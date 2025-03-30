Five Years On: What Have We Learned?

Five years ago, the world as we knew it changed overnight. Under the guise of an unprecedented global emergency, entire nations were locked down—not for an illness, but for something far more insidious.

We lived through a pandemic, yes—but not of a virus. It was a pandemic of manipulation, of relentless government propaganda, corporate greed, and psychological warfare against humanity. And now, five years later, we must ask: What have we actually learned?

A Global Obedience Test

The past five years have proven that those in power wield near-total control. With the stroke of a pen, they rewrote the rules of society, invoking “emergency powers” that were neither legally binding nor democratically debated, yet somehow dictated every aspect of our lives. This was never about public health—it was a worldwide compliance experiment.

They tested how quickly people would submit, how easily fear could turn neighbors against each other, and how division could be sown under the banner of unity. People were encouraged to report friends and family for breaking ever-changing restrictions, unknowingly enforcing an agenda that thrived on fear.

Society was restructured overnight. “Essential” workers were glorified, while others—branded “non-essential”—were cast aside, their livelihoods deemed unimportant. Community bonds were shattered, replaced with tiers of importance dictated by bureaucratic decree.

Divide, Conquer, and Control