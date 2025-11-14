Back in 1890, the world’s fattest man was so big that he was considered a freak show in the circus. Today, you could find a dozen guys like that at any Walmart.



But being fat is a choice. In this article, I’ll show you how to lose weight and become the best version of yourself.

Now, in this article, I’ll present 21 solutions to become healthy

1. Eliminate sugar! Sugar is poisonous and is similarly addictive to cocaine. It doesn’t only contribute to the development of insulin resistance, but also has negative effects on your liver in conjunction with a high-fat diet. Be aware that sugar comes in more than 60 forms. If you want sweetness without the self-destruction, choose nature’s own sources — raw honey, dates or coconut sugar. When sweetness comes from nature instead of a factory, your body knows how to handle it.

2. Drink in moderation! Alcohol is a drug that can inflict substantial health and social harm. Because it is socially accepted, its dangers are often silently tolerated. If your health matters to you, it’s crucial to set personal limits!

This diagram illustrates global alcohol consumption by region, highlighting how Europe leads with the highest per-capita intake, followed by the Americas, while Asia and Africa show more moderate levels. The Middle East remains the lowest-consuming region.

3. Discover psilocybin. Research shows that psilocybin, a compound found in certain mushrooms, can help curb both alcohol consumption and sugar cravings. It modifies brain function to decrease addictive behaviors and depression, thereby offering pathways to healthier habits.

4. Reduce carbs! A ketogenic or low-carb diet, similar to our ancestors’ diet rich in omega-3 seafood, meats, roots, and fruits, is extremely beneficial. It aligns with our evolutionary needs and optimizes our metabolic health. Make sure you only eat omega-3-rich grass-fed meat.

5. “Aluminium-based deodorants can pose health risks, contributing to breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Alternatives containing baking soda or essential oils offer safer options. They effectively control body odor while reducing chemical exposure.

6. Avoid phthalates! These chemicals, found in many plastics, can interfere with hormone functions and have been linked to various health problems and transforming you into a cuck. Opt for glass for food storage and avoid heating your food in plastic.

7. Don’t get jabbed! Vaccines can alter the gut microbiota and almost always do more harm than good. Diseases have mainly been eradicated due to better hygiene and nutrition, and not due to vaccination campaigns. Also, vaccines can cause autism.

8. Fruit juices are unhealthy! While fruit juices can provide vitamins and minerals, many are high in sugar and lack the fiber that whole fruits provide. Consuming too much can lead to weight gain and other health issues. Instead, opt for whole fruits whenever possible.

Get 10% off for 1 year

9. Ferment! Fermented foods like Sauerkraut, Kimchi, and Kombucha, rich in probiotics and vitamin K (complementing Vitamin D as explained above), are vital for gut health. The shift from sourdough to non-fermented wheat products partly contributed to the current health crisis.

10. Intermittent fasting reprograms your metabolic processes, improving longevity and cognitive health. By cycling between eating and fasting, you allow your body to repair cells and optimize energy use. It’s a practice that taps into our evolutionary roots for optimal health.

11. Grow your own food, learn how to cook! By growing your own food, you make sure that the stuff you consume is free from agrotoxins such as glyphosate. Also, that food will contain way more nutrients than the one you buy in the supermarket.

Get 7 day free trial