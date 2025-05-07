It’s that time of year again in North America that is called “the flu season”, and where Big Pharma likes to make a ton of money on their products to “fight the flu.”

Big Pharma’s flu products are highly toxic, however, and their number 1 product is the flu shot, which can injure, cripple, or kill you.

In just this year alone, 2024, over 6,000 cases of adverse effects from the flu shots have been filed with VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System), including 52 deaths, 70 life threatening adverse reactions, 80 permanent disabilities, 285 hospitalizations, and 666 ER visits. (Source – From the 11/29/2024 release of VAERS data.)

Human beings have been fighting flu-like illnesses for thousands of years before modern-day western medicine started producing vaccines and pharmaceutical products, and the body of research showing how much more effective natural, non-patentable remedies are for fighting the flu is very large.

Health Impact News has been covering this topic for nearly two decades, consistently highlighting natural flu remedies that many have found far more effective than vaccines and pharmaceutical drugs. Based on years of documentation and reader feedback, here are some of the top solutions people rely on to successfully fight the flu.

Vitamin D Supplementation

Vitamin D is one of the most potent supplements to stop flu symptoms in their track. It is well researched, which makes it a constant target by Big Pharma to try and suppress this research, as it would seriously put a dent into the sale and distribution of flu shots, as Vitamin D supplements can be purchased almost anywhere and does not need a doctor’s prescription.

The best source of Vitamin D is direct sunlight, which is why Vitamin D supplementation can have dramatic effects during the short winter days where sunlight exposure is the most limited.