RevealedEye

RevealedEye

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Patricia Shephard's avatar
Susan Patricia Shephard
2d

THANK YOU DR MERCOLA. SO TRUE from My Life's Research since the '70's. NO JABS! 🙏🎯🇺🇲🎉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
George Hilgendorf's avatar
George Hilgendorf
2d

To take the flu to the ultimate end, what if there are no viruses, there’s no scientific evidence that they exist,(read all the original papers), so everything that follows about the flu is total nonsense!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 RevealedEye · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture