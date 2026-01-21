RevealedEye

Cinda Miller
21h

I make my own detergent-2 cups borax, 2 cups washing soda, 1 bar of Fels Naptha grated. Use 1 heaping tablespoon. For the dryer, 3-4 wool dryer balls sprayed with combo of 8 oz distilled water, tablespoon of witch hazel and essential oils of choice.

Janice
1d

Now even brand new clothing “fresh” from the store smells like chemical fragrance. I always wash new clothing before wearing. BUT, now that they smell like fragrance the odor will not come out. Any tips? I’ve tried Borax soaks, even Skunk’s Etc enzyme odor remover.

