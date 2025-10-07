Fulfillment Policy & Terms — Revealed Eye

1. Overview

Revealed Eye is an independent publication delivering exclusive investigative journalism and in-depth reports to paying subscribers through Substack at revealedeye.substack.com.

All subscription payments are securely processed by Stripe. Once payment is completed, subscribers receive immediate digital access to our premium content library and all new posts released during their subscription term.

By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to these Terms and Conditions.

2. Digital Delivery

All Revealed Eye content is digital-only.

Upon successful payment, access is granted instantly via your Substack account and email.

No physical goods are shipped.

3. Refund Policy

In certain circumstances, a refund may be issued. Refunds will only be considered under the following conditions:

The payment was not authorized by the cardholder.

Someone other than the subscriber used the payment method without permission, excluding cases involving family members or known household users.

Verified instances of fraudulent card use or confirmed identity theft.

If you believe you qualify for a refund under these circumstances, please contact us at

revealedeye@gmail.com

with details of the transaction.

Each request will be reviewed carefully to ensure authenticity and fairness.

4. Cancellations

Subscribers may cancel anytime through their Substack account settings.

Cancellation stops future renewals but does not issue refunds for current billing periods.

After cancellation, access continues until the end of the current paid term.

Please ensure cancellations are made before the next billing date to avoid additional charges.

5. Authorized Use and Responsibility

All subscriptions are presumed to be made by the cardholder or with their authorization.

Subscribers are responsible for maintaining the security of their Substack account and payment method.

Revealed Eye cannot be held liable for disputes caused by shared cards, family purchases, or unauthorized household access.

Digital access logs and delivery records may be used as proof of fulfillment in case of dispute.

6. Evidence of Delivery

Revealed Eye tracks and records:

The email address used for the subscription,

Timestamp of the payment,

The delivery status of all paid subscribers.

These serve as evidence of fulfillment and may be presented to payment processors or banks during dispute investigations.

7. Payment Security

All transactions are handled through Stripe, which uses bank-level encryption and PCI DSS compliance to protect your payment details. Revealed Eye does not store or have direct access to your credit card data.

8. Privacy Commitment

Your personal information (such as name, email, and payment details) is used only for managing your subscription and delivering content. We do not sell, trade, or share subscriber data with advertisers or third parties.

9. Account Misuse and Fraud

Revealed Eye reserves the right to suspend or terminate any account found to be engaging in fraudulent chargebacks, unauthorized sharing of paid content, or abusive behavior. Fraudulent chargebacks will be reported to Stripe and may result in permanent subscription termination without refund.

10. Currency and Billing

All prices are listed in USD ($). Subscriptions automatically renew at the listed rate unless canceled prior to renewal.

You are responsible for ensuring your card and billing details remain accurate.

11. Promotions and Trials

Occasionally, Revealed Eye may offer limited-time discounts or trial subscriptions.

Each offer will have its own terms, which override this policy only for the duration of that promotion.

13. Acceptance of Terms

By completing a paid subscription, you acknowledge that:

You have reviewed and agree to these terms.

You understand that access is digital and delivered instantly.

You understand that unauthorized dispute claims may result in account termination and evidence being submitted to the payment processor.

For further assistance or more information, please don’t hesitate to reach out at revealedeye@gmail.com