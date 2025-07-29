On December 12, 1972, Marie-Hélène de Rothschild — from one of the world’s most powerful and private families — hosted a strange, invitation-only ball at their estate. It wasn’t your average party. Think something between Eyes Wide Shut and a dark, twisted masquerade. It was meant to stay under wraps, but some photos leaked out. And those images? They hint at something more than just costumes and champagne — more like symbolic rituals and elite circles playing their own game.

To read this strange invitation, you need to hold it up to the mirror. I must say that such a "mirror" cipher was often used in near-Masonic or near-Satanic circles.

The Rothschild estate, Château de Ferrières, glowed red—like the whole mansion was burning. Not just for effect. This same place was the backdrop for Roman Polanski’s eerie The Ninth Gate. And that strange ritual scene from Eyes Wide Shut? That happened at another family estate, over in England. These estates seem less like homes and more like stages for something deeper — or darker.

Guests were met at the door by Baron Guy de Rothschild and his wife Marie-Hélène, who concealed her face behind an eerie deer mask — like something out of a twisted fairy tale.

Baron Alexis de Rede and Baroness de Rothschild. By the way, the tears on the deer's face are made of real diamonds.

The baron is wearing a multi-faceted mask that leaves the impression of a gaze, no matter from which side you approach the baron. Returning to the cinema: there is a similar mask in "Eyes Wide closed".

Madame Espirito Santo and Baron Alexis de Rede. The baron's hat is made according to the sketch of Salvador Dali himself.

Many guests chose to wear bird cages on their heads instead of hats.

Even Audrey Hepburn showed up — peering out from behind a birdcage mask, like she was curious to glimpse whatever strange world was unfolding inside.

The guests paraded around in a mix of bohemian glam and unsettling surrealism — like they were trying to out-weird each other in some elite, twisted costume contest.