell University, which sponsored, with Agency financial assistance, studies primarily at Cornell.
Many projects of little or no direct value to CIA were funded, primarily to develop the cover of SIHE as a legitimate Foundation.
MORI ID: 17460 (BlackVault)
Location: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology, Inc., New York City.
Years: 1956 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 61:
Study the role of the human brain in overall adaptive behavior. Specifically, the relationship of changes in behavior due to stress to changes in behavior brought about by loss of cerebral tissues.
MORI ID: 17461
Contractor: Harold Wolff, Cornell University Medical School
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: Ithaca, New York
Years: 1956 ― 1960
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation and Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 62:
Finance studies on the effect of physical and chemical agents on the central nervous system of anthropoids (man-like animals) at National Institute of Health and unspecified involvement with “an LSD Project”.
MORI ID: 17462 (BlackVault)
Contractor: Maitland Balwin, National Institute of Health
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: Bethesda, Maryland
Years: 1956 ― 1963
CIA Monitors: Robert V. Lashbrook, Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 63: (See 8, 10 and 66)
The purpose of this project is to maintain the professional services of Robert Hyde to the technical Services Division. Field work observation in taverns and private parties relating to psychopharmaceuticals and alcohol.
MORI ID: 17463
Contractor: Robert Hyde
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1956 ― 1961
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, C.V.S. Roosevelt, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 64:
To compensate Dr. Geschickter for personal services rendered but not charged against the funding mechanism account. These services were said to include consultations in personnel and facilities for research programs, covert procurement of drugs and other material, time spent on cover activities with the fund, and personal time spent in covert testing of materials and gadgetry not connected with Geschickter’s Fund projects.
MORI ID: 17464
Contractor: Charles F. Geschickter, M.D.
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Washington, D.C.
Years: 1955 ― 1956
CIA Monitor: Robert V. Lashbrook
MKULTRA Subproject 65:
study on Hungarian defectors of factors which influence human behavior that could be used for achieving intelligence objectives. There were three efforts : (1) To better understand factors which cause an individual to defect, commit treason or change loyalties; (2) To develop skills by which potential defectors can be detected; and (3) To develop methods for increasing the chances of defection of various target individuals.
MORI ID: 17465
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Cornell University
Years: 1957 ― 1958
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 66: (See 8, 10 and 63)
test a number of techniques for predicting a given individual’s reactions to LSD-25, other psychochemicals and alcohol.
MORI ID: 17466
Contractor: Robert Hyde
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Butler Hospital and Health Center
Years: 1956 ― 1960
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
C.V.S. Roosevelt, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 67:
Library searches, consultation assessment and evaluation of data submitted by Technical Services Division. Translation and transcription services.
MORI ID: 17467
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Institute 0f Sex Research
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: University of Indiana
Years: 1957
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 68:
To study the effect upon human behavior of the repetition of verbal signals. Patients were treated with LSD-25 and other similar agents to break down patterns of behavior. The plan included intensive repetition of prearranged verbal signals. Patient were kept in sensory isolation then continuous sleep for seven to ten days. Dr. Cameron completed over 100 cases.
MORI ID: 17468
Contractor: Ewen Cameron
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: Allan Memorial Institute of Psychiatry at McGill University, Montreal, Canada
Years: 1957 ― 1959 (?)
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Sidney Gottlieb, and Robert V. Lashbrook
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 69:
To interview Hungarian refugees regarding Sociology of the Communist system in the throes of revolution
MORI ID: 17469
Contractor: Ray Stephenson and Jay Schulman
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: Rutgers University
Years: 1957
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Robert V. Lashbrook
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 70: (See 57, 71, 72)
Develop a temporary incapacitatant drug (“Knockout drug”) and to define mechanisms involved in producing involuntary sleep and related unconscious states. Testing was conducted en animals.
MORI ID: 17471
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Stanford University
Years: 1957 ― 1961
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Ray Treichler
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 71: (See 70,72)
The purpose of this project was to continue the utilization of Dr. Dr. Wallace Chan who during this period was located at the department of Medicine, Neurology Division, Stanford University School of Medicine. He did clinical testing and evaluation of anti-interrogation drugs, monitored other projects being performed at Stanford, attempted to develop miniatured polygraph, reviewed literature, attended and reported on meetings, and acted as a consultant.
MORI ID: 17472
Contractor: Dr. Wallace Chan
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Stanford University
Years: 1957 ― 1961
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb
MKULTRA Subproject 72: (See 70,71)
Perform research on the neurophysiological and pharmacological effects of central nervous system antagonists and synergists at Stanford University School of Medicine.
MORI ID: 17473
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Stanford University
Years: 1956 ― 1957
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 73:
Establish whether susceptibility to hypnosis can be increased by use of drugs, such as alcohol, mescaline, scopolamine, LSD, etc. Also, to determine the extent to which various drugs possess specific “hypnosis-like” effects.
MORI ID: 17474
Contractor: Harris Isbell
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Kentucky, Lexington Kentucky Narcotics Farms
Years: 1957
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 74:
As the Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology (SIHE) became better known in the scientific community and its reputation grew, the CIA decided that in order for to maintain its bona fides with the scientific community, the Society should fund selected smaller research proposals as a “cover”, even though there was little, if any, interest in or prospects for a product of value to CIA from these proposals. Consisted of many (in excess of 25) grantees, both individuals and institutions, in various parts of the United States and the world.
MORI ID: 17475
Contractor: Carl Rogers
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Wisconsin
Years: 1958 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 75:
Studies of the effects of psychotomimetic substances utilizing psychological and physiological observations. Funds were also expended under this sub-project to assist in the publication costs of the proceedings of the symposium on “Specific and Non-specific Factors in Psychopharmacology” of the third World Congress of Psychiatry, Montreal.
MORI ID: 17476
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1960 ― 1961
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 76:
To perform a one-year study on anti-authoritarian behavior as an extension of earlier Technical Services Division work on Communist prison methods as they affect U.S. Prisoners of War.
MORI ID: 17477
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1958 ― 1959
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 77:
Explored the basic elements of two personality theories of David Saunders and attempt to integrate them.
MORI ID: 17478
Contractor: David Saunders, Educational Testing Services
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Educational Testing Service, Princeton, Mew Jersey
Years: 1957 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology, Human Ecology Fund
Subproject 78: To provide complete micro-biological support ranging from research establishing production capabilities to meet Technical Services Division special requirements. Provides cover and acts as a cut-out for special
jobs.
MORI ID: 17479
This is a huge 999-page document. Both Archive’s and Black Vault’s copy show “image not available”
Contractor: Bacterial and Pharmaceutical Consultants, Inc.
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1957 ― 1964
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert V. Lashbrook, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 79:
The H. J. Rand Foundation of Cleveland, Ohio agreed to act in the capacity of a “cut-out” for the purpose of funding organizations engaged in very sensitive research.
MORI ID: 17480
Contractor: H.J. Rand Foundation
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Years: 1957 ― 1962
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Willis Gibbons
MKULTRA Subproject 80:
To provide services of a very sensitive nature to conduct extraction and identification techniques of drugs, toxins and biological entities from human tissues.
MORI ID: 17482
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: ?
Years: 1958 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Ray Treichler
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 81:
Study of the adjustment of Hungarian refugees including tne psychological testing and examining of some refugees.
MORI ID: 17483
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: Cornell
Years: 1958
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 82:
Problems of adaptation to life in Netherlands of Hungarian refugees of the 1956 uprising.
MORI ID: 17484
Contractor: H.A.M. Struik
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: University of Nijmegen, Netherlands
Years: 1958 ― 1960
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 83:
To support an editorial and technical survey of graphology, ESP, subliminal perception, hypnosis, truth serums, expressive movements and magic. Graphology Journal and Cover
MORI ID: 17485
Contractor: Employee of Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: ?
Years: 1958 ― 1960
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 84:
Study of the induction of high motivation in individuals by means of specific interpersonal relationships. Further to establish the limits of usefulness of hypnosis. Ultimate aim was improvement of agent assessment techniques.
MORI ID: 17486
Contractor: Marton Orne
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Harvard University
Years: 1960
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 85:
Establishing and substantiating “true identity” of individuals, either staff or agent, through the medium of blood groupings.
MORI ID: 17487
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Stanford University School of Medicine
Years: 1958 ― 1959
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 86:
design and build miniature polygraph machines and to study the feasibility of developing a polygraph for use on unwitting subjects.
MORI ID: 17488
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Stanford University
Years: 1958 ― 1959
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Willis A. Gibbons
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 87:
Further research on harassment techniques. This project was to investigate HyperAllergic (allergy-inducing) substances and to provide Technical Services Division with small quantities cf these substances. It was to support Technical Services Division’s “requirement to establish an offensive chemical toxicants capability.”
MORI ID: 17489
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: John Hopkins University
Years: 1956 ― 1966
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Ray Treichler
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Service Research Foundation, Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 88:
To develop a training package which would assist case officer to understand his and other cultures in order to enhance his agent-handling capabilities. – Cultural Appraisal
MORI ID: 17490
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: Princeton University
Years: 1958 ― 1959
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 89:
To determine the factors leading to the critical decision of certain Hungarian refugees in the United States to return to Hungary.
MORI ID: 17491
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, an experienced psychiatric case work.
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Years: 1958 ― 1959
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 90:
To study the scientist in BLACKEBLACKEDOUT to produce a descriptive model of the type likely to come in contact with Americans — and develop strategies for evaluating and influencing such scientists.
MORI ID: 17493
Contractor: A. J. Wiener (?)
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Years: 1958 ― 1959
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 91:
To perform pre-clinical pha~acology studies required to develop nevi psychochemicals and to test the promising drugs on animals.
MKULTRA MORI ID: 17494
Contractor: Bio-Research Inc.,Harris Isbell, Charles Geschickter, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT…
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: ?
Years: 1959 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Ray Treichler
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 92:
Research into the feasibility of adapting teaching machines to foreign language training.
MORI ID: 17495
Contractor: John Carol
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Harvard University
Years: 1959 ― 1960
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 93:
Study of bacterial and fungal toxins Study (Used in Cuba)
MORI ID: 17496
Contractor: Bio-Research Inc and Panoramic Research, Inc,
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: Unknown
Years: 1962
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 94:
“Investigations of the remote directional control of activities of selected species of animals.” Ultimate purpose was operational use of animals in delivery systems. Systems unspecified – could have included audio and/or photo devices (See 142 for assassination applications). (Implantation of miniaturized stimulating electrodes in specific brain center areas of animals – rats, donkeys, dogs.)
MORI ID: 17497
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Bio-Resedarch, Inc. and Panoramic Research Inc
Years: 1959 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation and Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 95:
Research in field of cross-cultural meaning systems (emphasis on semantics and communications) in support of agent handling problems and in technical supported political activities. Osgood-Western Psychological Assessment
MORI ID: 17498
Contractor: Charles Osgood
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Illinois
Years: 1959 ― 1962
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 96:
To secure data on European research attitudes and personality information on researchers. The problem of understanding human behavior. Decision Making-Group Interview Methods
MORI ID: 17499
Contractor: George Kelley
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Ohio State University
Years: 1959
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 97:
Process of personality change during psychotherapy. Focus upon schizophrenics with control composed of normal individuals. To provide certain techniques of influencing human behavior that might have significance to the Agency.
MORI ID: 17500
Contractor: Carl Rogers
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Wisconsin
Years: 1959
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 98:
Research on some Aspects of mass Conversion. A study into the mass psychology involved in brainwashing, mass defection, etc .
MORI ID: 17501
Contractor: Kurt Lang
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: Queen’s College
Years: 1959 ― 1960
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 99:
Services related to certain physical studies which are required to develop effective materials which will influence the central nervous system. Project also supported studies on the optical rotatory power of solid and liquid crystals.
MORI ID: 17502
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Pennsylvania State University
Years: 1959 ― 1961
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 100:
Investigations into soil microorganisms and methods by which maximum information could be obtained from samples of soil. Purpose- detection of BLACKEBLACKEDOUTBLACKEDOUT BLACKEDOUT (CBW?)
MORI ID: 17356
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Pennsylvania State University
Years: 1959 ― 1964
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation, Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 101:
For consultative services on the biophysics of the central nervous system; probably on the storage and transfer of energy in organic systems.
MORI ID: 17357
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Ohio State University
Years: 1959
CIA Monitors: Robert V. Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and C.V.S. Roosevelt
MKULTRA Subproject 102:
Behavior of naturally formed groups of adolescent boys in Texas and Oklahoma as a function of group membership and environment.
MORI ID: 17358
Contractor: Muzafer Sherif
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: University of Oklahoma
Years: 1959 ― 1960
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 103:
Study in non-verbal communication to assess communications between 16-year old children at a reunion of those who had attended a Children’s International Summer Village at age 11.
MORI ID: 17359
Contractors: Robert Cornack and A.B. Kristofferson
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: Children’s International Summer Villages, Inc.
Years: 1959
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 104:
The study of the relationships between the twO principal classes of micro-organisms involved in the deterioration of petroleum products for possible use in petroleum sabotage.
MORI ID: 17360
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: SECRET
Location: University of Houston
Years: 1960 ― 1961
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 105:
To study virulent and non-virulent staphylococci, the varieties of toxins produced by the various staphylococci as well as the intensity will be determined as sub areas in this study. It is expected that the eventual goal of this investigation will be biochemical tests which will identify the organisms of interest. (CBW)
MORI ID: 17361
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUTProfessor of Bacteriology, University of Wisconsin
Contractor’s Clearance: SECRET
Location: University of Wisconsin
Years: 1960 ― 1961
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 106:
To study biological systems with particular reference to quantifying the relationships between a stimulus (e.g.Electrodes) and the biological response to that stimulus.
MORI ID: 17362
Contractor: Resources Research, Inc.BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Years: 1959 ― 1960
CIA Monitors: Raymond Treichler and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Science Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 107:
Grant to American Psychological Association to support travel of selected psychologists to the BLACKEBLACKEDOUTBLACKEBLACKEDOUT. Establish contact with BLACK psychologists and learn state of the art of BLACK research.
MORI ID: 17363
Contractor: American Psychological Association
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Years: 1960
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 108:
Recruitment of BLAC as source on BLACKEBLACKEDOUT by using his study of behavioral characteristics of BLACKE Grant awarded to get BLACto become actively interested in establishing sources of information BLACBLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MORI ID: 17364
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: ?
Years: 1959 ― 1961
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 109:
Study of potential psychopharmacological agents directed to the evaluation of interrelationships between molecular constitution and biological response. Purpose is to obtain data on biochemical ~characteristics of certain substance of interest to Technical Services Division. (CBW)
MORI ID: 17365
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: LOCATION
Years: 1960 ― 1965
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Ray Treichler
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund for Medical Research
MKULTRA Subproject 110:
To provide a source of exotic pathogens and a capability to incorporate them in effective delivery systems. Establish a production capability and a sufficient supply of material to be maintained in a ready state to meet anticipated requirements. (CBW)
MORI ID: 17367
Contractor: Bacteriological and Pharmaceutical Consultants, Inc.
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: ?
Years: 1960 ― 1964
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Ray Treichler, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: ?
MKULTRA Subproject 111:
To study levels of motivation as related to certain personality characteristics and contribute to Technical Services Division’s long term interest in indirect assessment. One of the factors in making this grant was “to lend prestige to the Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology, Inc., as a worldwide funding organization.”
MORI ID: 17368
Contractor: H.J. Eysenek
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: University of London, UK
Years: 1960 ― 1961
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 112:
Children’s Conceptions of Occupational Roles and Status. Grant awarded to support Society for Investigation of Human Ecology’s cover. CIA interest was in its application to selection of technical and scientific careers. – Vocational Studies in Children
MORI ID: 17369
Contractor: Melvin DeFleur
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: University of Indiana
Years: NONE
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 113:
Experimentation related to design, manufacture and formulation of devices and systems utilizing gas propelled sprays and aerosols.
MORI ID: 17370
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: ?
Years: 1960 ― 1963
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Raymond Treichler
MKULTRA Subproject 114:
Continue Dr. York’s study on predictability of behavior during social alcohol (and possibly LSD) drinking and to develop behavioral rating scales which relate directly to the underlying motivation in human behavior.
MORI ID: 17371
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: COVERT
Location: Butler Hospital and Health Center
Years: 1960 ― 1961
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society to Investigate Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 115:
Study of the interaction between the mentally disturbed and their environment. To gain further insight into additional factors which may influence human behavior and to achieve further development of the world-wide activities of the Human Ecology fund.
MORI ID: 17372
Contractor: Eric Allardt and Juhani Mirvas
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: University of Helsinki, Finland
Years: 1960
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Society to Investigate Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 116:
To utilize the services of BLACKEBLACKEDOUT for Covert procurement of special biologically active chemicals and other products. Further to arrange for the covert production of special sensitive organic compounds.
MORI ID: 17373
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1960 ― 1964
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Raymond Treichler
MKULTRA Subproject 117:
Cross-cultural studies of family structure and personality development.
MORI ID: 17374
Contractor: National Institute of Health
BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Cornell University
Years: 1960
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for the Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 118:
To provide the consulting services of a microbiologist for the Biological Warfare/Chemical Warfare detection program.
MORI ID: 17375
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: COVERT
Location: Pennsylvania State University
Years: 1960
CIA Monitor: Raymond Treichler and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 119:
Activation of human behavior by remote means. A review of literature and scientific developments related to the recording, analysis and interpretation of bioelectric signal from the human organism.
MORI ID: 17376
Contractor: Saul Sells
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: Texas Christian University
Years: 1960
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
Subproject 120:
Establish laboratory procedures for testing the effects of drugs on the central nervous systems of animals .
MORI ID: 17378
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Years: 1960 ― 1966
CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 121:
Yoruba witchcraft study – African Witch Doctor study. Probably a cover for recruitment of promising young Nigerians.
MORI ID: 17379
Contractor:Raymond Prince
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: McGill University, Montreal, Canada
Years: 1960 ― 1963
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 122:
To prepare and characterize highly purified NEUROKININ. Neurokinin is presumed to be a major medicator in the stress re~ction. Further to study the physiological and pathological significance of neurokinin.
MORI ID: 17380
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Years: 1960
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 123:
Investigation of Emerging BLACKEDOUT images. Study expected to add to our knowledge of how BLACK in different social strata are reacting to various stages of independence. (African Attitude Study)
MORI ID: 17381
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: Columbia University
Years: 1960 ― 1961
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 124: (See 2 and 140)
Investigate the possibility of inducing a drug-like state through the simple expedient of carbon
dioxide inhalation.
MORI ID: 17382
Contractor: James Hamilton
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: St. Francis Memorial Hospital, San Francisco
Years: 1960 ― 1965
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 125:
Study at the Veterans Administration Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, studying differential effects of drugs on behavior. The drug was d-amphetamine and the dose level was 10 mg.
MORI ID: 17383
Contractor: American Psychological Association, National Institute of Health, Veterans Adminsitration CenterBLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Veterans Administration Center, Martinsburg, West Virginia
Years: 1960 ― 1963
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 126:
Human adaptation to disaster: response to stress and crisis. Results could increase sophistication of CIA’s BLACKEBLACKEDOUT mission.
MORI ID: 17384
Contractor: Charles Fritz
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: University of Florida, National Research Council
Years: 1960
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 127:
A study of the open voting records of a selected group of BLACK voters over a 50 year period.
Anticipated results could contribute BLACKEBLACKEDOUTBLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MORI ID: 17385
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: ?
Years: 1950 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Robert Lashbrook, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 128:
To test a method of rapid hypnotic induction in simulated and real operational settings.
MORI ID: 17386
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: ?
Years: 1960 ― 1961
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 129:
Computer analysis of bioelectric response pattern significance for polygraph.
MORI ID: 17387
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: George Washington University, Leler University of Georgia
Years: 1960 ― 1961
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 130:
Investigation of Personality Theory on patients with different symptoms: indirect
assessment.
MORI ID: 17389
Contractor: William Thetford
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Columbia University
Years: 1961 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 131:
Pay salaries, travel and other expenses of deep cover staff agent in BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MORI ID: 17390
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1961
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 132:
“Realistic tests of certain R&D items of interest to TSD/CB (Technical Services Division/Chemical Branch), including a facility and personnel for the operational testing with complete non-attributability of sponsors.”
MORI ID: 17391
Contractor: Bureau of Narcotics
BLACKEBLACKEDOUT NOT George White (Morgan Hall)
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: New York and Chicago
Years: 1961 ― 1964
CIA Monitors: Sidney Gottlieb, Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: ?
MKULTRA Subproject 133:
(1) Information on the microbiological participation in mineral transformation: mineral transforming microorganisms. (2) Grant renewed to research for new and unique approaches to energy production and transformation (bio-batteries).
MORI ID: 17392
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1961 ― 1963
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Foundation and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 134:
Study of relationships between body type and temperament (personality characteristics) for the purpose clandestine indirect assessment.
MORI ID: 17393
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Years: 1961 ― 1963
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Fund ·
MKULTRA Subproject 135:
Research program involving the clinical testing of biologically active materials, which could be administered transdermally (through the skin) using human volunteer subjects. This project was cancelled before it got underway and monies authorized were transferred to Sub-Project 91.
MORI ID: 17394
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1961
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Medical Sciences Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 136:
ESP Research – Experimental analysis of extrasensory perception. To evaluate the possibility of using extrasensory perception in the intelligence field.
MORI ID: 17395
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1961
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 137: Handwriting Analysis – Complete an illustrated psycho-lexicon of writing and the written word. (This study on graphology was then 80% complete, and was later published with acknowledgement of the Society for Investigation of Human Ecology support. Possibly Dr. Klare G Toman – HEF-Handwriting Psycholexicon-Graphology (?)
MORI ID: 17396
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1961 ― 1963
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Society for Investigation of Human Ecology
MKULTRA Subproject 138:
Research on biomedical instrumentation To develop a capability for remote testing (Polygraph,
EKG, etc.) for use in indirect psychological and medical assessments.
MORI ID: 17397
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Unwitting
Location: University of Texas at Austin
Years: 1961 ― 1962
CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund, Medical Science Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 139:
Role of avian (Bird Disease) vectors in transmission of disease. Purpose: Support facility for BLACKEBLACKEDOUTBLACKEDOUT. (BW/CW)
MORI ID: 17398
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: Cleared (not specified)
Location: Pennsylvania State University
Years: 1961 ― 1965
CIA Monitor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Ray Treichler, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund, Medical Science Research Foundation
MKULTRA Subproject 140: (See 2 and 124)
Under cover of “Thyroid Research” the project was to design and conduct controlled experiments involving pharmacological and clinical tests on human volunteers.
MORI ID: 17400
Contractor: James Hamilton
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: St. Francis Memorial Hospital, San Francisco
Years: 1962 ― 1965
CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 141:
Not specified.
MORI ID: 17401
Contractor:Dr. Geschickter
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: Washington, D.C.
Years: 1962
CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler
Cover/Cut-out: Geschickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 142:
Biological studies involving electrical brain stimulation of cold-blooded animals. “Some of the uses proposed for these particular animals would involve possible delivery systems for BW/CW agents or for direct executive action-type operations as distinguished from the eavesdropping application.
NOTE: BW = BioweaponCW = Chemical weaponExecutive Action = Assassination
MORI ID: 17402
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1963 ― 1965
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Cover/Cut-out: Human Ecology Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 143:
To determine if the growth of microorganisms in petroleum products can be markedly increased by the addition of substatic concentrations of anti-microbial agents. May have wide application to all areas of biological sabotage.
MORI ID: 17403
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: University of Houston
Years: 1963 ― 1964
CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler, BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, and Sidney Gottlieb
Cover/Cut-out: Geshickter Fund
MKULTRA Subproject 144:
Unknown
MORI ID: 17404
Contractor: Unknown
Contractor’s Clearance: Unknown
Location: Unknown
Years: 1963
CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler
Cover/Cut-out: Unknown
MKULTRA Subproject 145:
Unknown
MORI ID: 17405
Contractor: Unknown
Contractor’s Clearance: Unknown
Location: Unknown
Years: 1963
CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler
Cover/Cut-out: Unknown
MKULTRA Subproject 146:
Provide the services of a plant pathologist to assist in developing a philosophy of limited anticrop warfare. A study was made of sugar cane crop vulnerabilities, on a world-wide basis.
MORI ID: 17406
Contractor: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1963 ― 1954
CIA Monitors: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, Sidney Gottlieb, and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
MKULTRA Subproject 147:
Cross-tolerance between psychomimetic drug.
MORI ID: 17407
Contractor: Harris Isbell and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Contractor’s Clearance: ?
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1963 ― 1964
CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler
MKULTRA Subproject 148:
To provide a mechanism to utilize the services of BLACKEBLACKEDOUT, a recognized authority in the field of toxicology and pharmacology in support of Technical Services Division activity concerned with influencing animal and human behavior.
MORI ID: 17408
Contractors: Harold Hodge
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
Years: 1963 ― 1964
CIA Monitor: Ray Treichler
MKULTRA Subproject 149: (See 3, 16, and 42)
Support covert and realistic field tests on certain R&D items of interest to Technical Services Division/Biological Branch.
MORI ID: 17409
Contractor: George White
Contractor’s Clearance: TOP SECRET
Location: New York City
Years: 1964 ― 1966
CIA Monitors: Ray Treichler and BLACKEBLACKEDOUT
