Once, the media stood as the ultimate safeguard against tyranny—a trusted institution meant to expose lies, challenge power, and hold the corrupt accountable. But today, the foundation of our free press has been corrupted. Through declassified documents, whistle-blower testimonies, and hidden truths, we will uncover how this pillar of democracy has been co-opted by the very forces it was meant to protect us from.

No longer impartial, today’s media has become a tool for manipulation, its influence extending far beyond reporting the news. Those who claim to uphold the public good are instead shaping narratives for the benefit of the powerful. Election interference, biased reporting, and selective truths have become the order of the day. With propaganda and fear-mongering leading the charge, the media no longer protects us from tyranny—it enables it.

This chapter will dive deeper, revealing how, in the age of endless screen time, media has evolved into more than just a messenger. It has morphed into an algorithm—a system that doesn’t simply inform but curates and controls what we see, hear, and believe. It’s no longer about reporting facts. Today’s media actively crafts our reality, deciding not only what we focus on but, more crucially, what we ignore.

So how did we get here? How did the free press, once a symbol of democracy, turn into a weapon for those in power? In this chapter, we will peel back the layers of deception to uncover how the media’s transformation from watchdog to propagandist occurred right under our noses. It’s time to explore the disturbing truth behind the narratives we’ve come to accept—and to question the hidden forces that guide them.

These are things they don’t want you to know.