The U.S. government has invaded Venezuela, justifying the move under the familiar banner of the so-called “war on drugs.”

Which is ironic, considering the U.S. government - along with the CIA and DEA played a central role in creating the global drug problem in the first place.

For now, it’s worth reminding people of a simple historical fact: the United States has overthrown or destabilized more than 80 foreign governments. And contrary to the usual narrative, many of those weren’t dictatorships at all - they were democratically elected governments.

The playbook is almost always the same:

A country elects a leader who wants to use their land, oil, or industry for the people, which threatens the profits of the United States

The CIA steps in and begins funding opposition groups (ISIS, Al-Qaeda, etc), planting stories in the media (Assad is gassing his own people! and Venezuela is guilty of drug trafficking to the U.S!), as well as bribing generals, arming rebels, or even collapsing their economy

The coup replaces the current leader with a pro U.S. dictator military regime

Hundreds of thousands (or even millions) of people die during the conflict

Even more people die after the military dictator is installed, typically as a result of torture, considering most of the countries’ civilians oppose this new leader

It is never about “democracy,” “human rights,” or “fighting drugs.” It is always about power, profit, and control.

A Timeline of CIA Operations in Latin America

1950s in Guatemala

President Árbenz moved to nationalize the United Fruit Company, a powerful U.S.-based multinational. Through this policy, land was being returned to the Guatemalan people - land that had long been controlled by the company. This threatened United Fruit’s monopoly and its profits.

In response, the company lobbied the U.S. government to remove Árbenz from power. The CIA then portrayed him as a communist danger, paving the way for the covert operation known as PBSuccess. The operation replaced Árbenz with a U.S.-backed military dictatorship, setting off decades of instability and violence.

The consequences were devastating. Guatemala was plunged into a civil war that lasted from 1960 to 1996 and resulted in the deaths of an estimated 200,000 people.

1954s in Paraguay

The U.S. justified its actions in Paraguay by claiming the country was at risk of falling to communism. In reality, Washington’s priority was securing a permanent intelligence foothold in the center of South America.

The 1954 coup installed Alfredo Stroessner, a leader who was willing to govern through fear and repression to serve those interests. His dictatorship lasted from 1954 to 1989, making it one of the longest-running regimes in Latin American history. During that time, more than 100,000 people were imprisoned, and tens of thousands were subjected to torture.

1958s in Panama

Panamanian students and workers took to the streets to protest U.S. control over the Panama Canal and the Canal Zone, calling for greater national sovereignty. The United States responded with military force, sending troops to quell the unrest and safeguard its interests.

Several Panamanians were killed and dozens more were injured. Although no government was overthrown, the action reinforced U.S. dominance over the canal and set a clear precedent for direct U.S. military involvement in Panama’s internal affairs.

1960s in Cuba

The CIA developed a plan to train and arm Cuban exiles with the goal of invading Cuba and overthrowing Fidel Castro. Cuban intelligence became aware of the training camps before the operation was launched.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy approved what became known as the Bay of Pigs invasion, a covert effort intended to remove Castro from power using the exile force. The operation collapsed when Cuban military forces quickly overwhelmed the invaders.

1961s in Brazil

President Goulart introduced higher taxes on corporations—an action the U.S. government chose to frame as “communism.” In response, the CIA launched an extensive campaign of anti-communist propaganda, backed pro-U.S. political forces, and portrayed Goulart as a supposed threat to democracy.

These efforts culminated in a military coup that installed a U.S.-aligned dictatorship, which remained in power until 1985. During this period, more than 20,000 people were tortured under the regime, with direct backing and support from the United States.

Haiti: 2004

President Aristide raised the minimum wage, challenged foreign economic dominance, and demanded that France repay Haiti for its colonial-era debt—moves Washington recast as signs of political instability. In response, the CIA supported opposition groups, funded anti-Aristide political actors, and portrayed him as “incapable of governing.”

This campaign culminated in a U.S.-backed coup in 2004, during which Aristide was forcibly removed from office and flown out of the country. The overthrow led to the installation of a U.S.-aligned government that relied on repression to hold power, resulting in thousands of deaths, widespread political violence, and long-term destabilization—carried out under the banner of international “peacekeeping.”

Ecuador: 1963

After cycling through 27 presidents between 1925 and 1947, Ecuador experienced a rare period of political stability in the 1950s. That stability, however, was short-lived. President Arosemena Monroy pursued an independent foreign policy that diverged from Washington’s priorities and refused to sever ties with Cuba.

In response, the CIA intervened by financing anti-communist propaganda and orchestrating a military coup to remove him from power.

A CIA agent is quoted saying, “In the end, they [the CIA] owned almost everybody who was anybody [in Ecuador].”

The government installed after the coup quickly cut ties with Cuba and realigned the country with U.S. interests.

Additional clarification: Many of the leaders mentioned here were already dictators even before U.S. invasions. Many of them killed their own citizens and eliminated political opponents simply to remain in power. The United States often tolerated these dictators when it suited its interests, waiting for the right moment, and at other times removed not only dictators but also genuinely good leaders—replacing them with puppet governments aligned with U.S. interests. For example, Venezuela’s president Maduro is indeed a dictator. There is substantial evidence of violence against citizens, repression, economic mismanagement, inflation, and widespread hardship under his rule. However, the central point remains this: no country has the right to militarily invade an independent and sovereign nation simply because it chooses to do so. Arresting another country’s president and taking them to the U.S. is even more unthinkable. If the United States truly wanted to help Venezuelans, it could have supported them through international pressure, openly condemned Maduro, and spoken out consistently against human rights abuses—just as it could with any dictator. But choosing military invasion against a sovereign state is never justified. This principle applies to every country. I believe every nation’s people have the right to live in an independent and sovereign state, and it is the responsibility of their own government to protect human rights. If a government fails, it is right to criticize that government. But relying on a foreign power to remove a dictator and somehow guarantee independence and sovereignty is a dangerous illusion. Foreign powers will always act in their own interests first, and everything else comes second.

Chile: 1973

Democratically elected President Allende was removed from power in a U.S.-backed military coup and replaced by one of the most notorious dictators in modern history, Augusto Pinochet. His regime carried out widespread and brutal human rights abuses, with full support from the United States.

President Allende shot himself dead using an AK-47 rifle before he was captured.

Pinochet ruled with an iron fist for 17 years, during which thousands of civilians were tortured and killed. Why did the U.S. government do this? Because President Allende wanted to nationalize copper and improve labor conditions in his country, which threatened U.S. corporate profits.

Argentina: 1976

Labor movements and left-wing political groups were portrayed by the U.S. government as a communist threat. In response, the CIA backed a military coup that toppled the existing government and installed a U.S.-aligned dictatorship under Jorge Rafael Videla.

What followed was the so-called Dirty War—a systematic campaign of state terror marked by secret detention centers, torture, and forced disappearances. An estimated 30,000 people were killed or vanished, while tens of thousands more were imprisoned or tortured. During this period, Argentina was fully integrated into Operation Condor, operating with the knowledge and cooperation of the United States.

Grenada: 1983

Grenada pursued an independent path from Washington, and aligned itself with Cuba, which the U.S. government framed as a communist threat to regional security. The United States intervened militarily, sending over 9,000 troops (19 of whom were killed), under the guise of protecting U.S. citizens and the need to stop communist expansion. The invasion overthrew the existing government and installed a U.S.-aligned administration. The operation killed dozens of Grenadians and Cubans, suspended Grenada’s sovereignty, and reversed the country’s political direction, reinforcing U.S. dominance in the Eastern Caribbean.

Venezuela: 2002

President Chávez moved to nationalize key industries, challenged U.S. oil interests, and pursued a foreign policy independent of Washington. Under U.S. reasoning, these actions were labeled destabilizing and authoritarian. In response, the CIA and U.S.-funded organizations backed opposition groups and amplified anti-Chávez propaganda.

This effort culminated in a U.S.-supported coup attempt in April 2002 that briefly removed Chávez from office and installed an unelected government that immediately dismantled democratic institutions. The coup collapsed within days after mass public resistance and loyal military units restored Chávez to power. However, the attempt left around 20 people dead and marked the start of intensified U.S. efforts to destabilize Venezuela.

Honduras: 2009

President Zelaya raised the minimum wage, questioned the long-standing U.S. military presence in Honduras, and pushed for constitutional reforms aimed at undoing policies imposed during the U.S.-backed counterinsurgency era of the early 1980s.

Washington characterized these moves as “destabilizing.”

In response, the United States backed elite political and military figures, leading to Zelaya’s forcible removal from office and exile in 2009. Despite the use of force to retain control, resulting in dozens killed, hundreds arbitrarily detained, widespread abuses by security forces, and a sharp decline in human rights, the Obama administration quickly recognized the new government.

In the years that followed, Honduras experienced escalating violence, deepening poverty, and large-scale migration.

Uruguay: 1970

Rising labor unrest and leftist movements were treated as a communist threat, so the Central Intelligence Agency and U.S. security agencies provided counterinsurgency training, intelligence support, and policing assistance to Uruguayan forces. This escalated repression and normalized torture as a tool of governance. The process culminated in a military coup that installed a U.S.-aligned dictatorship. Over the following years, thousands were imprisoned and tortured, hundreds were killed or disappeared, and Uruguay became one of the most heavily repressive states in Latin America.

Bolivia: 1964

President Estenssoro tolerated powerful labor unions and allowed miners and peasants to retain political influence, which under U.S. logic, qualified as a ‘communist threat’. In response, the CIA funneled aid and training to Bolivian security forces, and framed the government as unstable and vulnerable to communism. This resulted in a military coup that installed a U.S.-aligned dictatorship under René Barrientos. His regime carried out systematic repression against civilians, killing hundreds and imprisoning and torturing thousands, with full U.S. support. In 1967, Bolivian forces, assisted by the CIA, captured and executed Che Guevara in Bolivia, who had helped overthrow a U.S.-backed dictatorship in Cuba, with Fidel Castro.

They performed a second coup in Bolivia in 1971.

Six Latin American countries AKA Operation Condor: 1975

Leftist political parties, labor movements, students, and dissidents across South America were branded a communist threat—an accusation that, under U.S. Cold War doctrine, was used to justify their elimination. In response, the CIA coordinated intelligence sharing, training, and logistical support among the military regimes of Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Brazil through Operation Condor. The objective was the systematic suppression of political opposition.

These dictatorships relied on shared databases to track dissidents and their families across national borders, creating a transnational apparatus of state terror. This system enabled governments to kidnap, torture, forcibly disappear, and assassinate opponents beyond their own territories. The campaign resulted in tens of thousands killed or disappeared and hundreds of thousands imprisoned and tortured, all carried out with full U.S. knowledge and backing.

El Salvador: 1981

In December 1981, El Salvador’s elite Atlacatl Battalion carried out a massacre in the village of El Mozote, killing an estimated 1,000 people—most of them women, children, and elderly civilians. The battalion had been trained and equipped by the United States government and the CIA. During this period, U.S. military aid to El Salvador increased sharply between 1980 and 1982.

This support enabled a U.S.-aligned government to wage a brutal civil war defined by death squads, mass killings, and systematic terror against civilians. Over the course of the conflict, more than 75,000 people were killed, thousands were forcibly disappeared, and tens of thousands were tortured, all while U.S. officials were fully aware of the widespread atrocities being committed.

Venezuela: 2019

Venezuela’s refusal to surrender state control over oil, accept IMF oversight, or restore foreign corporate dominance led the U.S. to reject Maduro’s presidency and recognize an unelected opposition figure instead. This recognition enabled sanctions, asset seizures, and control over Venezuelan oil revenue. These measures disrupted imports of food, medicine, fuel, and equipment, weakened public services, and accelerated inflation. Civilians experienced shortages, declining healthcare access, and food insecurity. As conditions worsened, millions migrated in search of basic survival, while state assets abroad remained inaccessible for civilian relief.

To be clear: Maduro refused to surrender to U.S. imperialism. Venezuela’s refusal to relinquish control over its oil and financial system resulted in the U.S. placing sanctions on Venezuela, which caused enormous civilian suffering.

Dominican Republic: 1965

President Bosch was democratically elected but pursued modest social reforms and declined to fully align with U.S. Cold War priorities—positions Washington treated as a communist risk. After an earlier military overthrow, a popular uprising emerged to restore him to power.

The United States responded with direct military intervention, deploying roughly 42,000 troops and portraying the movement as a communist threat. This led to a U.S. occupation and the installation of a compliant, U.S.-backed government under Joaquín Balaguer.

The regime that followed relied on repression, political violence, and killings by security forces to crush opposition, resulting in thousands of deaths over the ensuing years and entrenching long-term U.S. influence in the country.

Honduras: 1982

‘Anti-communism’ was used to justify turning Honduras into a U.S. counterinsurgency hub. The CIA and the U.S. government massively expanded military aid, intelligence operations, and training for the Honduran government. This backing enabled Honduran security forces to carry out a campaign of enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings, most infamously through Battalion 316. During the 1980s, hundreds of people were disappeared or killed, thousands were detained and tortured, and Honduras was transformed into a U.S. military and intelligence hub for regional wars, including operations against Nicaragua and El Salvador.

Nicaragua: 1985

Nicaragua’s government pursued land reform, nationalized industries, and aligned itself with Cuba, which again, the U.S. government framed as a communist threat in Central America. In response, the CIA organized, funded, trained, and armed the Contras, a proxy force tasked with overthrowing the government.

When Congress restricted funding, the operation continued illegally through the Iran-Contra affair. During this scheme, the United States secretly sold weapons to Iran, despite an official arms embargo and Iran being labeled a hostile state, and diverted the profits to finance the CIA-backed Contras.

The U.S. also imposed a comprehensive economic embargo and mined Nicaragua’s harbors. The war killed tens of thousands of people, devastated the civilian economy, and was later ruled illegal by the International Court of Justice, which found the United States in violation of international law.

Panama: 1989

The United States claimed that Panama’s leader, Manuel Noriega, had become a criminal threat due to alleged drug trafficking. In reality, the invasion was about control. Panama’s strategic importance—anchored by the Panama Canal—made it indispensable, and Noriega had outlived his usefulness after years of serving as a CIA asset.

When he began acting more independently and no longer fully complied with U.S. demands, Washington removed him by force. The 1989 invasion killed an estimated several hundred to several thousand civilians, devastated poor neighborhoods such as El Chorrillo, and resulted in the installation of a U.S.-aligned government to secure long-term control over the canal and Panama’s sovereignty.

Venezuela: 2026

Six years later, the Trump administration invaded Venezuela, once again justifying the action as a fight against drug trafficking.

The Truth Many Choose Not to See

The coups carried out across Latin America are never truly about fighting tyranny, communism, or drugs. They are about profit, control, and advancing U.S. interests.

The same pattern applies in the Middle East. These interventions are not about combating “terrorism” or “Islam,” but about power and dominance—at the cost of millions of lives. During the so-called “War on Terror,” the United States invaded countries like Iraq and Libya, nations that had no direct connection to al-Qaeda.

But to return to Venezuela: the global drug crisis was not an accident. It was shaped and sustained by U.S. government policy, with the CIA and DEA playing central roles. The same government that was exposed guarding poppy fields in Afghanistan now claims moral authority in a “war on drugs.”

