Don't have time to eat healthily? Here are 17 meals you can cook in 15 minutes or less, to be healthier and leaner than 98% of the population:



Breakfast

1) Eggs with Avocado & Vegetables

→ 1/2 avocado

→ Slice of tomato

→ Sea salt and pepper

→ 3-5 pasture-raised eggs

→ Cook in grass-fed ghee or tallow

→ Large serving of dark, leafy greens Cook the eggs and greens in separate pans. ~8min total.



2) Berry Protein Smoothie



→ 1 tsp cinnamon

→ 1 tbsp chia seeds

→ 6 oz full-fat coconut milk

→ 1/2 cup frozen mixed berries

→ 1/2 cup of grass-fed yogurt

→ 1-2 tbsp of raw almond butter

→ 1-2 scoops of vanilla whey isolate

Place everything in a blender and blend!

3) Breakfast Salad

→ 1/2 avocado

→ 1 sliced tomato

→ 1 tbsp of olive oil

→ Sea salt and pepper

→ 1 handful of arugula

→ 1 tbsp of lemon juice

→ 3-5 poached or fried eggs



Most people don't like the thought of salad for breakfast. But this does not disappoint.

Lunch

4) Caesar Salad



→ Pinch of parmesan

→ Sea salt and pepper

→ Primal Kitchen Caesar

→ 2 shredded chicken thighs

→ 1 handful of mixed greens

→ 1 handful of chopped walnuts



Chop the chicken thighs before you cook them in a pan. Cooking thighs this way takes ~5min.

5) Grocery Store Eats

→ 1 avocado

→ Sharp cheddar

→ 1 handful of raw nuts

→ Can of tuna or sardines

→ Salt and pepper packets



Make yourself an avocado, nuts, fish, and cheese plate. If you need more carbs for a pre-workout meal, include a piece of fresh fruit.

6) Romaine Wraps

→ 1/2 avocado

→ 6oz grass-fed beef

→ Large piece of romaine

→ Primal Kitchen mayo + mustard

→ Salt, pepper, turmeric, fresh herbs



You can use chicken and wild fish with this as well. Add white rice if this meal is before training.

7) Lunch Out

Most restaurant food is laden with seed oils and other nasty stuff. Your best bet is to keep it simple with meat, veggies, and fruits.

Order a salad with no cheese, dressing on the side, and the highest quality meat you can find.

Cobb salads work well.

8) Chicken-Cashew Wraps

→ 1/2 avocado

→ Handful of arugula

→ Handful of cashews

→ Several grape tomatoes

→ Sea salt and black pepper

→ 1 shredded chicken breast

→ 1 tbsp Primal Kitchen mayo

If you need more carbs for a pre-workout meal, include white rice.

9) Fast Avocado Soup

→ 1-2 avocado

→ 2 tbsp lime juice

→ Sea salt and cayenne

→ 1-2 cups of coconut milk

→ Chopped mint and scallions

Place in a blender and blend. Add chicken, shrimp, or beef for protein. White rice for carbs if pre-workout.

Snacks

10) Easy Snacks

→ Olives

→ Fresh Berries

→ Dark Chocolate

→ Coconut shreds

→ Kion Energy Bars

→ Grass-fed Yogurt

→ Hard Boiled Eggs

→ Wild-Caught Canned Fish

→ Grass-fed Cottage Cheese

→ Grass-fed Jerky + Epic Bars

Eat by themselves or mix and match!

11) Chia Slurry



→ 3-4 tbsp of Chia

→ 2 tbsp lemon juice

→ Small bowl of water



Mix in a bowl and soak overnight.

Dinner

12) Poached Salmon

→ 1 bay leaf

→ 1/2 lemon

→ 1 clove garlic

→ 2 tbsp butter

→ 1/2 tsp of dill

→ 1 cup white wine

→ 1lbs Wild Salmon

→ Sea salt and black pepper

→ 1 tbsp of white wine vinegar



Salt and pepper the salmon. Sear in the pan. Add wine, vinegar, garlic, bay leaf, and dill. Bring to a simmer over low heat, cover, and cook for 6min. Melt butter in a saucepan then add lemon juice. Drizzle butter and lemon on the salmon. Serve over white rice and greens.

13) Steak + Sweet Potatoes



→ 1 tsp garlic

→ 1 tsp sea salt

→ 2 tsp paprika

→ 1 tbsp oregano

→ 1 tsp black pepper

→ 1 tsp white pepper

→ 1lbs Grass-fed steak



Heat ghee in a cast iron and cook for 5min per side. Serve with greens and sweet potatoes.



14) Easy Chicken Dinner

→ 1 tsp garlic

→ 4-5 tbsp olive oil

→ 3-4 chicken thighs

→ 5-6 heads of broccoli

→ Sea salt and black pepper

→ 2-3 tbsp balsamic vinegar



Preheat oven to 375F. Place chicken and broccoli in a pan. Add olive oil, balsamic, garlic, salt, and pepper. Bake for 20-25min. If training day pair it with sweet potatoes or rice. If rest day pair with carrots, cauliflower, parsnips, or beets.



15) Eating Out: Sushi

Avoid soy, edamame, and fried ingredients.

Eat sashimi and seaweed salad.

For postworkout meals order rolls and nigiri. Eat up!

16) Eating Out: Meat and veggies

Acceptable starches: rice, quinoa, sweet potato, squash, and carrots.

Acceptable proteins: chicken, beef, pork, bison, fish, lamb, etc. Opt for organic, pasture-raised, or wild-caught.

Acceptable fats: avoid fried foods. Ask for olive oil, butter, or avocado oil instead of seed oils.



Dessert

17) Protein Parfait

→ 1 tsp of cinnamon

→ 1-2 tsp of almond butter

→ Handful of coconut flakes

→ 4-6oz full-fat coconut milk

→ 1-2 Scoops of chocolate whey iso



Stir to combine and eat like ice cream. If you are feeling crazy eat it for breakfast the next day.



Thank you for reading! If you will use these recipes, please share so others can as well. My goal is to help you transform your life through health and fitness.