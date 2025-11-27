RevealedEye

Lullybird
34m
34m

Same same...no social media except substack and one channel on locals. I find that this is enough to reduce my sleep as is.

I suggest you remain off as you owe no one unless you 'believe you do' to you own detriment.

14m

6 years in now and I don’t miss it a bit. I still have the accounts but apps are gone and only use browser versions as I created a few groups plus have a couple of business pages that I am admin on.

Best way I found to go Cold Turkey was to just switch off notifications, they must work on my ocd or something but without that little red ball and number you lose the ‘need’ to check ‘just in case’.

Second test to show just how false it all is…hide your date of birth and see how many people actually genuinely wish you Happy Birthday (NB. it’s a tough lesson but actually quite liberating at the same time).

On the plus side, it’s nice to catch up with friends irl now and actually have stuff to catch up on! Knowing everything they have done tended to leave meeting up feeling a bit empty and pointless before and it’s nice not repeatedly wanting to say/saying ‘yes, I did see that’ when discussing what each other has been doing.

