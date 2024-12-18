We often regard food and water as the fundamental sources of nourishment—essential fuel for our bodies and minds. Yet today, these vital resources have been weaponized, exploited by corporate and political systems. From the processed foods on our plates to the fluoridated water we consume, the very substances we depend on for life are actively undermining our physical and mental health. This chapter will delve into the mechanisms of this manipulation, highlighting how corporate influence shapes our diets and hydration. We will uncover the connections between these practices and a larger system that profits from our dependence on unhealthy choices, driving us into the arms of another colossal industry: Big Pharma.