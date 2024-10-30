Many of you have asked how we can take action and push back against the WEF and the globalist agenda. Don’t lose hope—here are ten powerful steps you can take to help ensure the Great Reset doesn’t succeed.

1. Voice your opinion to the politicians

Many politicians believe that the majority of the population supports the woke agenda because they operate within their own political bubbles and receive biased information from the media, creating a false sense of societal consensus. To counter this, you should communicate your opinion to your local, regional, and national politicians via email or X, expressing either criticism or praise. It is essential to maintain a polite and respectful tone, as many politicians may need to be convinced that we are not extremists but rather well-informed, red-pilled citizens who are critical of the WEF’s agenda and see it as a threat to national sovereignty (e.g., express your concern about unnecessary centralization of power and emphasize that we did not elect these individuals). In this regard, comments like “Nuremberg 2 will wait for you” or “time to get the guillotines out” would be awesome but counterproductive.

2. Where there is no plaintiff, there is no judge

While the judicial system has its flaws, it’s not fair to assume that all judges are “woke.” We must continue to file complaints and lawsuits—the more people involved, the greater the chance of success. Even if these lawsuits don’t win, they increase public awareness. Every legal challenge against the WEF’s agenda contributes positively to our society’s freedom. It’s time to hold accountable those who enforced vaccinations, subjected our children to masks and PCR tests, discredited us online and offline, and politicians like Matt Hancock who instilled fear through scare tactics.

3. Decentralized Blockchain-Based X

The WEF’s stance (and of its allies like the ADL) against free speech and informed citizens is troubling, but we can safeguard our freedom of expression by using upcoming decentralized social media platforms. These platforms allow us to own and control our data while communicating and sharing information directly with other users. Decentralization enhances privacy and security, as user data isn’t stored on a central server vulnerable to hacking. It also supports freer expression, as decentralized networks are less likely to censor content on the front end.

4. Don’t want mRNA in your food? Become self-sufficient

The WEF’s push to control every aspect of our lives is unsettling, especially with statements like “the era of free will is over.” But fear not! It’s time to break free from their grasp and increase your self-sufficiency. Imagine harvesting fresh vegetables from your own 1 acre farm or raising chickens for eggs—it’s not only fulfilling but also a step toward independence from the corrupt system. By becoming self-sufficient, you gain more control over what you consume, potentially avoiding unwanted ingredients or technologies like mRNA. Take charge of your food, water, and energy (heat and electricity) as much as possible and watch your self-sufficient lifestyle thrive. And you’re not alone! There are citizen initiatives on homesteading in each state and country. Connect with like-minded, anti-woke individuals, learn, and share knowledge—it’s time to take back control!

5. Be loud—online and offline!

Do not stay silent or passive in the face of injustice, and encourage others to speak out, both online and offline. It’s telling that the WEF, like Bill Gates, has disabled the reply function on their posts, fearing comments and ratios. In my view, this feature contradicts X’s fundamental purpose of fostering dialogue and should be reconsidered. Still, we can reply to posts from those associated with the WEF. The puppets pushing climate lockdowns and carbon credits are already in place, and we must ensure their plans don’t succeed. Staying factual and courteous in our responses is crucial—let’s make our voices heard, and do not be afraid to state your opinion even when the majority of your followers would disagree with you.

6. Support Citizen Journalists!

I strongly encourage following and supporting citizen journalists. The WEF has a clear disdain for independent reporting, which has led to the suppression of scientific research and citizen journalism over the past few years. Censorship will likely continue whenever the “current thing” is criticized. Mainstream media wields significant power and isn’t shy about using it. Instead of subscribing to TV channels you rarely watch, consider supporting independent citizen journalists with small donations. Many of us are accessible through Substack and X subscriptions.

7. Express and embody your conservative values in daily life

The phrase “conservative values” might initially sound old-fashioned, but “conservare” in Latin means “to preserve.” We should preserve the understanding that there are only two genders, the use of cash as a means of payment, traditional family values, our constitutional freedoms, our right to self-defense, and our right to prevent the government from taking most of our income to fund their woke agenda and proxy wars. Our freedom is essential to the freedom of others. Unfortunately, the WEF does not support this principle.

8. Switch to open-source software instead of using Windows

The WEF and their affiliated politicians and partners show a worrying trend toward monitoring our activities, often through hardware and software with backdoors accessible to them. While switching to open-source software might seem like a big adjustment, it’s essential for protecting our privacy and security. Using Windows enables Bill Gates to access and profit from our information, so opposing the Great Reset also means stepping away from Microsoft Windows. Furthermore, it’s alarming that Microsoft is leading the ID2020 project, an initiative aimed at providing an officially recognized identity to over one billion people. Big Brother will be watching you!

9. Reject, reject, reject!

Carbon credits, social credit scores, digital health certificates, 15-minute neighborhoods, and bans on animal products are being introduced step by step. Boycott all companies and political parties that promote these things and ideas warned against by George Orwell in his book "1984." The WEF can only advance its agenda if the majority complies, as we have seen with vaccinations and mask mandates. Be proactive and take the initiative, instead of waiting for others to act. Be proud of your courage and determination, no matter what others may think of you. Remember, the only reality that matters is your own reality!

10. Connect with like-minded people!

During the plandemic, I experienced firsthand how lonely it can feel to hold certain views. Although my perspective has since become more mainstream, it was a different story in 2020 and 2021. I was ridiculed, discredited, reported, deprived, fired, and even excluded from weddings. If I hadn’t connected with like-minded people, both online and offline, I’m not sure I could have handled the pressure. Therefore, I highly recommend connecting with fellow libertarians who value individual freedom and a rational, fact-based approach grounded in human values as much as you do. The WEF likely has the plan for the next crisis waiting in a drawer—and it’s only a matter of time.

Courtesy: Dr. Simon Goddek