'FrankenSkies' Movie "The Chemical' Reality of 'Chemtrails' & Geoengineering"

Interestingly enough, Monsanto has also released an Aluminum Resistant Seed which is Genetically Modified to tolerate Aluminum in high levels in the soil. Is this a coincidence, or do they know something?

'Franken Skies' is an 80-minute social change documentary created by Spero CEO Matt Landman. Discover the reality regarding the Solar Geoengineering/Chemtrail agenda that affects every living being on earth. The struggle of bringing awareness to this subject, despite the obstacles of a socially engineered populace and the military industrial complex with its endless resources, is palpable in this awakening truth feature.

An impeccably timed eye-opening exposé, the film reveals the campaign to normalize chemical cloud formations via atmospheric aerosol dispersals. Up against a normalization timetable encompassing a controlled media and an indoctrinated educational and political system, activists ask the question: Is your silence your consent?

A shocking informative film on climate engineering, frequency control and CIA manipulation, the film’s narrative unfolds through a historical timeline of experimentation on humanity, bringing us to a modern-day laboratory that encompasses the air we breath and dictates when and where the sun shall shine, or not…

If you want deep, insightful articles that go beyond the surface, subscribe to the paid version of Revealed Eye. You’ll get exclusive access to in-depth reports, hidden truths, and powerful insights I don’t share anywhere else — and you can start with a 7-day free trial!

Get 7 day free trial

Additional Research & Videos are at the AgricultureDefenseCoalition.org.

Courtesy: Rumble: AndreCorbeil, YouTube - Shemane Nugent

Share