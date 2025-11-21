The poisons wrecking your health that your doctor doesn’t want to talk about.



This is the complete guide to toxic heavy metals - how you get exposed, sick, and what to do about it:

Sources of Heavy Metal Exposure

The main heavy metals of concern are aluminum, nickel, cadmium, lead, arsenic, and mercury.



Due to pollution and industrialization, these elements that normally reside deep in the earth have been introduced to our environment in unprecedented amounts.



As a result, heavy metals have made their way into damn near every aspect of our modern lives.

Vegetables - due to soil contamination

Grains (especially brown rice)

Canned foods - using metals

Chocolate (especially dark)

Pesticides - which incorporate heavy metals

Seafood (especially larger fish) - as the ocean gets contaminated from pollution

Vaccines

Water

Medical devices

Cigarettes / vapes

The air itself

Supplements

Dental devices

Utensils

Aluminum foil

Cookware (+ utensils)

Drugs

Jewelry

Tattoos

Glassware

Cars (especially working on engines)

Batteries

Wires

Paint (especially old)

Piping

Sewage

Ceramic

Gasoline/oil

Grills/charcoal

Personal care products

Cosmetics

Baking powder

Food additives

If you work in a lab, with batteries, cars, if you’re a welder, electrician, or any type of manual labor that requires contact with metal, oil, gas, or other industrial processes, chances are you’re getting disproportionately exposed to these.

Heavy Metal Toxicity Signs & Symptoms

These poisons have such a fundamental way of disrupting normal biology/biochemistry that they can impact nearly every aspect of health.

Mental/cognitive health

Fat gain

Hormonal disruptions

Liver problems

Cancer

Gut issues - IBS, IBDs

Respiratory issues

Fatigue

Kidney problems

Heart diseases

Mechanisms of Heavy Metal Toxicity

While metals can be toxic, our body needs certain metals, or minerals. Zinc, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, etc. etc.



These are essential elements that are intertwined, literally, with every fiber of our being. Toxic heavy metals use this property, essentially “hacking” the role of many of these nutrients, due to their chemical similarity.

As a result, they: