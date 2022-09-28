

It has Already Begun

If you mention Agenda 21 to most people they will stare blankly at you and have no idea in the world what you are talking about. If you tell them what it is, they will laugh at you and think you have lost your mind. That's fine though; you won't be the first or last person to be called crazy for simply knowing about Agenda 21, which has now been adjusted to include Agenda 2030.

Yes, it is so crazy to have knowledge of what the United Nations has planned to do over the coming decade or so ... you are so absolutely insane if you know things that ignorant people don't know anything about -- yet they will still ridicule you for it.

This is not some idiotic conspiracy theory; these are real documents that express, in fine detail, what the UN is not just planning to do -- but are already doing! You better start to pay attention, because Agendas 21 and 2030 are plans that end the sovereignty of all nations on the planet. If this were being done to free The People, that would be one thing, but they don't plan the end of nations so there can be freedom, liberty, and dignity for all people; they plan to do it so that there can be a singular world authority -- that enforces, in communistic manner, an absolutely horrendous form of slavery for every single person alive.

They plan to take over all land, agriculture, education, production, industry, business, and finance. They will abolish private property, require uniformity and conformity, and your children will be raised by The State (them). People will be told what job they will have, where they will live, and what they can do while they are not working.

Settlement zones are planned and massive numbers of people will be relocated to these zones, which will be very large versions of what could only be called concentration camps ... and they know that there will have to be a lot fewer people in order to make it all work; they plan to take care of that too, and all the while keeping the people so dumb and ignorant that they have no idea in the world what is happening to them.

Look around -- Agenda 21 has already begun and Agenda 2030 is also already underway; it's not hard to recognize it when you know what it is, but you have to be willing to look at it or you will never know what is planned for us.



Money Masters

Another way areas are taken over is by robbing them of their resources and money: people, communities, states, countries, whatever ... if you take control of their money, they will have to do whatever you demand of them.

The money masters of this world are pure psychopaths -- with no empathy and no remorse -- who could destroy your life in an instant without flinching or even blinking an eye.

Here's what they do: they type in numbers onto a screen that represents money that does not now nor ever has existed; they then "loan" this make-believe money to you, and then -- charge interest -- on the money they have just whipped into existence out of thin air! But wait -- there's more! When you don't pay back the imaginary money, they really come and really get all of your real things that actually do exist ... for real, like your house, car, or anything else they see fit to take from you.



Our money (fiat currency) has no actual value; it only has the value that the issuer says it has, but it is backed by nothing. All paper money is actually an IOU; it is a "promise to pay", the bearer upon request -- it is money created out of debt. Where does the interest come from? It can never be paid back ... and that's the whole idea. No country will ever be out of debt under this kind of monetary system, not ever (exactly how it was designed) -- and if you crush a country's financial and economic system, they will crawl into whatever kind of situation that is demanded of them. Things would make so much more sense if countries just created their own money, but they can't -- because they are controlled by the same network that runs the banks.

If you go put some money in a bank, that bank can lend out 10 times as much as you deposited; this is called fractional reserve banking. If someone puts a million dollars in a bank, that bank can then loan $10 million on that million. Ten people come in and get a million dollar loan, each on your one million ... then they go put each million into other banks, who then loan out 10 million for each time one million was deposited. It is easy to see how that can quickly become a disaster, and it is why the world is hundreds of trillions of dollars in debt to fraudulent central banks like the Federal Reserve.

The interest on all this money is supposed to come from where? It can never be paid back! And then they take your business or property if you cannot make the payments! It is set up exactly to work this way -- so they can use worthless valueless paper to manipulate you into surrendering to them things that do have actual worth and real value -- it's built into the system to be that way. This all works fine when there is an expansion of the economy, but when money is taken out, there is not enough to pay back the interest; they then take the real wealth -- all on money that never existed in the first place ... that is how it works. "Give a man a gun and he can rob a bank. Give a man a bank and he can rob the world." - Tyrell Wellick. Baron Nathan Mayer Rothschild: "I care not what puppet is placed on the throne of England to rule the Empire ... the man that controls Britain's money supply controls the British Empire. And I control the money supply." Whoever controls the money is who is really running the country ... so who controls the money? Maybe we should find out, and maybe we should find out what those people are planning on doing.

According to Agendas 21 and 2030, they are going to replace all currencies with just one currency -- an electronic World Currency, and they will utilize this as a massive tool of control. If you don't know how to grow, hunt, or fish for food, and the only way you can survive is by buying food ... and if there is only one electronic currency to buy food with, the potential for control is absolutely profound!

The United States is over 20 trillion dollars in debt -- it can never be paid back, which is a mathematical certainty. What happens when the money masters come for it? What happens then? ... The United States becomes absorbed into the global system and becomes subject to global governance, that's what happens; this has always been the plan.

Sustainable Diversity

The maps of what they plan to do for "sustainable diversity" include humans having a very tiny area to live, while the vast majority of land is reserved for "no humans allowed" -- not for human use. They will do the whole thing in the name of "saving the environment", global warming you know, and all that kind of nonsense; they will also throw in "overpopulation" for good measure -- and we will be complacent and compliant as they force us into tiny little areas, while eliminating all of our access to massive areas of every landmass on the planet.



Control of Food

Agendas 21 and 2030 are already making life especially difficult for small farms to survive. Organic farming has become very difficult; they might come in with machine guns to take care of an organic farm -- you are not allowed.

Companies like Monsanto, which is now Bayer, have caused all kinds of problems for farmers; some corporations have such influence on the government/corporation revolving door that farmers just don't stand a chance. They will come and put you in jail and fine you big money -- because their chemicals drifted onto your farm -- and then remove you permanently from your own land, for whatever reason they see fit.

The right to farm and grow our own food is under attack; even backyard gardens are illegal in some places. Some people have even been brainwashed into believing that it is "not safe" to eat food from gardens because of the Agenda 21/2030 propaganda -- all of this, because they want to relocate people and take over all agriculture and food production.

There are going to be more and more permits required as we inch ever closer to the full implementation of these agendas. We are already seeing some of this; for example: taking pictures of natural wildlife preserve areas now requires a permit in some places. Taking a picture of nature is illegal without a permit somewhere? What? Yes -- and this is one of the first steps in denying human access to the areas of land that are not planned for human use.

They want all food production to go to genetic food producers, so that we no longer have access to healthy organic options. This all goes hand in hand with the medical/pharmaceutical industry; they are all part of each other, and are part of Agenda 21/2030 as well. Henry Kissinger: "Control food and you control the people.” They want all the food and water to be under their control; the chairman of Nestle said, "Water is not a human right." That's how they think ... no empathy! And just look at how Nestle is robbing California of its water; this is how they are and the kind of stuff they do -- and it is all a coordinated part of Agenda 21/2030.

All this, while the US Government claims to care about the water; they don't care anything at all about it. If they did the children of Flint, Michigan would have safe water by now. How long has that been going on? Indeed, all over the country the water is not safe, but corporations like Nestle can just do whatever they want ... but not you, don't collect rainwater or you might get in trouble. Water's not your natural right you know! This is Agenda 21/2030.

Why are they not fixing our schools, fixing roads, rebuilding our infrastructure? Agenda 21/2030.

They are even digging up roads in some places; roads to rural communities are disappearing to make life in places like that impossible -- you have to move into the cities. Over time this leads to people being forced to relocate into the more congested areas, and eventually into the planned fenced regions.



Forced Relocation

Weather manipulation, control, and modification is also being used and will continue to be used to force people away from and out of areas they will eventually not be allowed to occupy. If you destroy a place to the extreme of being inhabitable for people, they will naturally go somewhere else. When the land is sufficiently destroyed people will be more than happy to relocate, then the corporations can come in and buy the land at extremely low prices.

Equality

In the world system of Agendas 21 and 2030, there will be no Middle Class; there only will be "them" (Ruling Elite) and everyone else (us), who will live in absolute poverty and servitude -- that's why the Middle Class is disappearing all over the world. The Middle Class might think they'll be OK; they have nice things and are doing very well, no problem here ... but if you are not part of the "Big Club" (you're not), they are going to take all of your wealth -- you're not going to be able to escape what is planned for you. If you aren't part of the Ruling Elite -- you are screwed just like everyone else. This is what they mean when they shout about "equality". Yes, everyone equally impoverished and enslaved; this is the future of humanity if we do not do something to stop it.



Depopulation

There's another plan that goes right along with Agenda 21 and 2030, and it's a necessary component of the overall plan; it's the Rockefeller depopulation plan called "America 2050". And don't be naive: depopulation has already begun.

Compare death rates to birth rates; one is going up and the other is going down. How does that eventually work out? All across the world, fewer people are being born while more and more are dying.

The ability of the human to reproduce has, at this point, obviously been interfered with -- fertility rates around the globe are at shockingly low levels. If a species becomes incapable of reproducing, depopulation is a natural consequence of that -- that's how you get rid of cockroaches.



What are you going to do about it?

As all of this research comes out: they have told us what they plan to do, they have made maps, blueprints, designs, and plans to do what they told us they were going to do, and it has already begun to happen -- what do people need to see before they understand what is going on?

Do we have to end up in the described situation before people realize it? Geez! It'll be too late by then, to do anything about it!

Do you wanna live like that? Do you want future generations to live this way? No? Well, then why don't you start trying to do something about it?

People will ask in bewildered fashion what they are supposed to do, but no-one can answer that except for you. What do you feel compelled to do about it? What part of the thing is of particular interest to you? What parts are you convinced are real? What parts do you feel you could make an impact upon?

Only you know what you are to do.

Follow whatever makes you come alive ... that is what you are supposed to do about it; no-one knows what that is, except for you.





