You've been lied to. The foods they say are killing you… Are actually superfoods.

Eat these 6 foods everyday:

#1: Eggs

Eggs are rich in:

- Protein

- Choline

- Vitamins

- Minerals

- Healthy Fats

- Anti-oxidants.

And NO, they won't clog your arteries.

The claim that eggs skyrocket your cholesterol and clog your arteries is false. Your body can reduce its production and absorption of cholesterol. In fact... you need cholesterol for your cell membranes and some hormones.