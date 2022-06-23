

‘Rockefeller’ and ‘Rothschild’ are two of the most common names discussed in the conscious community, and if you’re like me, all of the talk about them (and the so-called ‘elite’ families in general) has made you want to know more about what they’re doing and how they came to power.

In the interest of satiating curiosity, I’d like to look briefly at the history of the Rockefeller and Rothschild families and, in doing so, provide a glimpse of what these families did to become so powerful that they essentially own the government.





An Important Document

The information I’ll share for this report comes from David Wilcock’s Financial Tyranny, an important document in which David scrupulously details nearly everything relevant to the ruling ‘elite’; from how interlocked the government is with big banks and corporations to the Illuminati and dark occult rituals (and much more).

It’s not for the faint of heart, but it contains an incredible amount of mind-blowing information that, in my opinion, is crucial for any truth seeker. I intend to write as much about it as I can, but even if I were to write a hundred reports about it, I wouldn’t scratch the surface.

I recommend reading the document itself (link above) for the most accurate and concise picture, and hopefully, these reports help shed light on things about the ruling elite the world needs to know.

The World’s First Billionaire

First, we’ll learn a little about the history of the Rockefeller’s business empire.

Rockefeller’s Standard Oil

Shortly after starting the Standard Oil Company in 1870, John D. Rockefeller became the world’s first billionaire. He used his money to help create and fund the Federal Reserve along with the Rothschilds, which gave these families the ability to print money out of thin air. This put them well above the U.S. government in terms of power and influence, and this move to gain power over the government and the people via a rigged financial system is a historical event not often discussed in school.

Also not discussed is the fact that the Rockefellers are responsible for the awful condition of the public education system, which is one of the reasons we don’t learn about all of this in school.

“Many years ago in the USA, for example, much money was poured into education by the Rockefeller-created National Education Association, with the help of the Carnegie Foundation and later on the Ford Foundation. The result of the efforts of such organisations can be seen worldwide today in the real purpose of the education system which is to teach children and young people: 1) Reward comes from accurate memory recall from heavy repetition. 2) Non-compliance will be punished. 3) Acceptance that ‘truth’ and what is ‘real’ comes from authority. Thus, the real purpose of the education system is to cultivate conformity and prohibit critical thinking about anything of real importance.” [source]

With oil prices skyrocketing and these families grabbing control of the money supply, Rockefeller quickly had the U.S. government in his pocket. He was free to manipulate society, because he had control over our most worshipped resource: money.







Standard Oil Breakup

In 1911, shortly before the creation of the Federal Reserve, the Supreme Court was alarmed at the incredible monopoly Standard Oil had come to hold. As a result, anti-trust legislation forced the break-up of Standard Oil into various oil companies we recognize today.

Look familiar?

The companies that originated from Standard include Esso (ExxonMobil, the world’s most profitable company), Chevron, Conoco Phillips, and BP Amoco.

As David Wilcock writes, “four out of the six ‘supermajors’ in the oil industry are direct Rockefeller spinoffs – BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips”. He also reminds us that “these companies never really broke apart. The 1,318 in the ‘core’ and 147 ‘super-entity’ corporations are extremely interlocked with one another.”

Admittedly, this information doesn’t reveal much about the Rockefellers’ link to the ‘Illuminati’ and the ‘global conspiracy’ as these things are often called, but it does shed light on the collusion between government, big business and the Fed.

Rise of the Rothschilds

Now, let’s learn about the rise of the Rothschilds. Some activists have pointed out that there doesn’t seem to be any evidence of the Rothschilds being a part of the ‘global conspiracy’ because they can’t find the family name in any of their research. It seems that the Rothschild name is purposely kept off of most of the things they’re a part of, and despite what anyone says, you’re encouraged to do your own research and determine for yourself if they’re a legitimate threat.





Clever Business Deals

I was surprised to learn that Mayer Amschel Rothschild, who was responsible for the success that propelled his family to the top, started out living in poverty in Frankfurt, Germany in the 1700s. He had to endure daily humiliation in Frankfurt; a place that, at the time, treated Jews like second class citizens. The ghetto in which his family lived passed an ordinance banning Jewish citizens from farming, handicraft and dealing in goods like weapons or fresh fruit, and they were often targets of prejudice in the community. These laws were clearly designed to keep them from making a decent living, but Mayer Amschel was able to overcome it and rise to the position with which we associate the Rothschild name today.

Mayer Amschel became a prominent and wealthy figure first by apprenticing at the Bank of Oppenheimer shortly after his father’s death. After three years, he became a junior partner. He was able to purchase his father’s home with the money he’d earned, and the home was adorned with a red shield that symbolized revolution. He started to rise in the ranks by making clever deals with European royalty, which included handling difficult or sketchy transactions they didn’t want to be associated with, and he would also sell rare coins at low prices.

The information up to this point gives us an idea of how the Rothschilds rose from poverty, but how did cunningness and ingenuity on the part of this one man become an empire? The answer: his sons.



