There’s something deeply off about those infamous photos of Jeffrey Epstein being wheeled out of the ambulance after he allegedly killed himself. The entire scene looks staged. The truth is: Jeffrey Epstein most likely is not even dead.



Let’s break it down.

1. The timestamps on the photos tell the whole story. The first shot was taken at 7:24:12 a.m. Epstein has no tube in his mouth. Eight seconds later, a new photo, suddenly there is a tube. Then the edited version hits the media by 9:49 a.m.

2. This means that The New York Post reversed the photo order. The image with the breathing tube came after the one without it. That alone proves the narrative was scripted. The media didn’t document what happened. They helped stage what didn’t.

3. Also Epstein’s arm is bent in a way no unconscious body could hold. The tube looks misplaced, if it’s even real. The guy doing “CPR” wasn’t in the shot seconds earlier. It’s looking rather like a staged performance, and clearly not a resuscitation.

4. The whole thing happened in the ambulance bay. Look at the red boards, electrical panel, sliding door. No movement. No hallway. He was never taken inside. He was displayed, photographed, and mysteriously disappeared.

5. What’s astonishing is that, within 11 seconds, the real paramedics are replaced by clean-cut guys without EMS patches. Remember these FBI sightseeing tourists at the “Justice for J6” in Sept 2021? Same vibes.

6. Months later, Bill Farrington quietly drops another photo. It shows the original medics, seconds earlier. Why hold it back? Because it shows the swap. The original crew was real. The ones who followed weren’t.

7. The autopsy pics are also a joke. The face has a clear mask line by the ear. The body is hairier, slimmer, wrong. The tube is back in his mouth, reinserted just for the shot. This doesn’t make any sense.

8. What matters most is this: two vans left the hospital that day. One out front, one out back. The press followed the decoy. The real hand-off happened where no one was watching. They didn’t kill but moved him. And the footage they dropped last year only makes that more obvious.

9. The 10 hours of the Epstein cell footage released by the DOJ shows that they cut out a full 60 seconds. The feed jumps clean from 11:59:00 to 12:00:00. No explanation… just gone. That’s probably the exact moment he was calmly walked out of his cell. Alive.

10. First they broke the cams, then they faked the pics and lost the footage. And years later, they still can’t explain who signed off on what, or why someone is still using Epstein’s bank account. And The New Work Post’s Bill Farrington never wanted to talk about his world famous coup.

11. If you still think the official story holds up, watch the clip of Dan Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel saying Epstein killed himself. Look at their faces. Someone told them to say it. Someone else is holding the strings.

12. This was never just about Epstein. He worked for intelligence. He ran a blackmail operation using sex trafficking, same playbook as Robert Maxwell. Mossad asset, just like the man who made Ghislaine. The people in charge weren't Bongino or Patel. They’re Israeli puppets too.

13. Some additional context. Our society is run by pedophiles, and they are STILL being protected at all costs.

The individual who anonymously posted on 4Chan the morning of Epstein’s death, August 10, 2019 claiming he witnessed weird happenings at the prison before Epstein’s death has been identified in the Epstein files.



Roberto Grijalva, an officer at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York has been identified as the anonymous prison employee who posted on 4Chan claiming Epstein left his cell Friday evening shackled in a medical wheelchair while at the same time an unauthorized trip van arrived at the prison, which he believes took Epstein away the night BEFORE news broke of his death.



The day after Epstein’s death, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the SDNY opened a Grand Jury proceeding and subpoenaed 4Chan, Apple, AT&T and Citibank for records aiming to uncover Grijalva’s identity following the anonymous 4Chan post.



Grijalva’s name is not redacted on his bank records included in the SDNY subpoena response from Citibank for his 4Chan post, and ties to the same Prison Officer Roberto Grijalva whose statements were released as part of the prison’s investigation into Epstein’s death.



This is HUGE. We now have validation the 4Chan post from 8/10/2019 is a legitimate eyewitness account from an MCC prison officer that Epstein may have been switched out before news broke of his alleged suicide.

I’ve thought it was suspicious from day one. A man with endless money and connections who already got a sweetheart deal suddenly “kills himself” days into jail? Cameras fail, guards make excuses, and minutes of footage go missing? Yeah… okay. 🤔

