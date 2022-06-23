The Rothschilds and European Royalty

Mayer Amschel’s five sons went on to hold prominent positions in five different European countries.

The book The Rothschilds: A Family Portrait unapologetically draws the link between the Rothschilds and European royalty (each son rose to a high position in their respective countries), and this information isn’t really mentioned in the media or in books these days. Again, you hardly hear or read the Rothschild name these days but their power and influence, which is still very much intact, were known and openly admitted not too long ago.

David Wilcock points out that the Rothschild’s ties to royalty were no secret.

“The Rothschild name is no longer commonly heard in mainstream media – but this wasn’t the case when The Rothschilds was written in 1962. Their deep connections to royalty were openly admitted…”

This snippet from The Rothschilds book from just a few decades ago makes this clear:

5: No modern name breathes a more storied eminence. No non-royal family has held so much power so consistently, so peculiarly…. It would be insufficient to sum up the family as ‘still very wealthy.’ The Rothschild fortunes in England and in France are as ineffable as ever…. 6: For generations the people at Buckingham Palace have recognized the kinship: Queen Victoria often dined and slept in Rothschild houses; the Duke of Windsor fled to a Rothschild (an Austrian one) directly after his abdication… 11: The two big [Rothschild] banks in London and Paris (probably the world’s largest private financial institutions)… have not so much as a name plate outside… Though they control scores of industrial, commercial, mining and tourist corporations, not one bears the name Rothschild. Being privately held partnerships, the family houses never need to, and never do, publish a single public balance sheet or any other report of their financial condition.

This is an unsettling level of power and secretive corporate control, and it may explain why the Rothschilds are suspiciously absent from so much of the research on the topic of conspiracy.

As Mayer’s rise to prominence displays, these people aren’t stupid; they know what they’re doing and they’ve worked hard to keep it a secret. No family secretly ruling the world wants their name plastered everywhere; instead, they prefer to maintain secrecy of the highest order so their figureheads can take the fall when the people catch them on something.

It might not be as easy to slip away from accountability for the Rockefellers since their name is a little more public, but the Rothschilds have been careful not to put their name on their corporations and can manage not to be associated with most things. I’m sure most people don’t even know the Rothschild name.



The World’s First Multinational Corporation

David Wilcock writes that in a sense, Mayer’s five sons established the world’s first multinational corporation by ‘distributing themselves’ throughout Europe. I mentioned earlier that his sons held important positions in five European countries, which greatly expanded their power and influence, and this allowed them to build on Amschel Mayer’s success.



Amschel (Jr.), one of Mayer’s five sons, would go on to be treasurer of the German Confederation. Mayer’s son Salomon achieved an ‘exalted’ station in imperial Vienna that was apparently sought by Prince Landgrave William. Nathan Rothschild rose to an unprecedented level of wealth and power in England by deceiving the masses in a time of war, and James Mayer de Rothschild (aka Jakob) would become an advisor to two French kings as well as the “most powerful banker in the country”.

Carl Mayer founded the Rothschild banking family of Naples. He didn’t achieve quite as much as his other brothers; especially Nathan, who, as I mentioned before, cunningly multiplied his wealth by an insane amount and left others broke.

Nathan Rothschild Won the Battle of Waterloo

To understand how Nathan Rothschild dramatically and deceitfully increased his wealth, you’ll have to know what consols are and how they made him much wealthier than he already was. The word ‘consols’ is shortened from ‘consolidated annuities’, which was the British government’s stock after consolidating its assets in the mid-1700s.

With Napoleon in France fighting battles to conquer Europe, a “seven-nation alliance commanded by the British” was assembled to fight back. The Battle of Waterloo would determine the winner, and if the French won, consols would be dumped. If the British-based alliance won, investing in consols would be crucial.

Despite the fact that the British won, the battle was a bloodbath with 25,000 of Napoleon’s men killed and over 19,000 Anglo-Prussian soldiers killed. Major W. E. Fry could hardly stand the sight of the battlefield and reportedly had to leave or he would vomit. (source)

Nathan gained word of the British victory before official British messengers got the word out to everyone else. He used his prior knowledge to his advantage by dumping consols to make it appear as if the British had lost, which misled others into doing the same. Since he was a powerful and influential man by this point, everyone followed his lead. They naturally assumed the British had lost since such an influential figure was dumping consols, so that’s exactly what they did.

I’ll let The Rothschilds book explain what happened next:

“Consols dived, consols plummeted — until, a split second before it was too late, Nathan suddenly bought a giant parcel for a song. Moments afterwards the great news broke, to send consols soaring.

“We cannot guess the number of hopes and savings wiped out by this engineered panic… how many liveried servants, how many Watteaus and Rembrandts… [Rothschild] won that single day.”



An Example of Social Engineering

Nathan profited ridiculously from a panic he was responsible for creating. This would go on to be a common tactic of the ruling elite: get people worked up using war, terrorism or some other scare tactic, make moves that direct the mass-mind the way you want it to be directed, and use the fear and hype in a way ultimately benefits you.

In Nathan’s move, we may have an early example of social engineering that solely benefits the engineer. He expanded his fortune by over 6,000 times what he already had, by engineering panic and ‘legally’ stealing from the people.

The best way to control people and/or make money is to orchestrate artificial panic among the masses, which is exactly what Nathan did. The events of 9/11 made this clear, and regardless of whether you think it was a false flag, it’s obvious that it was used by the ruling elite as an opportunity to get the public on board with war, increased surveillance and an out-of-control police state. They took a page from Nathan Rothschild’s book, whose move basically secured his reign over the British financial system.



Rothschild Wealth Has Increased

The wealth and power of the Rothschilds has increased since the 1700s.

“Nathan himself believed that with that move he came to control the British money supply, and with it the whole of the British Empire. “That wealth begets wealth is well known; if less than 2 centuries ago one family essentially owned the British Empire, there is a very real chance that that fortune is now many times larger than it was then… “What is beyond doubt is that they have controlled the Federal Reserve since its creation (indeed, it was their creation!) and officially the Bank of England since at least the mid-1800s.” [source]

They control much more, and for the most part, people are completely unaware. This seems like the best way to do business, especially if you engage in corrupt activities that are somehow legal.

Knowledge Is the Key

There’s so much more information out there about the dealings of the Rockefeller and Rothschild families, and I highly recommend researching and learning as much as you can about this topic, or any topic that’ll get you thinking in the right direction.

As Damian Marley said, “knowledge is the key and it will set the people free”. This especially applies to the effort to dismantle the elite’s intricately connected system of banks, corporations and governments — we have to be aware of what we’re up against.

Hopefully, sharing this knowledge will help awaken those who are still unsure about the Rockefellers, Rothschilds, other ‘elite’ families and the global conspiracy in general. The conspiracy is real, and you only need to do some research to realize it.