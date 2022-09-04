For a company to push innovation forward, they must first lobby for laws in their favor. Sometimes they lobby for the removal of laws. It’s all about what most serves their wealthy board members, shareholders, and revenue.

Industries like pharmaceuticals, dairy, manufacturing, energy, and wireless tech, plus many more, spend billions of dollars annually to successfully protect their agendas, pay packages, and profits through lobbying.

We might think that the government prioritizes our best interests, but this is rarely the case, and the rush to allow an unregulated 5G wireless infrastructure is a prime example of this. Which is why you should know how to protect yourself from 5G and EMF radiation.



How Tech Innovation Works

Companies unearth an idea that’s years ahead of its time. The moment they file a patent, they hire lobbyists to set the stage for their technology’s success, whether it’s dangerous to the public or not. Tech is built-in stealth. Testing is limited. The focus is on profit. Through lobbying, secret payoffs, mutually self-serving deals, and insane incentives, laws are gutted and rushed. The public has little choice in the matter. In the end, everybody loses.

Because we have no laws in place that genuinely protect humanity from greed, and many regulations that glorify the corporation, the agendas of technology companies will continue to supersede the health of the planet and all living-beings for years to come.



What are EMFs, and why do we care about 5G Radiation Dangers?

An electron is a subatomic particle that’s charged with negative electricity. This is how electricity is delivered throughout the world. An electromagnetic field, often referred to as an EMF, is born when electrons begin to accelerate. Upon movement, charged particles create fields. The realm of this field, the range of frequencies of radiation, is known as its radiation spectrum. When compared to the cute little spectrums of radio frequencies, 5G’s radiation spectrum is a beast.

5G (or 5th Generation) technology refers to the latest trend in wireless systems, involving larger channels, higher speeds, and the ability to connect a host of devices from one location. As related to EMFs, having 5G in your neighborhood is like turning on a microwave oven in every room of your house, and opening all the oven doors.

With 5G towers and mini-stations being installed throughout every city and neighborhood, we appear to be building a global microwave oven. Oh, and I forgot to mention: microwaves cause cancer.

There has been minimal testing of the effects of 5G, but over 180 scientists in 40 countries have already proclaimed, “Stop 5G. It could kill us.” At the very least, 5G can cause nausea, hair loss, depression, confusion, and infection. Short of a revolution, 5G will evolve into 10G, and so on. These futuristic technology companies aren’t entirely to blame; it’s also our individual and collective addictions to our devices that have brought us here.



Here is some way to Protect Yourself from EMF Radiation:



Laptops and Secondary Devices

Whenever possible, avoid working directly on a laptop computer with a secondary keyboard and mouse to help lessen your exposure (this is especially helpful if you are working on it for extended periods of time). I highly recommend avoiding working with a laptop on your lap, especially when it’s plugged in. Many laptop computers produce strong EMF, especially when plugged into an electrical outlet.



Limit Wireless Phone Use

Limit the time you spend talking on cellular and cordless phones and only let children under 14 use them for short periods of time (when absolutely necessary). Lately, we’ve been hearing about the possible health risks associated with cell phone radiation. It is important to understand that cordless phones use electromagnetic radiation to communicate – just like cell phones – and radiation exposure is cumulative no matter what the source.



Ground on Earth

Until the last couple hundred of years, humans primarily walked barefoot and were outdoors most of the day. Science shows that an actual energetic grounding occurs when one has contact on natural surfaces, even to a point where harmful EMF can travel over the body. It’s shown that through earth connection, one becomes more alkaline, less stressed, and has an improved immune system, among other benefits.

If you work in an office space in the concrete jungle of the city, make an effort to have natural plants indoors, spend a portion of your free time at home outside or on the grass during breaks, and make an effort to walk barefoot when possible.



Safeguard your Bedroom

Keep your bedroom clear from as many electrical conveniences as possible. Never leave your laptop around your sleeping area; within 3 feet of your head, EMF emitting technologies can interfere with your sleep and inhibit your regenerative patterns through the night.



Unplug appliances

Besides wasting energy, electronics when plugged in emit higher EMF’s. Coffee pot, curling iron, microwave, printer, computer, WiFi, etc…, if it’s not in use, save energy and curb the damage you may be doing to yourself.



Avoid installing Wi-Fi in your home

In October of 2007, the German government advised its public to avoid using wi-fi because of the possible health risk they pose. Strong waves from Wi-Fi, which emit electromagnetic radiation even when they aren’t in use, can be curbed by avoiding the installation of cord-free internet. If you have WiFi installed in your room then you should switch if off before going to sleep at night.



Ban Blue-tooth Headsets

When using a cell phone, use the speaker or headphones. Do not use a Blue-tooth wireless headset: combined with the phone, it can exceed even the current inadequate safety limits.



Keep A Distance From The EMF Source:

In simple terms, a distance of 2 inches from the source decreases exposure by ¼. Most cell phone manufacturers advise that you keep your device several inches from your body. Also, keep other low-frequency devices as far from you as possible.



Use Wired Accessories For Your Electronic Devices:

In the absence of wires, devices use a wireless connection for communication, which sends EMF radiation to the air. As much as wires can be annoying, try to use headphones, wired keyboard, wired mouse, speakers, ethernet cable instead of wi-fi hotspots, and Bluetooth options at all times. These eliminate the EMF that would otherwise be emitted by wireless connections.



Get Treated For Any EMF Symptoms.

Whether you have been exposed for a short time or a long time, you are likely to experience some symptoms. With daily usage of computers, phones, microwaves, Bluetooth, wi-fi, and other devices, you may experience burning sensations, headaches, fatigue, dizziness, vomiting, or loss of appetite.

If you expose yourself to electromagnetic fields for a long time, the symptoms may be more severe than these; you should seek immediate medical attention at this point to avoid any life-threatening conditions.



Remove Wireless Meters:

Nowadays, wireless metes are getting more popular and people are criticizing it more. The main reason for criticizing it is its ability to spread radiation. When you have a wireless meter, you and your entire family get exposed to radiation which is harmful. So to protect your family, you need to remove the wireless meter from your home.



Make Small Cages Using Aluminum.

You can make small cages using old boxes, lined with multiple layers of aluminum foil. With that, place your phones and other gadgets inside when not using them. You can use adhesive to hold the aluminum foil. Ensure there are no rips in the foil so that the cage you create will be very effective.



Don’t Buy Too Many Devices.

Only buy the electronics that you need. The more electronics you have, the more EMF radiation you are exposed to. Therefore, don’t stack up on the extra devices that you don’t really need or use.



Eat Nutritious Food.

Eating well may seem like a small way to protect yourself from EMF, but good food builds up your immunity. A strong immunity makes you less susceptible to the harmful effects of radiation. Eat foods that are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and iodine. Make sure that your diet is largely organic and balanced.



You may not be able to escape from technological tools which, let’s face it, have transformed modern-day living substantially, but you can alter the degree of electromagnetic radiation which targets your body. Utilizing the above tips, you can safeguard your health and future in a subtle, but surely important, way.