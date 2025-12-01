Black Friday isn’t just a sham; it’s one of the most successful psy-ops ever run on the global consumer class in peacetime. What started in America has now infected the world. Here’s the red-pill breakdown:

1. Invented scarcity and manufactured hysteria

The entire concept was engineered in the mid-20th century by retailers and later supercharged by Wall Street. Stores deliberately understock the “door-buster” items (sometimes as few as 5-10 units per store) so the news the next day is full of fistfights over $199 TVs. That violence and chaos is free advertising. You’re not watching consumerism; you’re watching a staged riot that makes the other 99% of shoppers think, “If people are willing to trample each other for this, it must be an unbelievable deal.”

2. The prices aren’t even real

Most “Black Friday discounts” are fake. Retailers jack up the MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) for months beforehand, then “slash” it back down to the normal price or slightly above the real wholesale cost. Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon; they’ve all been caught doing it. There are entire websites (camelcamelcamel, fake spotters on Reddit) that track Amazon’s price history and prove the “70% off” item was actually cheaper in August. Here are some examples:

3. It’s psychological warfare via dopamine

The countdown timers, the “only 3 left” alerts, the checkout lines that snake around the store; all designed to put you in fight-or-flight mode so you’ll impulse-buy absolute garbage you don’t need. The average American spends ~$700–$900 on Black Friday weekend and a huge chunk of it is stuff they never use. The credit-card companies love it because January is when the debt serfdom really kicks in.

4. The “Black” in Black Friday is literal

The term originally came from Philadelphia police in the 1960s describing the traffic chaos and crime spike the day after Thanksgiving. Retailers hated that, so in the 1980s they ran a PR campaign claiming “black” referred to going “into the black” (profit). Total revisionist history. It was always about the hellscape they created.

5. It’s the annual tribute payment to the megacorps

You’re not “beating the system” by getting a deal. You’re voluntarily waking up at 4 a.m. to funnel your money into the same five conglomerates that own everything (Walmart, Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Costco). Small businesses get obliterated because they can’t play the loss-leader game backed by billion-dollar lines of credit and Chinese slave-labor supply chains.

6. The final boss: Cyber Monday was the follow-up con

Once they realized people were tired of getting pepper-sprayed over a $50 blender, they invented “online deals” so you could surrender your money from home while they track every click and build an even better psychological profile on you.

Bottom line:

Black Friday is the yearly ritual where the peasant class celebrates its own financial enslavement by camping outside temples of Mammon to buy discounted plastic junk, made by wage slaves in Asia, that will break or be obsolete in 18 months; all while the real owners laugh their way to the bank.

If you want to actually stick it to the machine, do this instead:

- Buy nothing on Black Friday.

- Buy local the rest of the year.

- Or better yet, learn to repair, build, or do without.

The revolution will not be subsidized by a 0% APR 24-month financing plan.

