Ever wonder why doctors know almost nothing about nutrition, herbs, the importance of sunshine, or holistic healing? Because one man, John D. Rockefeller, decided that only patented, oil-based drugs should exist. And he made it happen.



Here’s how:

In the early 1900s, half of U.S. doctors practiced holistic medicine—using knowledge from Native Americans, herbalists, and European traditions. But Rockefeller, America’s first billionaire, saw a huge problem: you can’t patent natural cures. Around the same time, scientists discovered petrochemicals—chemicals derived from oil that could be used to make synthetic drugs. Rockefeller saw an opportunity: monopolize medicine just like he monopolized oil. Profit was the only goal.

He teamed up with fellow plutocrat Andrew Carnegie and funded a nationwide “medical review” (the Flexner Report) to shut down natural medicine schools and replace them with pharmaceutical-driven institutions.

Using political influence and fake “science”, the Flexner Report labeled homeopathy, herbal medicine, and nutrition-based healing as “quackery.” Doctors who resisted were mocked, demonized, and even jailed… sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Rockefeller’s next move was to flood medical schools with $$$. He gave over $100M to universities and hospitals to only teach drug-based medicine. Overnight, the U.S. healthcare system became a factory for Big Pharma.

The result were a system designed NOT to cure people, but to create lifelong customers. Cancer, diabetes, heart disease were solely managed, never cured. Why would they cure you if they can sell you pills for life?

Why do you think Rockefeller wanted ALL holistic medicine banned? Here's why!

Meanwhile, proven natural remedies, like antimicrobial copper, used for thousands of years to kill bacteria, were buried and labeled “outdated.” Why? Because you can’t patent and sell copper pills every month.

Now, 100 years later, Big Pharma owns medicine. And Rockefeller’s creation is why:

Doctors push pills, not prevention

Nutrition is ignored

Holistic healers are still smeared as “quacks”

The U.S. spends $4.3 TRILLION a year on “healthcare”

The entire healthcare system is a Rockefeller-designed scam. It’s not about health… it’s about money, control, and keeping you sick.



Courtesy: Dr. Simon Goddek