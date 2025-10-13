Feeling unsure about what’s real anymore? You’re not alone. The flood of misinformation and deception has reached a level so massive that even search engines like Google and YouTube once buried results for words like “hoax,” “crisis actors,” and “false flags.” Think about that — the very tools meant to help us uncover truth were used to hide it.

Though some of that censorship has eased, let’s be clear — the system is still controlled. Those behind it have an agenda to push and powerful interests to protect. Fueled by greed and a thirst for control, they move forward without conscience — destroying lives, silencing truth, and crushing anyone who dares to stand in their way.

Who Are “They”?

Deep State, which stems from family bloodlines going back hundreds of years, has operated as a shadow government and has maintained power over everything

Factions within government departments

Select groups within the CIA, FBI, and other 3-letter agencies

Portions of Hollywood and the music industry

Numerous philanthropists, billionaires, and operators of NGOs

Many leaders and decision-makers in big universities

Players in big pharma, the health industry, and scientists going along for the ride

Representatives in political positions of power

Many in law enforcement, military, the courts, all the way up to judges

YES, “they” are many. We have been infiltrated, and what wasn’t infiltrated, was established for these purposes right out the gate.

What is it “They” Want?

To perpetrate propaganda on the world to feed their agendas

To control your mind, thoughts, desires, behavior, and beliefs

To control your finances and your function in the world

To strip you of your right to bear arms so they have greater control

To reduce the population. “They” all say so themselves

To one day replace you and your job with artificial intelligence (AI)

To produce mass-scale hoaxes of great proportion to produce a stream of money to line all their pockets

To own and control everything they can on Earth

A new world order with a single global governance

They want it all. And, they want you to be the sheep that serves them, keeps their businesses rolling, be forced to give up a huge percentage of your taxes that flows through the government and into their hands. All the while, they keep you living paycheck to paycheck so you don’t have time to see the truth, nor the energy to dig for it. They were very creative in their endeavors. It’s served them quite well – until now.

20 Big Hoaxes & Lies

This is by no means a comprehensive list, but shows some of the most egregious abuses perpetrated on mankind. Make no mistake, there are a lot more.

Mainstream News Media

Most people now see just how far the media will go to twist the truth — to spin, manipulate, and outright lie. They’re not independent voices; they’re owned and operated by the same Deep State machine, working hand in hand with the CIA to keep the narrative tightly controlled. For decades, they’ve sold illusions, silenced truth-tellers, and mocked anyone who dared to question them. But their power is fading. People are turning away, seeking truth from real journalists, independent creators, and citizen reporters who refuse to be bought.

Climate Change

The “climate change” narrative has morphed into a global cash cow — a never-ending stream of tax money, carbon credits, and government grants funneled straight into the hands of the elites. Every major corporation tied to them now rolls out “green” products that just happen to be mandatory, ensuring massive profits under the illusion of saving the planet.

This isn’t about protecting nature — it’s about power and control. The fear campaigns, the propaganda in schools, the apocalyptic headlines — all designed to manipulate emotions and justify new restrictions on how people live, travel, and eat. Their climate “experts” have been wrong every single time, missing over forty doomsday predictions in the last half-century. Yet the same figures keep pushing the same lies.

Look at the names involved — the Clintons, Bill Gates, George Soros, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg, and more — all profiting from the same agenda. Behind the curtain are 26 governments and countless global organizations, working hand in hand to reshape economies, limit freedoms, and decide who thrives and who suffers.

The New York Times article

BBC article

See, they’re using the mainstream to drive their agendas.

Vaccine Industry

Those overseeing the vaccine industry have weaponized it. From the false swine flu epidemic, to the measles scare to change legislation, HPV causing deaths, thousands of reports of them causing autism, and over $5.4 billion in injury and death claims – it has been weaponized. Big Gov. holds all the liability so the manufacturers can continue without accountability.

Health Industry

The health industry thrives on fear. They keep you sick, addicted to their treatments, and blind to real solutions — all while lining their pockets with billions. Holistic doctors who dare challenge the system vanish under mysterious circumstances. Big Pharma isn’t just powerful — it’s ruthless, greedy, and untouchable. And the tech giants? Google and YouTube actively bury search terms like “cancer cure,” “cure cancer,” “depression,” and other health answers, making sure you never discover the truth. They control what you see, what you believe, and what you’re allowed to hope for.

Organic Food Industry

They hijacked the organic food industry over two decades ago, before it was allowed to grow its own arms. They ran with GMOs, took over Whole Foods, and working on making lab-grown meat.

Education System

The education system was never built to create free thinkers — it was built to create followers. From the very start, children are fed disinformation, taught distorted versions of history, and molded to accept whatever narrative serves the powerful. Textbooks are carefully edited, curriculums rewritten, and truth replaced with propaganda disguised as “education.” The goal isn’t to teach kids how to think, but what to think — ensuring the next generation obeys the system without ever questioning who built it.

Overpopulation Myth

This is perhaps one of the most appalling hoaxes they’ve leveraged. They’ve had countless “population control” organization setup for decades, to monitor and control populations. Thousands of couples heeded their advice and opted not to have children based on their purported concerns. The reality is, the world has been in a population growth decline for a long time and the US is at an 80-year low. The lies these people have perpetrated, and the lengths they’ve gone to control the population through abortions, war, manufactured diseases, GMOs, geoengineering, and quite possibly via vaccines, is reprehensible.

This is the WORLD population growth rate that has been declining for a very long time while they continue to state that we need population control for climate change, among other things.

Taxes

Taxes were never about “building a better nation”. You’re taxed on your income, your food, your home, your fuel, your very existence — nearly a third of what you earn is taken before you even see it. They keep you chained to a cycle of work and debt, just enough to survive but never enough to break free.

And where does all that money go? Not to the people. Not to fixing what’s broken. It funds wars, corruption, and chaos. They use your tax dollars to bomb other countries, loot African resources, and destroy the Middle East under the banner of “freedom.” They bankroll false flag operations against their own citizens, funnel billions into shadow NGOs, and hide the rest behind walls of bureaucracy and secrecy.

It’s one of the greatest cons ever created — a system that robs you in daylight, then calls it “duty.”

NGOs

Nonprofit organizations are by far one of the biggest scandals in history. They are not only used to extract government funds, prey on citizens to donate, and act as fronts to slush funds, they are used for political agendas as well. Many are also used for child trafficking. The history of NGOs is quite fascinating.

Conspiracy Theory

The term “Conspiracy Theory” was coined by the CIA to call out people who were honing in on exposing true conspiracies. The term has been used for decades, only NOW most “theories” are proving to be true. Isn’t that something? Take the term “Deep State” for example – Wikipedia would have you believe it’s a “conspiracy theory.” They are ALWAYS covering their tracks and trying to control the narrative. Even when they know they’ve been caught, ousted, or even imprisoned – it’s still deny, deny, deny. Catch my drift?

Big Government

Surely there are numerous politicians who grew up thinking they were going to make a difference in the world, until one day they were either tempted or blackmailed to go along with agendas. We’ve watched every kind of corruption from wire fraud to money laundering, altering legislation, pay-to-play schemes, and seen senators be charged with felonies for child pornography. None of this even begins to take into account laws they put in place that dictate what you must allow to be injected into your children.

Justice & the Courts

The justice system has never been equal — it’s a rigged game built to protect the elite. Politicians, celebrities, and billionaires live under one set of rules, while the rest of us live under another. When they commit crimes, they get special treatment — charges dismissed, fines reduced, private settlements, and media spin to polish their image. But when ordinary people step out of line, especially those who dare to expose their lies, the system turns ruthless.

If someone like me were ever jailed for speaking truth, I know I’d never see real justice — because the system was never built for people like us. It was built to silence us, to protect those in power, and to make an example of anyone who dares to challenge them. Justice, in their world, isn’t about truth or fairness. It’s about control — and ensuring that those who speak against them are buried by the very system meant to defend them.

Entertainment Industry

Hollywood’s been tied to the CIA for decades, Disney’s had its own dark connections and pedophilia issues, and the Music Industry is filled with those propped up to brainwash the masses and push the agendas of those in power.

Advocators for Children

NGOs, churches, daycares, schools, doctors, hotlines, databases, and agencies claiming to help children are oftentimes the very people that are trafficking the children. They seek positions of power in environments where children are plenty, trusting, and vulnerable.