Could we really face an economic collapse or a full-blown depression? Honestly, it’s not such a wild thought anymore. Just look around—pay attention to the headlines, the tension in the world, the instability in our own country. A lot of people aren’t asking if it will happen—they’re asking when.

The real question is: are you ready if everything suddenly changes?

Whether it’s a financial meltdown, a state of emergency, or a complete breakdown of society, being prepared isn’t fear—it’s common sense. If things ever spiral out of control, you’ll want to know you did something now to protect yourself and your loved ones later.

That’s why I put together a list—starting with the absolute essentials—you’d want on hand if we ever found ourselves living through a collapse. It’s not about panic. It’s about being proactive. Because when the system falls apart, preparation could make all the difference.

1. Shelter

Food and water are essential, of course—but when I think about what truly holds a family together in tough times, shelter is right at the top. Without a stable place to land, everything else starts to unravel.

Imagine suddenly losing your home or being forced to evacuate. Where would you go? What if you had nowhere lined up, no family nearby to take you in? The thought of ending up in a crowded shelter, surrounded by chaos, gives me chills.

That’s why I’ve made a personal vow: no big cities, and definitely no renting ever again. I want something of my own—land, a little house, somewhere quiet and rural. A place where I can grow roots, not just crash temporarily. Because when the world turns upside down, there’s nothing more powerful than knowing you have a safe corner of it to call yours.

2. Water / water purification

72 hours. That is the typical time frame in which it will take you to dehydrate and then die with out water.



If you live on your own land and can run your own well, you’ve already got a huge advantage. That kind of independence is gold. But if you're on city water, there are a few things to think about, especially in a crisis. City water systems can be quickly compromised during a collapse, and on top of that, most municipal water is fluoridated. Whether you agree with it or not, you're drinking something that’s been chemically treated every day.

That’s why having backup options is a must. A rain barrel for collecting water is a no-brainer—and don’t forget a mosquito net to keep pests out. Water purification tablets are another must-have, and a tea kettle for boiling water could be a lifesaver. A lot of water you gather in an emergency might look fine, but that doesn’t mean it’s safe to drink.

When things go south, clean, safe water becomes everything. Prepare now, because when the taps go dry, it’s already too late.

3. Food stuff you can stock

In the event of tough times economic collapse or widespread disaster there are a few things that would fly off the shelves overnight. Water and food. Look in your cupboards, you probably have enough food to last you and your family a month tops, if you are lucky. I would hate to have to compete with mobs of people at Walmart to obtain a few canned goods. Some folks might rush for milk, eggs, or whatever's about to expire. Others go straight for the long-lasting stuff. Me? I'd focus on real essentials—the kind that fuel you and last.

I’d stock up raw honey (nature’s powerhouse), raw milk, and seeds to grow my own vegetables.

I'd also make the switch to raw milk where I can—it’s closer to what nature intended. And if the grid goes down? A backup generator would give me peace of mind.

When everything’s uncertain, going back to the basics—what’s natural, nourishing, and sustainable—feels like the smartest move. To those that want to take it a step further, you can always teach yourself how to grow a garden. There is nothing better and more rewarding than growing your own produce to feed your family.

4. Medical Supplies

So you or a loved one are hurt. Do you have access to a hospital or doctor? You may not. I would want a medicine cabinet stacked with a solid and extended first aid kit. You may not be a DR or have played one on TV…. but with the right equipment and a few medical books you may be able to properly apply a splint, tourniquet or even stitch someone up properly. Preserving the life of a family member or friend.

5. Self-Defense Equipment

When the economy crashes and things get unstable, people get desperate—and that’s when you need to be able to protect yourself and your family. It’s not about living in fear—it’s about being realistic and ready.

If you’re trained and legally allowed, owning a firearm might make sense. But even if that’s not your route, there are other solid options—pepper spray, a stun gun, even a heavy-duty flashlight can give you a fighting chance if things go sideways.

Good locks, solid doors, and just being aware of your surroundings go a long way too. And let’s not forget—having a loyal dog can be one of the best early warning systems out there.

It’s not about looking for trouble—it’s about not being caught off guard when it shows up. Stay calm, stay smart, and stay safe.

6. A back up generator