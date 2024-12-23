1) Drinking caffeine first thing in the morning.

When you wake up in the morning, you’re dehydrated from not drinking water all night. Caffeine adds to this. Because caffeine is a diuretic, it increases urine production and leads to fluid loss. To avoid this, have 32oz of water straight away. Then, enjoy your caffeine.

2) Looking at the screen light before sunlight

There’s no worse way to start your day than waking up and scrolling. Spend some time outside, preferably moving, before you check your devices. Your sleep, mood, circadian rhythm, and stress levels will all improve significantly.

3) Eating refined carbs and sugars for breakfast

When you eat processed carbs, you experience rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar. It’s why you feel chronically fatigued and hungry later in the day. Instead, try building your breakfast around proteins and fats.

4) Not eating enough protein

The FDA suggests you eat 50 grams of protein daily. But that’s far too low. We want protein to be at the heart of our diet for satiety, muscle growth and repair, and immune functionality. Aim for 0.8-1 gram of protein per pound of body weight.

5) Sitting at a desk > 6 hours a day

Excess sitting is linked to numerous health issues, including:

• Poor posture

• Weight gain

• Increased risk of chronic disease

If you work a desk job, make it a priority to get up every hour to stand, stretch, and walk.