The United Nations set out with a goal in 2015 to “transform our world” and “reimagine” it the way they see fit, under the guise of “sustainable development.” All 193 member states joined in this mission against humanity, while the true instigators and creators of this one world government were orchestrating it all behind the scenes. This of course followed on the heels of their Agenda 2021 that kicked off back in 1992, but this skillfully planned takeover began long before then. Throughout the years most people have been under the illusion that these so-called “sustainable goals” were for the betterment of mankind – until now.

I’ve spent years digging into these global agendas that claim to be for the good of humanity—but when you look deeper, they’re anything but. What I found exposes their real purpose: control. Each report I’ve put together breaks down the truth behind these so-called “sustainable goals,” showing exactly how they’re being used to shape a future built on human obedience, not freedom. Inside, you’ll find the timelines, money trails, operations, and the people pulling the strings—those who want to keep humanity sick, poor, uneducated, and constantly watched.

More people are waking up to the fact that the same group of wealthy elites—whose influence stretches back generations—are orchestrating this massive system of control. It can be seen in every industry, through every initiative, each policy change, every manufactured crisis, the takeover of governments, the thievery of taxpayer dollars, the printing of money, ongoing hoaxes and false flags, inventing new industries that cause harm rather than good and the complete control being ushered in to surveil human beings every move. There is no denying it. The veil between reality and illusion has been lifted.

Their goal is simple: to cage humanity under their rule. Unless people realize the true power lies within us, they’ll keep tightening their grip. Behind the scenes, it’s all about corruption—money laundering, fraud, psychological manipulation, monopolies, and global systems built to centralize control.

If you visit the websites of major corporations, foundations, or governments, you’ll see the same message repeated: everything they do is “for the 17 sustainable goals.” It sounds noble—saving the planet, helping humanity—but that’s the public relations mask. The truth is, we’ve been deceived for decades.

The Great Con

These “Global Goals” are said to be “agreed upon by all world leaders to build a greener, fairer, better world by 2030, and we all have a role in achieving them.” By “role” they mean that people will be required to be obedient digital citizens with no personal rights or freedoms, and will “own nothing and be happy.”

It’s important to note that these 17 goals are used primarily for marketing fluff to convince the masses that this is all for the greater good. Within these 17 goals they have 169 targets with 230 indicators that measure the progress of those targets. Many of these target points involve major data collecting, aggregating, and sharing, and much of what is described is akin to the marketing fluff used in the 17 goals. In other words, they either state what they plan to do but aren’t really doing it or carry out a goal but for the exact opposite reason as stated.

A perfect example is their push for everyone in the world to have access to a bank account under the guise of equality and to be able to provide direct assistance to those in poverty, yet if you review all of their other plans around the financial industry and digital IDs it becomes quite clear that it is for the purpose of creating a universal basic income that is monitored and spending is controlled based on a social score derived from ones obedience level.

17 Goals of Deception

1. No Poverty

“Together we can feed the hungry, wipe out disease and give everyone in the world a chance to prosper and live a productive and rich life.”

What’s happening? We’ve heard this song and dance for decades, while the U.S. has stolen trillions in taxpayer dollars to allegedly help other countries with no success because they are slush funds. Currently, we are all experiencing Intentional food shortages, manufactured supply chain disruptions, inflation, massive business closures. The rollout of a guaranteed basic income pilot program in over 50 cities, giving out up to $1,000 a month for people to spend however they wish so it can be tracked, with a goal to create a federal policy of universal income for all.

2. Zero Hunger

“End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.”

What’s happening? Controlled starvation, babies can’t get formula, farmers blocked from fertilizer and water, lab-grown synthetic meat, gene-edited produce, buying up and drying up farmland. Bill Gates’ AGRA actually increased hunger by 31% in Africa.

3. Good Health and Well-Being

“Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Over the past 15 years, the number of childhood deaths has been cut in half.”

What’s happening? Over 75% of our food supply is now genetically modified, filled with chemicals and lab-made ingredients we never agreed to eat. Chronic diseases like heart failure, cancer, diabetes, infertility, and neurological disorders are exploding, even among young people. Prescription drugs have become a trillion-dollar industry that manages symptoms instead of healing people. Meanwhile, natural and proven remedies are censored, banned, or mocked.

Doctors who dared to think for themselves—who tried to treat patients outside the approved script—were silenced, stripped of their medical licenses, and labeled as threats. Mandated experimental gene therapy has caused and continues to cause hundreds of thousands of people to suffer severe injuries and sudden deaths across the world, including young, healthy adults and even infants. But you won’t see that truth in mainstream headlines. The same corporations that create the problem sell the “cure,” while agencies like the FDA and WHO act more like their business partners than our protectors.

4. Quality Education

“Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”

What’s happening? What they call “education” today is often little more than mass conditioning. Schools no longer teach children how to think, but what to think. Mass scale brainwashing through social emotional learning, critical race theory, sexualization of children, gender confusion, puberty blockers, mandated masks in schools, universities demanding students get experimental gene therapy, total lack of academic education, and barbaric student loans. But yes, they do want “lifelong” obedience training in place.

5. Gender Equality

“Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. Political, Economic and social equality for women will benefit all the world’s citizens.”

What’s happening? For decades, girls have been conditioned to question—even reject—their own identity. The message isn’t about valuing women; it’s about erasing what it means to be one. Young girls are taught that femininity is weakness, that motherhood is a burden, and that independence means detaching from family and tradition. Meanwhile, boys are told masculinity is toxic, creating a generation of confused young men stripped of confidence and purpose.

Women have been encouraged to trade their role in nurturing the next generation for endless work under corporate control, while families fall apart and children are raised by institutions. The very thing that once made communities strong—the family unit—is being dismantled piece by piece.

This isn’t empowerment. It’s social engineering disguised as equality. When men and women are turned against each other, when gender itself becomes a political battlefield, the result isn’t freedom—it’s division. A divided people are easier to control, easier to manipulate, and less likely to stand together against those pulling the strings.

6. Clean Water and Sanitation

“Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all. One in three people live with sanitation. This is causing unnecessary disease and death.”

What’s happening? Farmers are blocked from access to water as their fields go dry, streets are rife with homelessness, crack pipes, needles, and feces, immigrants are welcomed by the bus and plane loads while forgoing tests, given aid, and stand on street corners begging for money as they allegedly live without water or sanitation.

7. Affordable and Clean Energy

“Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. Implementing these new energy solutions as fast as possible is essential to counter climate change, one of the biggest threats to our own survival.”

What’s happening? The so-called “clean energy revolution” has turned into a gold rush for billionaires and corporations that created the problem in the first place. They’re raking in fortunes under the banner of “sustainability,” while pushing policies that make energy more expensive and less accessible for ordinary people. Gas prices are soaring, power grids are becoming unstable, and the average household is paying more than ever to heat, cool, and simply live. There’s nothing “affordable” about it.

The big push for all-electric vehicles isn’t just about saving the planet—it’s about control. Every EV is digitally connected and can be tracked, limited, or even shut down remotely through built-in kill switches. Imagine a future where your ability to travel depends on whether you’re “compliant.” That’s not progress; that’s a digital leash.

And while people struggle with rising costs, the same elite circles behind the green agenda—like Bill Gates and his Harvard partners—are funding insane experiments like trying to block out the sun to “cool the planet.” They play god with the atmosphere while lecturing the rest of us about carbon footprints.

8. Decent Work and Economic Growth

“Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all. If we promote job creation with expanded access to banking and financial services, we can make sure that everybody gets the benefits of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

What’s happening? This one is probably the most outlandish one of them all. They are doing everything in their power to crash economies across the globe so they can rule over everyone, have managed to get away with the biggest transfer of wealth in history, and while they stomp on entrepreneurs the only reason they want everyone to have access to a bank is so they can be surveilled and spending controlled, which builds an obedient digital citizen.