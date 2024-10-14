MCU also known as Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the biggest studios of its time. We also know that Marvel studios under Disney. Many of us may already know about The Disney mind control program. But here is the question How do they control our minds? The answer is simple ‘Through Subconscious Mind’. In this article you will find:

What is Subconscious Mind?

The subconscious mind is a data-bank for everything, which is not in your conscious mind. It stores your beliefs, your previous experience, your memories, your skills. Everything that you have seen, done or thought is also there.

The subconscious mind controls your emotions, creativity, memory, and much more. If the conscious mind thinks negativity – negativity will follow; if you feel positivity – positivity will follow. It’s the only way the mind knows how to work.

The conscious mind and subconscious mind, they both work in coordination, but the subconscious mind is the most powerful of all. It is like the soul to our brain and controls 95% of the brain. A conscious mind controls the other 5%. All the voluntary and involuntary actions done by us are divided by both of them, thus controls us.

The Subconscious mind store everything you done or seen. If you have been seen a movie a long time ago, then that movie is stored in your sunconscious mind. Whenever you go to remember the movie, you will see different scenes in front of your eyes. And this is the method they use in the movie by giving different message to your brain.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Exposed

Marvel is trying to normalize everything such as The better world, Illuminati, Sign symbols, Mysterious pictures, Fake world, Mind controlling sound system, One eye-Pyramid and more. Why do they repeatedly show these things in front of your eyes? Of course there is a reason for this.



I may not be able to talk about all the movies or series of Marvel here, but I’m putting some important ones in front of you.

1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

They first introduced us to the Illuminati in this movie. Their first movie Ironman was released in 2008. People would not have taken it normally if they had exposed their genuine secret in 2008. They have gradually brainwashed people through various normalized them now whenever these are shown people take them as normal. As an example, this movie shows Occult's (Black magic) practices.



In the movie, Dr. Strange takes over the body of another dead Dr. Strange through Black magic. This occult practice was considered a crime even 100/200 years ago and people still consider it a crime because it can harm others. But they show them to us quite naturally!!!

There is a monster in this movie that has only one eye and another variant of Dr. Strange has one eye in the forehead, letter Dr. Strange himself also has another eye in the forehead. The One-Eye sign is also an important symbol in the occult elite’s secret obsession: Monarch mind control. Known by many as project MKULTRA, mind control aims to turn humans into slaves through abuse, trauma, and programming. There is an actual culture revolving around Monarch mind control, complete with its own universe of symbols. And the One-Eye sign is part of it. Proof of Absolute Control by the Occult Elite

Considering the fact that Western occultism was greatly influenced by the esoteric teachings of the civilizations above, the symbol of the All-Seeing Eye made its way into orders such as the Rosicrucians, the Illuminati, and the Freemasons.

2. Moon Knight-Tv Series

Have you seen Marvel’s Tv series? If you’ve watched it, you’ll notice that every Marvel tv series have either 6 or 9 episodes. Coincidences? No they are not, they are done according to the plan. 666 is the Number of the Beast. The Illuminati make frequent use of the numbers as homage to their master, Satan. This symbol can also be represented using a hand sign.

The tomb of Pharaoh was shown in the Moon Knoght series.

And there the main character of the series was told that he can go to heaven only if he can pass through the gate. Do you know who was Pharaoh?

He was the worst ruler of Egypt and he claimed to be God. During his rule, he inflicted brutal torture on those who disobeyed him. They have presented such a hated ruler well through this series. If you dint know these before then by watching the series, your subconscious mind would inculcate in your mind that Pharaoh is a good ruler. And then unknowingly you will step into their trap. When you already know the truth all your subconscious mind will tell you is that you are being deceived or misleaded.

All Marvel tv series:

WandaVision - 9 Episodes



Loki - 6 Episodes

What If...? - 9 Episodes

Hawkeye - 6 Episodes

Moon Knight - 6 Episodes

Ms. Marvel - 6 Episodes

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - 6 Episodes

3. In Marvel Comics LGBTQ/Lesbian/Homosexual superheroes



Marvel introduced us to LGBTQ characters in Marvel comics. These are the comics our kids read. They push these things on our children. So that our children can grow up to be homosexual. We all know how harmful homosexuality is in reality. But they are showing and teaching our kids about LGBTQ despite knowing their harmful side.

Here are some LQBTQ character

Deadpool

America Chavez from Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Hercules (Marvel Comics)

Loki (Marvel Comics)

Spider-Woman (Ultimate Marvel character)

Valkyrie (Marvel Comics)



And there are many more



These characters have been featured in Marvel comics since 2002. In other words, their plan had been going on for a long time. They slowly brainwashed people. And they are now very successful. Because instead of opposing them, people are accepting them. We must avoid their misdeeds and warn ourselves.

4. Venom

Before exposing this movie, let me tell you one thing. Among the various doctrines of these hidden agendas, one doctrine is that ‘Good and Evil are flip sides of the same coin’. That mean, for them there is no difference between good and evil. And this thing is shown as ‘Anti-Hero’ in Venom movie. The movie Venom shows us venom is both Good and Evil.



Another thing shown in the movie is that Vemon resides inside the main character of the movie and controls him.

That’s all for today, I hope you have learned many unknown things by reading my article.