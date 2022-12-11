

You may have noticed there is a lot of controversy around the concept of health through vaccination.

To us there is no debate. We have been at the forefront of the movement against vaccination for years. On CNN, NBC, print media, radio, internet and the stage, our endorsement of natural immunity and no vaccinations has been unwavering.

To summarize, The Drs. Wolfson are about boosting the health of the body, not tearing it down. Vaccines tear your health down by adding toxins, poisons, and chemicals to your body that always injure and can kill.

You see, injecting aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, animal tissue, human tissue and hundreds of other pollutants into your body will never be the way to health. Big Pharma, the government, and the media understand this concept. But they don’t care about you. They care about money.

“I have already vaccinated my kids and myself, now what?”

The past is the past. Let’s not dwell on it. Accept that you are injured in some way, and so is your child.

That doesn’t mean the story is over, because the more time elapses with the toxins in the body, the more damage occurs in the long term. Do something to rid the body of these harmful toxins NOW.

If I say aluminum causes dementia, it stands to reason that getting the metal out of the body will be beneficial.

How to Detox

Before we get to 10 Ways to Detox Vaccines, let’s start with rule #1: stop poisoning yourself. It does not do much good to detox if you are still getting intoxicated. Air, water, food and your environment are where the toxins are coming from.

1. Water

Without water, life on earth does not exist. This is the reason water is first on our list.

By drinking quality water, you are going to flush out the pollutants through your kidneys and colon. Via urine, your body discharges all kinds of contaminants including metals, plastic, phthalates, and hundreds of others.

Our favorite water system is the Reverse Osmosis Water System. We have use it for years and love the taste AND the health benefits. Five step purification and five step re-mineralization, oxygenation, and restructuring. Our patients and clients love it. Our plants love it. Third party tested for purity.

We suggest drinking ½ your body weight in ounces daily. This equates to 2 quarts a day for a 130-pound person. Therefore, if you are 250 pounds, you are staring at 1 gallon of water daily. Bottoms up!

2. Cleanse Your Organs

The body excretes toxins through the liver, kidneys, colon, and skin. Keeping these organs in working order is of the utmost importance. Let’s talk about these briefly.

Your liver makes thousands of life-sustaining molecules. It also performs double-duty as a major detoxifier and cleanser of the body. From the liver, bile is secreted, fills the gall bladder, and dumps the good and the bad into the intestines.

Keep the liver healthy by avoiding alcohol, sugar, and artificial foods. Go organic. There are many different liver cleanses and liver support products. Our LIVER LOVE - ORGANIC LIVER SUPPORT is perfect for the job.

Next is the colon. An often-overlooked key of a detox is the bowels. The goal is 2-3 movements per day. Drink plenty of water. Eat high fiber foods such as vegetables, avocado, and seeds such as chia and flax. Add organic psyllium husk if needed to BIND up the toxins and poop out the other side.

3. Sauna

Scandinavians have known this for years. Sweating gets rid of pollutants and toxins naturally generated by the body AND artificially.

We suggest getting in the sauna daily for 20-30 minutes or until you are profusely sweating. Stay well hydrated with quality water.

The evening is a great time to sauna so you remove the toxins from the day. Be careful though, some people have difficulty falling asleep after an evening sauna. If this is you, sauna in the morning or afternoon. I find it invigorates me for the day if I sauna early.

If you are considering a sauna, make sure it comes from an enviro-friendly company. No glues or adhesives in the construction. In our house, we have a Heavenly Heat 4-person model.

4. The Two S’s: Sunshine and Sleep

Your body undergoes daily repair. This happens mostly when you sleep. So, make sure you get 8-9 hours of sleep. Our ancestors went to sleep with the sundown and awoke with the sunrise. Follow their wisdom and that of Mother Nature.

The sun is the source of all life. Embrace it. Run from those say otherwise.

We all know that sunshine creates vitamin D. This vitamin has receptors on every organ and tissue in the body. This includes major detox pathways of the liver, kidney, and skin. But the sun also increases nitric oxide, a molecule which promotes detoxification, amongst many other functions.

Sunshine promotes sweating. Same benefits as the sauna. The energy from the sun heads straight to the mitochondria. These tiny factories in our cells make energy. Energy used to detox poison from the body. Are you starting to get the picture?

5. Boost Glutathione

Glutathione is made in the liver and binds toxins. Over 100,000 scientific articles espouse the benefits of glutathione.

Raise your glutathione levels with protein and supplement with N-acetyl cysteine. We have an NAC product called N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC).

Selenium is an element necessary for the success of glutathione. Eat Brazil nuts, the single best source of selenium. We love making homemade Brazil nut milk. Nuts, water, blend. It’s simple. Store in glass in the refrigerator.

6. Chiropractic

Detoxification requires the adequate function of all body systems. Nothing is more important in the equation than chiropractic care.

By optimizing our brain and nervous system, chiropractic is uniquely positioned to flush the toxins out of the body. I think it is the balancing of the autonomic nervous system (sympathetic and parasympathetic) through chiropractic that allows the liver, kidneys and other organ systems to work their magic.

During a detox, see your chiropractor 2-3x per week. More often if you are having symptoms related to either the vaccine or the detox process.

7. Garlic

Garlic is a great source of sulfur, an element that builds glutathione.

Eat raw garlic AND cooked garlic. Delicious and healthy.

The proven benefits of garlic are astounding. A search on Pubmed.gov, the official website storing all medical journal articles, returns over 5000 results. Garlic supplements like our Garlic 300 Softgels are proven detoxifiers. We suggest 1 cap daily.

8. Superfood

The jury is in on chlorella and spirulina. Both are a tremendous source of protein and phytonutrients to nourish the body. That is why we combined the two in our product, Superfood. All food and all organic.

Chlorella is well known to bind metals and flush them out of your body. Spirulina packs the body with vitamins and minerals to aid with detoxification.

We suggest 1 heaping teaspoon of Superfood two times per day in quality water. Also, drink this product after any seafood meal. You can learn more and buy your supply by clicking here.

9. Chelators

The word chelate comes from the Greek word for “claw.” The idea is that a chelator can bind a metal and lead to its excretion.

The evidence is out there and aluminum from vaccines can be cleared from your body.

EDTA is a synthetic chelator available for IV, oral, and suppository use. We have found the oral form works very well and recommend 500mg 2x per day for 1 week and break for 1 week. Make sure you take plenty of minerals such as those found in our multivitamin. Four capsules of our multivitamin should suffice.

Get your intracellular nutrients tested every 3 months when on EDTA.

Other chelators include the aforementioned garlic and Superfood, but also malic acid (found in supplements and apples) and citric acid (found in citrus…eat the peels too).

10. Massage

For mental and physical benefits, nothing beats the massage. Improving blood and lymphatic flow will help move the vaccine toxins out of the body. We recommend getting a massage at least once per week during a detox. Make sure you drink plenty of quality water after your massage. Using a sauna after massage is a great addition.