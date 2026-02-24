Table of contents:

There is far more to this world than taught in our schools, shown in the media, or proclaimed by the church and state. Most of mankind lives in a hypnotic trance, taking to be reality what is instead a twisted simulacrum of reality, a collective dream in which values are inverted, lies are taken as truth, and tyranny is accepted as security. They enjoy their ignorance and cling tightly to the misery that gives them identity. Fortunately, some are born with spiritual immune systems that sooner or later give rejection to the illusory worldview grafted upon them from birth through social conditioning. They begin sensing that something is amiss and start looking for answers. Inner knowledge and anomalous outer experiences show them a side of reality others are oblivious to, and so begins their journey of awakening. Each step of the journey is made by following the heart instead of following the crowd and by choosing knowledge over ignorance.

Knowledge is the key to unlocking our potential. It gives us the self-​determination, responsibility, and power necessary to cast off the chains of covert oppression. Knowledge is therefore the greatest protector, for it also gives us foresight to impeccably handle the challenges of life and, most importantly, to sidestep the traps on the path to awakening. The more you know of higher truths and apply what you know, the more you begin operating under higher laws that transcend the limitations of the lower.

The problem: Are you dreaming?

Are you asleep or awake? What about people you interact with daily? Most will answer that they are awake, and that those around them are awake as well. It’s a simple question with an easily determined answer, or so it seems.

Not all is as it seems. Rather than two states of being, there are at least four. The mind and body can be asleep or awake independently of each other.

With mind and body awake, one is truly awake. With mind and body asleep, one is dreaming. With mind awake and body asleep, one is lucid-dreaming. With mind asleep and body awake, one is sleepwalking. Gradations exist between these four states, ranging from hypnotism and trance to daydreaming and dim consciousness.

The common understanding of what it means to be “awake” disguises the truth. In truth, most who call themselves awake are actually not awake at all. They are either hypnotized, dimly conscious, sleepwalking, daydreaming, or in a state of trance. What all these states have in common is that the conscious core of the individual is absent or passive, blowing like a leaf in the winds of environmental stimuli.

Waking dreams

We dream while physically asleep. But for many, dreams do not end in the morning. Getting up, showering, eating, working, watching TV—all those are continuations of a dream state that remains essentially uninterrupted, 24 hours a day.

You may realize how in dreams our sense of reality is disabled and we submit our attention to the most ridiculous dramas and scenarios. In dreams, we make the strangest “logical” associations that amount to no logic at all, have little say in what happens to us, do things impulsively, and never question our reality or observe ourselves.

Because people tend to be mentally asleep while going about their daily business, they carry out exactly the same behavior. All that limits them is the stability of their physical environment. Nevertheless, they are just as easily suggestible, capable of false logic, and in passive submission to the environment as during their nightly dreams.

Observe what people do and say, the anecdotes and gossip they speak, how they may communicate via recitations of lines from movies or TV shows, speak in trite memetic phrases without conscious thought or originality, engage in ludicrous programmed behavior, engross themselves in petty dramas, and switch to goofy or borrowed personalities that you never question—as long as you are asleep.

The world and society is an insane asylum, but everyone is too asleep to notice the insanity. Just as you may not question insane dreams while having them, so do most people not question their insane lives. But, if you observe yourself, return your focus of attention to your present location and moment in time, then observe those around you with this perspective, you will see that they are virtually sleepwalking. Ever wish you could observe another person’s dreams? Well, your wish is granted – just observe others and you will see them behaving exactly as they would in dreams, were their dream environments as stable as this physical one.

The moment you forget yourself and become fully absorbed in what you perceive, you are no longer awake. You have forgotten about your own consciousness and are in a hypnotic trance focused entirely upon the object of your thoughts or perceptions. At that point, your freewill is surrendered and you become a machine, input and output determined by what enthralls you.

The implications of mass somnambulism is obvious. With billions of people asleep, those in power who are awake have the advantage. Sleeping people are easily controlled. Their conscious core exists within a mental prison, harnessed for time, labor, and energy. They possess little or no freewill because they have abandoned the awareness necessary to utilize it.

The Gates of Awakening

ENGAGEMENT

Attachment

Left Brain

Study

UNVEILING

Disassociation

Left Brain

Perception

EXPANSION

Awareness

Right Brain

Realization

INTEGRATION

Transcendence

Psychic

Power

1. Engagement

– On-going, life-long self-education.

– Personal, self-motivated, disciplined and enthusiastic study of subjects that matter:

Philosophy, psychology, history, mythology, geopolitics, physics, mysticism, art, occultism, ethnobotany, spiritual disciplines, astronomy, linguistics, iconography, etymology, epistemology, astrology, palaeontology, archaeology, chemistry, anthropology.

2a. Dark unveilings

– Secret Societies & Illuminist Groups. Characterized by the extreme stratification of knowledge and technology through hierarchical forms of distribution. A synthesis of solar symbolism, ancient mystery cults and numerology.

– Masons, Rosicrucians, OTO, Order of the Garter, Knights of Malta, Knights of Columbus, Jesuits.

– Globalist Groups – Bilderbergers, Council On Foreign Relations, Trilateral Commission, Tavistock Institute. Many of which stem from the ancient mystery cults.

– Conspiracies, PSYOPS, propaganda, disinformation, illegal wars, assassinations, media manipulation.

2b. Light unveilings

– The universe is magickal and mysterious.

– The consensus 3D world is only one representation of reality, nested in numerous enfolded realms.

– Actual human history is radically different and far more dynamic than we were led to believe.

– Consciousness creates reality. It is the primary shaping force of the quantum field (the ultra soup).

– There is no separation between any energetic entities.

3. Expansion

– Work on yourself: clean and re-wire the inner system.

– Meditation, connecting with nature, entheogenic work.

– Learning to perceive subtle messages from the universe.

– Linear left-brain thinking quietened.

– Softening of the boundaries of self.

– Knowing begins to replace the predominance of thinking.

4. Integration

– Walking the path, every day.

– Acknowledging source and experiencing its unfoldment.

– Harmoniously balancing selfhood and individuality with a fluid connection to the universal field.

– Attunement with one’s own highest frequency of consciousness.

Humanity’s enemy: Television & the mainstream media

The corporate media and network news is controlled and works against us

Let me begin by stating that all in the world is not as you have been told. The old saying that “truth is stranger than fiction” couldn’t be more accurate, for we have been deceived on such a grand scale that most would have a difficult time in comprehending the full extent.

The behind the scenes machinations of big money and politics are so well hidden from most of the population that if people actually knew how things were really run, we would quite literally have a second revolution overnight. Henry Ford knew this well when he said,

“It is well enough that people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system, for if they did, I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.”

Most people who read this might have a hard time fathoming how an entire nation could be so well deceived, but it’s really not that hard when you understand the inner workings and hierarchy of an overly revered media in which we place our blind trust.

The truth is not as you know it. Our faith in the media myth has been our Achilles heel.

Many have realized long ago that our politicians will lie to us at the drop of a hat, but most have no clue that our news media lies and deceives us just as much, if not more so.

We have been deceived by our media to such an extent, mostly because people are too trusting of our news system. They very naively believe that broadcasters and journalists would never lie to us. This trust has worked against us with devastating consequences which are unknown to most.

To understand how badly you have been misled, you first need to learn about how our news organizations have been infiltrated. Once you learn this undeniable historical fact, it is far easier to understand that life is not as you know it.

If you’ve never seen the 1976 movie “Network” you’ve missed one of the best Oscar nominated films on the power of the media over people. The media is supposed to be the watchdog over the American republic and our democracy, but few know or realize that it was usurped nearly 100 years ago and has been completely stolen from us in the last thirty years since the advent of Reagan deregulation.

Don’t believe it? Put down the TV remote and do some research on your own for once, instead of being spoon-fed your news, or disinformation, as it truly is.

Mainstream media ownership/control infographs

The following infographs were created over many years ago and since that time some mergers have occurred, otherwise this information is correct. Please remember, when 3-6 individuals own every aspect of the media it is very easy to control what information is distributed (or withheld) to millions/billions of people.

Examples of media manipulation across mass consciousness:

What you should know about:

Why bats are dying by the millions

Why bees are dying by the billions

Why birds populations are plunging

Ocean acidification

The melting ice caps

Deforestation

Dangers of natural gas fracking

Tar sands pollution and its dangers

Mountaintop removal

GMOs, Monsanto, and the problems caused by toxic farming practices

Potential food shortages because of drought, soil depletion, and the plunge in wildlife populations

Polluted and depleted aquifers

How to grow food

Hazards of industrial pollution

Lies your government is feeding you

Lies the financial system is spewing

Lies about the tax system

How your rights are being violated

Damaged, clunky, aging nuclear power plants and their dangers

The realities of war

Depleted uranium bomb residue from the ongoing wars and how it is spreading via weather patterns

Growth of the prison industry

Lies about the War of Drugs

How to disconnect from fossil fuels

Permaculture and sustainable living

Importance of organic foods

What the news tells you about:

Who got murdered

Lyndsay Lohan

Who said what that doesn’t matter

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Car chases

Justin Beiber

Who is getting divorced

The First Lady’s workout routine

Sex scandals

The stock report

Who is gay

How many cars are selling

Who got arrested

Drama in D.С.

The housing market

Sports drama

Misinformation about history

Who got an award

Courtroom scandals

Gas prices

“Reality” show drama

What’s being built

Whatever subtly perpetuates fear

Travel and leisure stuff

Who bought something expensive

What haircut to get

A little about racism and sexism

Corporate products to buy

Who had a baby

Where to eat

What color to wear

Whatever will keep you tuned in

The solution

Forget the mainstream media, you are being lied to. Refocus your energies towards learning the real truth of our world by shifting towards alternative and independent sources of news and information critical to our very survival on planet earth. The alternative media includes a diverse range of radio stations, video broadcasts, news and information websites, lecturers and podcasts.

The truth that a complete media blackout is in effect over the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster (the worst nuclear disaster in the history of planet earth); this fact alone should be all you really need to take your head out of the sand and see the mainstream media for what it is, a controlled disinformation industry in place to keep you distracted and uninformed.

The hidden truth: Learning about the real situation on Earth

Wrestler Rowdy Roddy Piper, the star of the cult film They Live (1988), said on his Twitter account that They Live actually wasn’t a work of fiction, but a documentary.

Allegorical films you really must watch & analyze

The following films depict the awakening process of the protagonist and subsequent journey once awakened:

They Live(1988)

The Matrix(1999)

Important documentaries

Please, invest the time to watch each of the following documentaries. These films cover a variety of areas which threaten the human race and are critical for not only the individual, but society in general. Becoming aware of the problems, then acting to counter them is the only way in which we can save our planet. Making the choice to remain ignore-ant of these issues will only lead to eventual personal and greater collective suffering across the planet.

The Zeitgeist Film Series is about examining the world we share, the values we hold, the problems we face, along with what we can do to make it better. As the word “Zeitgeist” implies, we are dealing with the “intellectual, spiritual, cultural awareness of the time” and the goal of this project is to explore what makes us who we are, how we relate, what we are doing and what we should be doing if we wish to live in a peaceful, humane, sustainable and healthy global society.

Official Website | IMDB | Watch

The decision was made to make a follow up in 2008 entitled “Zeitgeist: Addendum“. Originally this was going to conclude the Series, introducing ideas of resolve for some of our ongoing social problems. In 2011, the third of the series, “Zeitgeist: Moving Forward“, was released independently in over 60 countries and in over 30 languages. This more traditional, interview based documentary focuses on the very fabric of the social order: Monetary-Market Economics. While the majority of the world today have slowly come to see some basic flaws in the economic system we share, as large scale debt defaults, inflation, industrial pollution, resource depletion, rising cancer rates and other signposts emerge to bring the concern into the realm of “public health” overall, very few however consider the economic paradigm as a whole as the source. The tendency is to demand reform in one area or another, avoiding the possibility that perhaps the entire system is intrinsically flawed at the foundational level. ZMF presents the case that it is, indeed, the very foundational mechanics of this system that generates the patterns of behavior and unsustainable methods of conduct that are leading to the vast spectrum of detrimental consequences both personal, social, and environmental and the longer they go on, the worse things will become.

Thrive (2011)

Official Website | IMDB

THRIVE is an unconventional documentary that lifts the veil on what’s REALLY going on in our world by following the money upstream — uncovering the global consolidation of power in nearly every aspect of our lives. Weaving together breakthroughs in science, consciousness and activism, THRIVE offers real solutions, empowering us with unprecedented and bold strategies for reclaiming our lives and our future.

What in the world are they spraying (2010)

Watch | IMDB

“What in the World are They Spraying?” a groundbreaking documentary Co-Produced by journalist and political activist Michael J. Murphy. By now everyone has seen crisscrossing streaks of white clouds trailing behind jet aircraft, stretching from horizon to horizon, eventually turning the sky into a murky haze. Our innate intelligence tells us these are not mere vapor trails from jet engines, but no one yet has probed the questions: who is doing this and why. With the release of this video, all of that has changed. Here is the story of a rapidly developing industry called geo-engineering, driven by scientists, corporations, and governments intent on changing global climate, controlling the weather, and altering the chemical composition of soil and water — all supposedly for the betterment of mankind. Although officials insist that these programs are only in the discussion phase, evidence is abundant that they have been underway since about 1990 — and the effect has been devastating to crops, wildlife, and human health. We are being sprayed with toxic substances without our consent and, to add insult to injury, they are lying to us about it.

Gasland (2010)

IMDB

Josh Fox narrates his reception of a letter in May, 2008, from a natural gas company offering to lease his family’s land in Milanville, Pennsylvania for $100,000 to drill for gas. Fox then set out to see how communities are being affected in the west where a natural gas drilling boom has been underway for the last decade. He spent time with citizens in their homes and on their land as they relayed their stories of natural gas drilling in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and Texas, among others. He spoke with residents who have experienced a variety of chronic health problems directly traceable to contamination of their air, of their water wells or of surface water. In some instances, the residents are reporting that they obtained a court injunction or settlement money from gas companies to replace the affected water supplies with potable water or water purification kits.

Throughout the documentary, Fox reached out to scientists, politicians, and gas industry executives and ultimately found himself in the halls of Congress as a subcommittee was discussing the Fracturing Responsibility and Awareness of Chemicals Act, “a bill to amend the Safe Drinking Water Act to repeal a certain exemption for hydraulic fracturing.” Hydraulic fracturing was exempted from the Safe Drinking Water Act in the Energy Policy Act of 2005.

The Great Culling: Water (2012)

Watch | IMDB

This documentary is the first of a three-part series. It shows how additives to our drinking water, such as fluoride, supposedly to combat tooth decay, in reality are covert doses of death. It also shows how you can protect yourself and your family. It should be required viewing for anyone concerned about their health. You, your family and friends need to view this information!

‘The Great Culling: Our Water’ of the human population has quietly begun. Covertly, insidiously, mercilessly, a global depopulation agenda has been launched. As this plays out, the vast majority of the human race will be removed from the gene pool. Genetically annihilated. Will you and your genetic lineage survive?

Film-makers Paul Wittenberger (What In The World Are They Spraying?) and Chris Maple explore WHAT are the real threats to your life, your offspring and your genetic integrity? HOW can you protect yourself from those threats? WHY is a global depopulation agenda being pursued? The more you understand these answers, the greater your odds of surviving ‘The Great Culling’.

Earthlings (2005)

Official Website | IMDB

Covering pet stores, puppy mills and animal profession, Earthlings includes footage obtained through the use of hidden cameras to chronicle the day-to-day practices of some of the largest industries in the world, all of which rely on animals. It draws parallels between racism, sexism, and speciesism. Source

The World According to Monsanto (2008)

IMDB

The film reports many controversies surrounding the use and promotion of genetically modified seeds, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), Agent Orange, and bovine growth hormone. Cases in the United States (including Anniston, Alabama), Canada, India, Mexico, Paraguay, the United Kingdom (Scotland) and France, are explored, claiming that the corporation’s collusion with governments, pressure tactics, suppression and manipulation of scientific data, and extra-legal practices aided the company’s attempts at dominating global agriculture. Scientists, representatives of the United States Food and Drug Administration and the United States Environmental Protection Agency, civil society representatives, victims of the company’s activities, lawyers, and politicians are interviewed. Source

I am Fishead (2011)

Official Website | IMDB

It is a well-known fact that our society is structured like a pyramid. The very few people at the top create conditions for the majority below. Who are these people? Can we blame them for the problems our society faces today? Guided by the saying “A fish rots from the head.” we set out to follow that fishy odor. What we found out is that people at the top are more likely to be psychopaths than the rest of us. Source

Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup

Official Website | IMDB

Loose Change is a series of films released between 2005 and 2009 which argue that the September 11 attacks were planned and conducted by elements within the United States government, and base the claims on perceived anomalies in the historical record of the attacks.

Loose Change 9/11: An American Coup was the 2009 edition that was written, directed, and edited by Dylan Avery. Unlike the previous editions, this was narrated by actor Daniel Sunjata (who shares the same beliefs of this film). Original music was composed by Mic Cartier and the music/score used in previous versions were not used. This version started with a history of false flag operations. The graphics, interviews, and footage were changed and updated. There were interviews with Dr. Stephen Jones about the alleged nano-thermite residue found at the bottom of World Trade Centers 1, 2, and 7.

In addition, near the end of the film, there was an exclusive interview with Barry Jennings, who was an eyewitness who had been stuck in building 7, claimed to have heard explosions, “stepped over bodies”, and questioned why and how World Trade Center 7 was brought down. The film also notes the coincidence of Jennings’ death occurring two days prior to the National Institute of Standards and Technology building 7 report release date, as well as the fact that Jennings’ testimony contradicts the “official explanation” that there were no deaths or witnesses of explosions in building 7. It goes on to state that a private investigator was hired to investigate his death, which was prompted with a reply stating that the case was referred to the police, that a full refund is given, and to not email about that individual again. Source

September Clues (2007)

Watch



The News Media had a central role in pulling off the 9/11 psy-op. The operation involved airing on television a substitute, computer-generated version of reality. It has temporarily succeeded to sell to the world the preposterous tale of 19 young terrorists using hijacked airliners to attack the USA. This longstanding research has established the falseness of the images shown on LIVE TV on 9/11 – as well as all the subsequently released video material. A large number of casualties was also reported to generate public outrage and support for illegal wars of aggression. However, the September Clues research has determined that the alleged victims were fictitious identities mostly/or entirely created within the digital realm. The 9/11 hoax – and the phony “War on Terror” – are definitively exposed by method revealed.

Important Books

Where did the towers go? (2010) – Dr. Judy Wood

Official Website | YouTube Radio Interviews

This book is a forensic analysis of what effectively is a crime scene. Ground Zero and the surrounding areas were photographed countless thousands of times, yet no one really assessed all of the phenomena found in these photographs. What is presented in this book is not a theory and it is not speculation. It is evidence. It is the body of empirical evidence that must be explained in order to determine what happened at Ground Zero.

Anyone declaring who did what or how they did it before they have determined what was done is merely promoting either speculation or propaganda. The popular chant, “9/11 was an inside job,” is, scientifically speaking, no different from the chant that “19 bad guys with box cutters did it.” Neither one is the result of a scientific investigation supported by evidence that would be admissible in court. Neither identifies what crime was committed or how it was committed.

The order of crime solving is to determine

1) WHAT happened, then

2) HOW it happened (e.g., what weapon), then

3) WHO did it. And only then can we address

4) WHY they did it (i.e. motive).

Let us remember what is required to (legally) convict someone of a crime. You cannot convict someone of a crime based on belief. You cannot convict someone of a crime if you don’t even know what crime to charge them with. If you accuse someone of murder using a gun, you’d better be sure the body has a bullet hole in it. Yet, before noon on 9/11/01, we were told who did it, how they did it, and why they did it (they hate us for our freedoms); before any investigation had been conducted to determine what had even been done.

Many people have speculated as to who committed the crimes of 9/11 and/or how they did so. But without addressing what happened, speculation of this kind is nothing more than conspiracy theory. My research is not speculation. It is a forensic investigation of what happened to the WTC complex on 9/11.

Puzzling People: The Labyrinth of the Psychopath

YouTube Radio Interviews

As well-researched as a scholarly work, yet with the immediacy and accessibility of a layman, Puzzling People is a first-person account of the cheats, the charlatans, the liars, the neglectful parents, abusive teachers, two-faced politicians and their Psychopathic Control Grid, tyrannical bosses and colleagues from hell we have all encountered, including the lying lovers who use us then lose us in an instant. Puzzling People takes an in-depth look at how the minds of psychopaths work and why, and focusses on what you can do to survive and thrive and ultimately escape forever. Delivered in a voice that makes it clear that the author lives what he writes, Puzzling People is an invaluable field guide to spotting and avoiding entities so completely lacking in empathy or compassion they may as well be counted as a different species entirely to human beings.

Trance Formation of America ( 1995) – Cathy O’Brien & Mark Phillips

Official Website | YouTube Lectures & Talks

TRANCE Formation of America was originally written, in graphic detail, for the U.S. House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Oversight in 1995, seven years after Mark Phillips rescued my daughter Kelly and I from our White House/Pentagon level MK-Ultra mind control victimization. We had previously been stopped from presenting our compiled eyewitness testimonies, supporting medical documents and hard evidence to all local, state, and federal legal bodies for so-called “reasons of National Security”. Once it became clear that we would not be able to address the Congressional Committee, TRANCE was released en masse in the form of a self-published book. It is now in its eighth printing, and is rapidly spanning the globe.

[…] Mind control is the most important issue facing humanity today as all other issues, causes, and choices are contingent upon free thought. We all formulate our thoughts, opinions, and actions based on what we know, and you Need-to-Know that your knowledge base is being deliberately altered through the suppression of pertinent information. Mind control is the missing piece of the puzzle that brings the global political picture into focus and explains so much of what we are seeing in society today. In a world where many people have fallen out of love with life, it is imperative to restore those human values we hold so dear NOW while we can still think to do so.

Upon researching the detailed facts documented in TRANCE and responding to this no-longer-secret problem with action, we all stand to win the psychological war that has been waged on us by a very few. […] I know from experience that there is no peace in mind control, because without free thought there is no free will and without free will there is no soul expression. As a nation, our future is at stake. It is time to join the ever-increasing number of people worldwide who are raising public awareness by spreading the word on this 21st century technology for psychological control of our planet. Indeed, it is truth that makes u.s. Free!

How You Can Help: Help to Awaken Others

Helping others to ‘put the glasses on’ (awakening), is not as easy as you might think…

If you are fortunate enough to ‘awaken’ the best thing you can do is to help to awaken others. Share information, websites, documentaries, books, lectures/podcasts with as many people as you possibly can. Many who are here now on this planet have actively chosen to stay asleep, and this is a very hard task to help awaken others. As long as you have awoken yourself, you are helping; and with every new person we can help to awaken the brighter the future for this planet and the human race will be.

The time is now…

