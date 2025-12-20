An investigation into the deployment of in-body monitoring systems, the COVID-19 catalyst, and the World Economic Forum's vision of "hackable humans"

Introduction: Beyond the Skin’s Boundary

We stand at an unprecedented crossroads in human history, where the boundary between our physical bodies and digital surveillance systems is dissolving. While most people focus on external privacy concerns—smartphones tracking location, social media monitoring behavior—a far more invasive infrastructure is being quietly deployed: Wireless Body Area Networks (WBANs) that monitor, collect, and transmit data from inside the human body itself.

This isn’t science fiction. It’s current reality, accelerated by COVID-19 and championed by influential figures like World Economic Forum advisor Yuval Noah Harari, who openly states that “humans are now hackable animals” and “surveillance is going under the skin”.

The implications extend far beyond healthcare. We’re witnessing the construction of a surveillance apparatus that operates at the cellular level, with profound consequences for human autonomy, privacy, and the very nature of what it means to be human in the 21st century.

The Technology Framework: Understanding WBANs

What Are Wireless Body Area Networks?

Wireless Body Area Networks represent “a wireless network of wearable computing devices” that can be “embedded inside the body as implants or pills, surface-mounted on the body in a fixed position, or carried in different positions”. These systems create what researchers call a “body sensor network” capable of continuous physiological monitoring.

The technology encompasses three primary categories:

1. Implantable Devices: Surgically placed sensors that “monitor heart function, detect abnormal heart rhythms,” and perform various sensing functions from inside the body

2. Ingestible Devices: Sensors that “resemble regular capsules and can be swallowed similarly to normal pills”

3. Injectable Devices: Microdevices “placed inside the human body via needles” for “sensing and neuro-stimulation”

A Survey on Wireless Body Area Networks for eHealthcare Systems in Residential Environments

The Communication Infrastructure

The sophistication of these networks extends far beyond simple monitoring. WBANs feature “a standard ZigBee compliant radio and a common set of physiological, kinetic, and environmental sensors” that can “perform real-time analysis of sensors’ data, provide guidance and feedback to the user, and generate warnings”.

More concerning is their connectivity: “Through gateway devices, it is possible to connect the wearable devices on the human body to the internet. This way, medical professionals can access patient data online using the internet independent of the patient location”.

This creates a pathway not just for medical monitoring, but for unprecedented surveillance capabilities that operate beyond traditional privacy protections.

COVID-19: The Perfect Storm for Implementation

The Coronavirus-Body Area Network (CoV-BAN) Model

The COVID-19 pandemic served as more than a health crisis—it became the justification for rapid deployment of invasive monitoring technologies. Researchers developed what they explicitly called the “coronavirus-body area network (CoV-BAN) model based on IoT technology as a real-time health monitoring system for the detection of the early stages of coronavirus infection”.

This system was designed to:

Use “machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT) to identify and monitor the human body for health-related information”

Employ “wearable biosensors to examine the health status of the patient”

Enable “continuous monitoring of COVID-19 infected persons”

Technical Implementation During the Pandemic

The CoV-BAN model incorporated sophisticated surveillance capabilities:

Multi-Sensor Integration: “Wearable or implanted biosensors (ECG, EEG, temperature, blood pressure) capture data through ZigBee and Bluetooth wireless technologies and transmit it to the body coordinator”

Cloud-Based Monitoring: The system uses “long-range (LoRa)-based IoT program to receive biosensor signals from the patient and transmit them to the cloud directly for monitoring”

Remote Healthcare Access: “Using the Internet, the sink nodes transfer the gathered data to a distant medical facility or doctor”

An Intelligent and Energy‑Efficient Wireless Body Area Network to Control Coronavirus Outbreak

The Normalization Strategy

COVID-19 provided the perfect cover for normalizing invasive monitoring. As researchers noted, “To prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from spreading, the regular identification and monitoring of infected patients are needed”. This created public acceptance for technologies that would have faced significant resistance under normal circumstances.

The pandemic established the precedent that public health emergencies justify extraordinary surveillance measures, setting the stage for permanent implementation of these systems.

The World Economic Forum’s Vision: “Hacking Humans”

Yuval Noah Harari’s Explicit Agenda

World Economic Forum advisor Yuval Noah Harari has been remarkably candid about the surveillance agenda. His statements reveal a comprehensive vision for human monitoring and control:

On Human “Hackability”: “Humans are now hackable animals”

On Under-the-Skin Surveillance: “Previously, surveillance was mainly above the skin; now we want it under the skin”

On COVID as Justification: “COVID is critical because this is what convinces people to accept, to legitimize, total biometric surveillance. If we want to stop this epidemic, we need not just to monitor people, we need to monitor what’s happening under their skin”

The Economic Transformation

Harari’s vision extends beyond surveillance to economic control. He explains that future generations will “learn how to engineer bodies and brains and minds,” which will become “the main products of the 21st Century economy: not textiles and vehicles and weapons, but bodies and brains and minds”.

This represents a fundamental shift where human biology becomes a commodity, controlled and manipulated by those who own the technology infrastructure.

Data as the New Currency

According to Harari, “data is the most important asset in the world,” and “the few masters of the economy” will be “the people who own and control data”. When this data includes real-time biological information from inside human bodies, the implications for power and control become staggering.

The Technical Reality: How In-Body Surveillance Works