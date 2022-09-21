

1. Do NOT watch TV:

Do NOT WATCH TV! The only time I watch TV is to see what the news is telling the sheeple. TV is a powerful mind-controlling apparatus. Why let yourself be hypnotized into the New World Order culture. You may think that you are not susceptible to this but your are deceiving yourself. Not only does TV influence your subconscious but it also steals your time away from wholesome activities and companionship. Personally, I think TV is one of the greatest evils of our time simply because it is so prevalent. Furthermore, there is some evidence that the new televisions can actually see and hear you in your homes. While this may seem far-fetched to some, if you think about it this technology would be very easy to implement. In any case, TV is a cancer in our society promoting the New World Order culture and should be greatly curtailed if not eliminated entirely.



2. Cut up your Credit Cards and quit paying them:

The entire credit system is a powerful tool of the New World Order. By stopping the flow of interest to the banks you will help to starve them out. Not only that but you will immediately enrich yourself. Quit using credit, quit giving your power to the almighty Banks and quit worrying about your credit score. Worrying about your credit just plays into their hands. Who ever said that they can control you/us by assigning you/us a credit number? Don't play their game. Did you know that it is unbliblical to charge interest on a loan? Did you know that after 7 years the Bible commands that all loans are null and void? Drop out of the system today! It is an evil system.







3. Do NOT take out Loans:

This goes hand in hand with the previous admonition. However, it goes a little farther. By taking out a loan, you enslave yourself. Do not take out a loan for any reason at all. If you need a house, build your own. If you need a car, save up and buy a used one or use public transportation. Debt equals slavery, avoid it at all costs.