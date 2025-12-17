For the sad truth is that even today, less than 25% of consumers realize that “silver” fillings are mercury fillings. But the more who do – and understand their impact on health – the more momentum we can give to all efforts in the fight for mercury-free dentistry.

You may also want to share some or all of the 7 videos I’ve embedded below. Many are now standard sources of info on the amalgam problem.

Quecksilber the strange story of dental amalgam

Dental students are being poisoned by mercury from their deans and professors

SMOKING TEETH = POISON GAS

How Mercury Causes Brain Neuron Degeneration University of Calgary Faculty of Medicine Dept. of Physiology and Biophysics This short presentation available on the University website clearly shows how mercury in fillings can destroy brain neurons as seen with people who have Alzheimer’s Disease.

Brisbane-based holistic dentist spills the beans on the toxic mercury vapour that you get unknowingly exposed to when you visit the dentist.

Mercury is a powerful poison and if you have amalgam (silver) fillings you are being poisoned by them every day. Dr. Tom McGuire’s ‘Mercury: The Poison in Your Teeth’ Video demonstration proves that more mercury vapor is released by brushing a silver amalgam filling than is allowed by governmental regulatory agencies at the workplace. Dr. McGuire’s video also describes the symptoms of chronic mercury poisoning.

SAFER AMALGAM REMOVAL. Shows in detail the International Academy of Oral Medicine and Toxicology’s (IAOMT) preferred method of removing old mercury/silver amalgam fillings with both staff and patient protections.

Resources for finding a mercury-free, mercury-safe dentist in your area:

